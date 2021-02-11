They had an advantage in size, roster numbers and preparation time.
But the Lewis-Clark State Warriors’ most unusual advantage was this: Their opponent didn’t want to play prudently.
Rusty from a 50-week layoff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Multnomah University intently stayed true to its run-and-gun style, and the Warriors took full advantage Wednesday for a 124-75 nonconference win before a limited crowd at the Activity Center.
Freshman guard Oreon Courtney came off the bench for a career-high 20 points, senior guard Damek Mitchell combined 19 points with eight assists and the Warriors (13-1) put seven players in double figures. They shot 62 percent and cracked the 100-point mark on senior guard Hodges Bailey’s driving layin with 10:25 left.
It was the pill Multnomah had chosen to swallow.
“The smart thing here would have been to slow things down,” 18th-year Lions coach Curt Bickley said. “But we weren’t really concerned about that. We weren’t playing for anything but getting ready for next year. So we wanted to play our style.”
So did the Warriors. That meant pounding the ball to 6-foot-8 senior forward Trystan Bradley early in each half, creating space for perimeter shooters like Mitchell, Bailey and freshman guard Silas Bennion, who combined for seven 3-pointers while Bradley, a former Lewiston High School standout, logged 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting.
It all added to Bickley’s credibility in calling the Warriors the best team in the NAIA. The coaches’ poll has them No. 4 but, either way, pandemic restrictions in Oregon prevented the Lions from preparing adequately for such a foe.
Multnomah, of Portland, still can’t play games within the state, but school administrators recently gave the Lions the green light to play elsewhere. At the moment, there are only four games on their schedule, including a rematch with LCSC at 6 p.m. today at the same venue. Although both schools are in the Cascade Conference, these games are nonleague.
“We’re just happy to be playing,” Bickley said. “We haven’t had a true practice all year. We haven’t blocked out, we haven’t played any defense, we haven’t even set a screen all year. Starting out against the No. 4 team in the nation, which is probably the best team in the nation, is not the way to do this. but we just want to play.”
For the hosts, it was a chance to hone their perimeter defense. Two years ago, the Lions were 29-for-79 from 3-point range and pinned 147 points on Pacific University. So the Warriors weren’t surprised by anything.
“You just know they want to shoot the ball,” Mitchell said. “They want to let it go, even in transition. We pride ourselves on defense — to get out on them and make them put it on the ground. Make them dribble the ball.”
After trailing 69-34 at halftime, the Lions caught fire early in the second half but still wound up 16-for-48 from long range.
“We don’t see many teams that do what they do,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “So it was good to see our guys figure it out on the fly, like we’d talked about. You could see stretches where they’re pretty terrifying because they can really shoot the 3.”
Multnomah guard Zach Richardson capitalized on the Warriors’ extended defense for two early driving layins on his way to 21 points. But Johnson liked how his players adjusted — how Bailey, for example, began forcing Richardson to his left.
Courtney, a long-limbed 6-2 freshman, shot 9-of-11 to lead a Warrior bench that produced 60 points. Bennion, making his first start, matched Brennen Newsom’s nine rebounds as his team won that column 53-25. Mitchell and Khalil Stevenson tallied eight and six of the Warriors’ 27 assists, respectively.
HOST STATUS — The Warriors learned they’ll play at home in the opening game of their best-of-3 playoff series with the College of Idaho. Because those are the only schools in the Cascade playing a league slate, those games will be considered the conference tournament.
Host status for Game 1 was based on rankings in the NAIA. The second game will be Feb. 18 in Caldwell, Idaho. If a third contest is necessary, a coin flip will decide the host.
MULTNOMAH (0-1)
Richardson 7-17 2-3 21, Classen 6-11 2-2 18, Smith 5-12 1-1 13, Dunn 3-9 0-0 9, Balvanz 0-5 0-0 0, Faris 2-3 2-2 5, Ungwiluk 2-7 0-0 5, Schneiders 1-2 0-0 3, Dehon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 7-8 75.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-1)
Mitchell 8-13 0-0 19, Bradley 8-11 2-3 19, Bennion 6-7 0-2 14, Bailey 4-5 2-3 12, Stevenson 0-2 0-0 0, Courtney 9-11 2-2 20, Spencer 4-9 1-1 11, Newsom 5-7 1-3 11, Fromm 3-6 1-1 7, Albright 2-2 0-0 4, Abram 2-3 0-0 2, Stockton 1-3 1-2 3, Ellison 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 52-83 10-16 124.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 69-34. 3-point goals — Multnomah 16-48 (Richardson 5-13, Classen 4-9, Dunn 3-8, Smith 2-5, Schneiders 1-2, Ungwiluk 1-4, Faris 0-1, Dehon 0-1, Balvanz 0-5), Lewis-Clark State 10-28 (Mitchell 3-7, Bennion 2-3, Bailey 2-3, Spencer 2-5, Bradley 1-4, Stevenson 0-1, Ellison 0-2, Fromm 0-3). Fouled out — Classen. Rebounds — Multnomah 25 (Smith 6), Lewis-Clark State 53 (Newsom 9). Assists — Multnomah 13 (Smith 4), Lewis-Clark State 27 (Mitchell 8). Total fouls — Multnomah 15, Lewis-Clark State 12.
