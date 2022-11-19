MOSCOW — Sometimes, the team on the other side of the court is just too big, too fast and too strong to handle.
That was the case Friday at Bear Den in a girls basketball matchup dominated by Class 5A Coeur d’ Alene against Class 4A Moscow, 60-13.
MOSCOW — Sometimes, the team on the other side of the court is just too big, too fast and too strong to handle.
That was the case Friday at Bear Den in a girls basketball matchup dominated by Class 5A Coeur d’ Alene against Class 4A Moscow, 60-13.
“It’s tough to start out against some of the top teams in the state from 5A,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick Tripp said. “So, hopefully once we play somebody more our size we’ll get some scoring going.”
Vikings’ 1-2 punch
Coeur d’Alene features a 1-2 scoring punch from junior guards Teagan Colvin and Madison Mitchell who, coincidentally, wear jersey Nos. 1 and 2.
Colvin led all scorers with 17 points and Mitchell added 11 as the game’s only two players in double figures.
Mitchell scored the game’s first six points by herself and Colvin added the next three on a traditional three-point play as the Vikings burst out to a 9-0 lead to start the game.
The duo mixed in layups, steals, jumpers and even a euro step in an all-around showcase.
“They’re fast, they can shoot, they can score at the rim — they’re kind of triple-threat players,” Hardick Tripp said. “They’re good players.”
The Vikings led 40-10 at halftime before allowing just three points in the second half.
Johns a small bright spot for Moscow
Forward Lola Johns looked like the most comfortable scorer on a rough night for the Bears.
The junior shot 4-of-6, finishing with eight points. She was the only Bear to make more than one shot from the floor.
“Lola is a good post, good footwork, she’s strong with the ball,” Hardick Tripp said. “She’s a returner … this’ll be her second year, so it’s nice to have that experience inside.”
Honoring an official
Before the opening tip, there was a pause to honor one of the game’s officials, Darren Malm, who is wrapping up a career on the hardwood that’s spanned thousands of games in the area.
Malm has been a referee for 30 years, officiating generations of high school students in the process. He appeared in 25 state tournaments during that time.
Darren Malm was officiating the game alongside his son, Taylor Malm, and the two posed for a quick photo with a basketball after a congratulatory message was read by the announcer.
All five Moscow starters came by to give Darren Malm a fist bump before the start of the game.
COEUR D’ALENE (1-0)
Teagan Colvin 7 1-1 17, Madison Mitchell 5 0-0 11, Libby Awbery 2 2-4 7, Kendall Omlin 3 0-0 7, Madison Symons 2 1-2 5, Taicia Lopez 0 0-0 0, Kendall Holecek 0 0-0 0, Gracie Legg 2 0-0 5, Kelsey Carroll 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 4-7 60.
MOSCOW (0-2)
Punk Knott 1 0-0 2, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 0 1-2 1, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jalyn Rainer 0 1-2 1, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 4 0-0 8, Jacque Williams 0 0-3 0, Jessa Skinner 0 1-5 1. Totals 5 3-13 13.
Coeur d’Alene 21 19 18 2—60
Moscow 5 5 2 1 — 13
3-point goals — Mitchell, Awbery, Omlin, Legg.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.