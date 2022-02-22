The Lapwai girls went 21-3 this season, but that’s not the only win-loss record they can note with satisfaction. The three teams that defeated them now boast a combined record of 56-19.
Nonetheless, Wildcats coach Ada Marks thinks those losses spurred doubt outside her program and motivation within it. A month after the most recent of them, all the doubt is gone.
The Cats took their not-infrequent postseason dominance to a new level last week at Nampa, beating their three opponents in the Idaho 1A Division I basketball tournament by an average of 41 points to claim their 11th state title since the advent of the tourney in 1976.
It indicated how thoroughly Lapwai had learned from its disappointments, not only this season but in a semifinal loss to Grace in the state tournament a year ago.
If not for that setback, they might be riding a streak of three consecutive championships, all since Marks was whisked into the head-coaching role in November 2019.
In noting her team’s late-season improvement this year, Marks handed kudos to team captains Lauren Gould, Sayq’is Greene, Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Grace Sobotta.
“They started doing a better job of being leaders and playing through things,” she said. “Overall, the mentality was a lot different going into District and State. You could see the drive in everybody. They didn’t want to settle. They wanted to finish out and they wanted to give it everything they had.”
As pivotal as the three losses might have been to Lapwai’s mindset, they were nothing to be ashamed of. Two of them came in a holiday tournament at Lewiston in December, at the hands of opponents from the largest enrollment classes in Idaho (Post Falls) and Washington (Richland).
The final loss came in January against Whitepine League rival Prairie, which wound up second behind the Wildcats in the state tournament. The Pirates, then, can take some credit for the 10-game winning steak with which Lapwai then finished its season, and the unflagging focus it showed in a 63-37 win against Prairie on Saturday in the state championship game at the Idaho Center.
McCormack-Marks, a sophomore guard, looked especially locked in while scoring 20 points in a semifinal win against Raft River and 19 in the title game. Sobotta, a senior point guard who orchestrated the Cats’ overwhelming transition game, poured in 24 points and six 3-pointers, two shy of the 1A D-I tournament record, in a quarterfinal win against Liberty Charter.
The contributions came from more sources than Lapwai’s opponents could handle. Gould, who played through injuries this season, collected 34 points and 14 rebounds at State. Sophomore guard Samara Smith added sizzle to the fast break, and the Wildcats’ reserves made sure the team could maintain a fast pace for four quarters.
“They all knew their jobs and their roles,” Marks said. “I saw the team’s growth from the beginning to the end of the season, and it was very significant, not just individually but as a team.”
Sobotta and Greene were two of only three seniors on the team, the other being Kahlees Young. So the Wildcats stand a good chance of extending their momentum into next season.
“The good thing about the seniors is they have confidence in the younger players,” Marks said. “Even though they’re leaving, they’re leaving those girls with good words of encouragement: ‘We want you to keep bringing these trophies back to Lapwai.’ ”
