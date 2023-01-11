KAMIAH — It was standing room only in a rematch from last year’s Idaho Class IA Division I state championship between Lapwai and Kamiah on Tuesday.
The raucous atmosphere created a state-tournament feel for the Wildcats and Kubs, two of the Whitepine League’s top boys basketball teams.
The good news for the Kubs was they held the Wildcats to their second-lowest scoring total of the season.
The bad news?
Lapwai still blasted them by 31 points, 69-38.
The Wildcats (12-0, 6-0) haven’t lost a game in almost two years, a stretch of 48 consecutive games, and show no sign of dropping one anytime soon.
“I thought it was a really good defensive game for us,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said. “They are a really tall team, so we knew we really had to focus in practice on rebounding the basketball and I thought our boys did a really good job tonight fighting for the ball.”
A clash of styles
Early on, it was a clash of styles between a Kubs team that likes to slow the game down and play tough defense and a Lapwai team that likes to run the court and score quickly.
Back-to-back baskets by Kamiah’s Tug Loughran (five points) cut the Lapwai lead to 11-10 midway through the first quarter to the joy of the hometown side of the packed Kamiah gymnasium.
But it didn’t take long for the explosive Lapwai engine to get revved up.
The Wildcats went on an 11-1 run to take their first double-digit lead of the game at 21-11 early in the second quarter on a Terrell Ellenwood-Jones steal and fast-break layup.
“Basketball is a game of runs so we always know that when we go on our run, we know they’re going to go on (theirs), but it’s how we respond,” Eastman said of the close score early on. “I thought we responded well by keeping our composure and some of our key players, they know when it’s that time to get us a good shot. Our leaders kind of take over at that point.”
Why not Wynott?
One of the nation’s most prolific scorers, Lapwai guard Kase Wynott’s game-high 26 points were slightly lower than the 30- and 40-plus he normally racks up. But the junior stepped up big when his team used another second-quarter run to go up 37-20 by halftime.
A pair of Wynott shots from deep bookended a stretch of four Wildcat 3s in a two-minute span late in the second.
Wynott also scored with driving layups, floaters and had a putback slam dunk called off because of a foul.
“I really think the boys trust him and he’s been doing this for two years now,” Eastman said. “For him, he’s just a special kid and when you’re a special kid, he makes the game look easy.”
Ellenwood-Jones added 20 points and Ahlius Yearout had 12 for Lapwai. Four Wildcats combined to hit nine 3s in the contest.
Kaden DeGroot tallied a team-high 15 points for the Kubs (10-3, 5-1).
“Their shooting tonight was pretty phenomenal,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “When you can have multiple guys that can shoot the way they shot, it’s hard to guard the dribble drive and not help and allow the kick-out (pass).”
’Cats travel
Late in the third, a Jalisco Miles steal led to a Yearout fast-break floater and a 47-26 lead, and the rout was on for Lapwai.
The Wildcats routinely lead by massive margins in the second half of games but rarely let up their fast pace of play.
A big reason why they can keep up their energy is the traveling contingent of Wildcat fans who help turn every road game into a home game atmosphere.
“I really credit it a lot to our fans,” Eastman said. “They came all the way to Kamiah and they were cheering like it was a home game today, so when you have that kind of crowd with you all the time, it keeps our boys motivated.”