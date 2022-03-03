If the Lapwai boys reach the title game of the state tournament this week, the experience will have a distinctly familiar feel.
For one thing, the undefeated Wildcats return all five starters from a team that won it all last year. For another, they devoted the month of December to playing title games — in their own imagination, that is.
Of their nine wins that month, six came on the road against teams from bigger classifications. Heading into some of those contests, the Wildcats essentially pretended they were playing for the state championship.
“To them (the opponents), it might not have been that big a game,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said. “To us, it meant a lot. It was going to get us ready for State.”
So the top-seeded Cats (24-0) consider themselves well-prepared as they play a first-round game against Lighthouse Christian at 11 a.m. Pacific today in the Idaho 1A Division I basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
The three-day tourney includes two other district schools. Fourth-seeded Logos (16-7) plays Oakley at 1 p.m., and second-seeded Kamiah (18-6) faces Liberty Charter at 6 p.m.
Lapwai sought a tough nonleague schedule this season, and the Wildcats passed every test. Among their victims were Class 5A teams Coeur d’Alene (76-68) and Lewiston (81-63).
The Wildcats saw those types of challenges as the logical next step for a team that went 20-4 last season, claimed its 11th state championship and knew it had six players returning for their senior year.
“We showed we can be competitive in any classification,” Eastman said. “It just happened that we won those games. Win or lose, we just wanted to show teams that we can play with anyone.”
Lapwai coaches also are tweaking their M.O. with a view to grooming players for the college level. That could be seen most clearly this year in their use of star senior Titus Yearout, who has signed with the University of Idaho and probably will play point guard there.
Previously tasked to score early and often, Yearout now is being asked to diversify his game and capitalize on the burgeoning offensive skills of his teammates. The statistical results for him are averages this year of 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. On defense, he typically was assigned to the opponent’s top threat.
In the process, he helped fast-improving sophomore Kase Wynott to boost his output to 25 points and 7 rebounds per game as he still is growing into his 6-foot-5 frame.
“His athletic ability this year has just skyrocketed,” Eastman said of Wynott.
Yearout wasn’t the only facilitator. Junior guard Terrell Ellenwood-Jones tallied 7.5 assists an outing in addition to 12 points. Rounding out a highly productive starting five are Kross Taylor (14 points) and AJ Ellenwood (8 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks).
What hasn’t changed is the Wildcats’ preference for high-speed, high-scoring basketball. They’re averaging 84 points per game (the most in any class), and to this day their smallest margin of victory was their season-opening 59-53 win against defending state Class 2A champion St. Maries.
Their opponent today, Lighthouse Christian (13-10), of Twin Falls, also likes to get up and down the floor.
“That’s always a fun game when both teams play like that,” Eastman said. “We’ll see who can keep it going longer.”
The Wildcats have a longer pedigree. They’re riding a 33-game win streak dating to last season and are starting to evoke memories of their storied 81-game skein of 1986-89. That included two undefeated seasons, and now the Cats are looking for their first perfect record since.
“Our kids have played together for so long now,” Eastman said, “that I feel like our chemistry on the court is at a very high level.”
Sounds familiar.
Class 1A Division I schedule
Today’s Games
First round
Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Game 1: No. 8 Lighthouse Christian (13-10) vs. No. 1 Lapwai (24-0), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Oakley (16-6) vs. No. 4 Logos (16-7), 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Rimrock (17-4) vs. No. 3 Grace (18-5), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Liberty Charter (18-5) vs. No. 2 Kamiah (18-6), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Consolation bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Consolation final
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 9 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 10: Loser 7 vs. Loser 8, 11 a.m.
Championship
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Game 15: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 10:30 a.m.