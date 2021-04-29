HOUSTON — Pinch-hitter Jason Castro drew a bases-loaded walk to put Houston in front during a four-run eighth inning as the Astros rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Wednesday.
Houston has won six of its past seven and handed Seattle its third consecutive loss.
The Astros pulled ahead in the eighth without an extra-base hit. Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had back-to-back singles against Rafael Montero (2-1) with one out. An error by first baseman Evan White allowed Tucker to score on a fielder’s choice, and Aledmys Diaz singled to score Gurriel.
“We trust each other in the clubhouse,” Diaz said. “Nobody tries to be a hero. We just try to hit the strikes and get the walks.”
Will Vest came in and walked Castro, and Jose Altuve followed with a sacrifice fly.
“The bottom of the lineup really picked us up today,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Some day, we’re going to click on all cylinders, and it’s not far off.”
Joe Smith (1-1) struck out one in a scoreless eighth. Ryne Stanek worked the ninth for his first save of the season.
Montero was charged with three hits and four runs, two earned, in getting just two outs.
“That one stings a little bit tonight,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I thought we swung the bat a lot better tonight. There were some positives, but unfortunately the eighth inning got away from us. You’ve got to give some credit to the Astros because they’re tough to put away in this ballpark.”
Houston starter Zack Greinke allowed four runs on four hits in four innings, striking out five and walking two.
“I wasn’t real sharp,” Greinke said. “I didn’t feel really locked in and kept missing my pitches by a little bit, over and over again. I tried to make some adjustments and probably got worse from the adjustments I made.”
Seattle catcher Luis Torrens matched a career high with three RBI, all off Greinke. He entered the day with 14 RBI in 291 at-bats.
Torrens hit his first home run of the season — the second of his career — an estimated 426 feet on an 87 mph fastball, the first pitch of the third inning. In the fourth, he had a two-run double that gave Seattle a 3-2 lead.
J.P. Crawford also had an RBI double in Seattle’s three-run fourth.
Seattle starter Justin Dunn allowed three runs and four hits while striking out two and walking two in 5ž innings.
Kyle Lewis homered in the fifth for Seattle.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners left-hander James Paxton underwent Tommy John surgery last week and will miss the remainder of the season, Servais said. Paxton exited his first start April 6 with a forearm strain after throwing 24 pitches. ... Left-hander Nick Margevicius had an MRI that showed inflammation in his left shoulder, and he’ll need more tests when the team returns to Seattle.
SERVAIS SAID — “You’ve got to bring your A-game and lock it down or a team like that will knock your door down. That’s what happened tonight.”
UP NEXT — Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.70 ERA) opposes Luis Garcia (0-2, 3.00) as the Mariners try to avoid being swept in the four-game series at 11:10 a.m. Pacific today.
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haggerty 2b 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 1
France dh 3 0 0 0 Brantley dh 5 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Lewis cf 4 1 1 1 Tucker rf 3 2 1 0
White 1b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 0
Marmolejs rf 3 1 1 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 1
Moore pr 0 0 0 0 McCormick lf 3 1 1 1
Trammell lf 3 1 0 0 Diaz ph-lf 1 1 1 1
Torrens c 4 2 2 3 Straw cf 2 0 2 1
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Castro ph-c 0 0 0 1
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 32 7 8 6
Seattle 001 310 000 — 5
Houston 020 001 04x — 7
E—White (2). LOB—Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B—Seager (8), Torrens (3), Crawford (3), Gurriel (7). HR—Torrens (1), Lewis (2). SB—Tucker (2), Straw (5). SF—Altuve (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Dunn 52/3 4 3 3 2 2
Sadler H,2 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Middleton H,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Montero L,2-1 2/3 3 4 2 1 0
Vest 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Houston
Greinke 4 4 4 4 2 5
Bielak 3 2 1 1 0 2
Smith W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stanek S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Greinke (France), Middleton (Straw).
Umpires—Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.
T—3:29. A—12,707 (41,168).