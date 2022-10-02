SEATTLE — Luis Castillo struck out eight in six innings of two-hit ball as the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Saturday to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in their bid to host an American League wild-card series.

Castillo (8-6) retired 16 in a row to help Seattle to its fourth consecutive win. The right-hander settled down after allowing two quick hits and a walk in the first inning to fall behind 1-0 — about 12 hours after most Mariners left the ballpark after clinching the team’s first playoff appearance in 21 years.

