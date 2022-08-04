NEW YORK — Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday.

Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle’s six-run first. Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for homers.

