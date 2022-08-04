New York Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta, left, reacts as Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) celebrate after scoring off Higashioka's two-run home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (21) has a mound conference with catcher Luis Torrens and first baseman Carlos Santana (41) in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The Seattle Mariners do a dance to celebrate defeating the New York Yankees in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo delivers against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Seattle’s Jarred Kelenic hits a two-run home run in the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Yankees.Associated Press
NEW YORK — Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday.
Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle’s six-run first. Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for homers.
“It was just another Luis Castillo start,” said Winker, who played with the pitcher in Cincinnati. “He did great. First start here, I’m sure he was fired up and excited and he did his thing.”
Castillo (5-4) struck out eight in 6ž innings in his second start in the Bronx in less than a month. The right-hander allowed three runs and walked three.
“It was a little emotional ... but that did not distract me from my routine,” Castillo said through a translator.
Castillo threw 109 pitches, 66 for strikes. He has struck out eight batters in each of his past four starts.
“Thought he was awesome,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Couldn’t be any more excited about what he’s going to bring to our ballclub, the stability, taking the ball every fifth day and the confidence and the stuff.”
The 29-year-old Castillo pitched seven sparkling innings for Cincinnati at New York on July 14. The Reds traded the ace to the Mariners on Friday for four prospects.
The Yankees reportedly were in the mix for Castillo, but they acquired right-hander Frankie Montas in a trade with Oakland on Monday.
“They were one of the teams that was very interested in me, but I’m here with the Mariners now and just got to keep moving forward and now I’m here to take this team as far as I can,” Castillo said.
Castillo got some help from shortstop J.P. Crawford, who made a pair of impressive defensive plays.
Crawford cut down Isiah Kiner-Falefa with a strong relay throw when he tried to score from first on a double by Kyle Higashioka. Crawford also speared a 106.5 mph liner by Aaron Hicks to open the fifth while shifted to the right of second base.
Castillo retired 10 straight before issuing consecutive walks to DJ LeMahieu and Matt Carpenter in the sixth. But he got out of the jam by striking out Josh Donaldson on a slider and retiring Andrew Benintendi on a liner to second.
Castillo cruised into the seventh at 95 pitches and easily got the first two outs. He allowed a single to Kiner-Falefa and exited after Higashioka hit a two-run homer.
Cole was booed at various points of the first when Ronald Marinaccio began warming up. He allowed seven hits, struck out eight and walked one in six innings.
“Just a tough inning where he was struggling to, I think, to just find his command and his rhythm and getting all his pitches,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Unfortunately, we’re behind the eight-ball there and then pitched really well from there.”
It was the second time he allowed three homers in the first inning this season. Cole allowed three consecutive homers in the first and five total for his outing during the Yankees’ 10-7 win June 9 at Minnesota.
“There were bad pitch selections,” Cole said. “There were some bad pitches and we got punished for it again.”
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 4 1 2 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
Winker lf 3 2 1 1 LeMahiu 3b 3 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 1 1 3 Carpenter rf 3 0 1 0
Santana 1b 4 1 2 1 Donaldsn dh 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 Benintendi lf 3 1 0 0
Lewis dh 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 1 1 2 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0
Torrens c 4 0 0 0 Kinr-Falfa ss 3 1 2 1
Haggerty rf 4 0 1 0 Higashika c 3 1 2 2
Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 31 3 5 3
Seattle 600 000 100 — 7
New York 010 000 200 — 3
DP—Seattle 0, New York 2. LOB—Seattle 2, New York 4. 2B—Carpenter (9), Higashioka (5). HR—Suarez (18), Santana (10), Kelenic (4), Winker (10), Higashioka (6). SB—Benintendi (6), Frazier (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Castillo W,1-0 62/3 5 3 3 3 8
Borucki 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Cole L,9-4 6 7 6 6 1 8
Peralta 2/3 2 1 1 0 0
Loaisiga 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Marinaccio 1 1 0 0 0 1
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 0
Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.