For the first-time in 23 years, Lewis-Clark State wasn’t guaranteed a spot in this year’s Avista NAIA World Series. But these veteran-laden Warriors didn’t want it any other way.
LCSC earned its berth via an Opening Round run that saw it trailing in an if-necessary game against British Columbia only for the Warriors to rally back and seal the deal with a 6-3 victory May 19 at Harris Field.
Step 1 complete.
“We’re kinda like the villain,” said LCSC pitcher Dawson Day, who earned the victory on the mound. “Everyone is out to get us, so we take that as a chip on our shoulder and we’re just out there to play hard and kinda see what happens.
“Obviously, the goal is to win the World Series and we’ll just take it one game at a time from there.”
LCSC coach Jake Taylor echoed Day’s sentiment.
“As we know, our goal the entire season up to this point is not just to make it,” Taylor said. “We’re going (there) to win the thing.”
With qualification out of the way for fifth-ranked LCSC (54-5), the team turns its attention to its first-round opponent, which happens to be a familiar face.
The third-seeded Warriors will face sixth-seeded Westmont (Calif.) at 7 p.m. today at Harris Field — the same team they opened the season against Jan. 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Warriors won that one 5-3.
“We played them so we’re somewhat familiar, however, each team has played 50-plus games since that point, so both teams will be completely different,” Taylor said.
For the local Warriors, everything begins with its veteran leadership. Of the team’s nine players with the most starts in the lineup, seven of them are seniors.
It all starts with local middle infielders Riley Way at shortstop and A.J. Davis at second base. Way is a Lewiston High School graduate and Davis a Clarkston High School product, and the duo has a knack for connecting on double plays. The two have been in the program for five years.
“The team has kinda taken on their characteristics, their leadership and work ethic,” Taylor said.
Statistically, speedy senior center fielder Sam Linscott is tops on the team in average (.396), games started and played (57), runs scored (77) and stolen bases (25), while senior first baseman and former Bengal Luke White is the top power hitter with 19 home runs and 73 RBI.
On the mound, the duo of junior right-hander Trent Sellers (12-0, 2.00 ERA) and senior left-hander Day (10-0, 2.21) are among the deadliest in the NAIA.
Several other Warriors have had to play out of position this season as the team worked to find its best lineup, including catchers Zach Threlfall and Matt James in the outfield, first baseman Coy Stout at third base and second baseman Pu’ukani De Sa at third base. But none of them complained, Taylor said.
“This team is not interested in their own stats, they’re not interested in anything other than team success at the end of the game,” Taylor said. “I think that’s where we’ve probably grown the most.”
