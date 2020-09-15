WARRIOR NOTES
The Lewis-Clark State College athletic teams found out more about their schedules last week when the Cascade Conference announced revisions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cascade on July 17 postponed all sports until at least Nov. 1. Then the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on July 28 it was pushing all fall sports championships to spring 2021. That impacted the Warrior programs of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, and volleyball.
The newly released schedule — which is a conference-only slate — mostly reflects that timeline, with some alterations.
“The end game continues to be providing the best possible experience for our student-athletes as possible and we will continue to make decisions based on the very best information we have at our disposal,” commissioner Robert Cashell said in a news release.
LCSC’s travel partner in the Cascade for most sports will be Walla Walla University.
According to the schedule as it stands, the Warriors will not compete in an athletic event for a total of eight months. That could change depending on conditions and the timing of the first events.
The basketball schedule, in particular, is a round-robin, 22-game slate that begins Dec. 4 with the Warrior men’s and women’s teams hosting Northwest University. The regular season concludes with LCSC’s teams hosting Oregon Tech on Feb. 20. The women’s conference tournament will take place Feb. 23, 26 and March 1, with the men’s event conducted Feb. 24, 27 and March 2.
There is an early-season to- be-determined date for an LCSC game at Walla Walla that falls between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1. While that first weekend of January also is being left open in case of make-up dates. Schools can schedule two nonconference games and two exhibitions.
The Warrior men had winning streaks of 10 and 15 games in starting the 2019-20 season 25-1, eventually finishing with a 29-3 mark, taking the Frontier Conference regular season and tournament titles in their final year in the league, as well as finishing the season ranked No. 8 in the country. Coach Austin Johnson was named the NABC coach of the year.
The LCSC women finished 21-10 and was just three points short of winning the FC tournament title under longtime coach Brian Orr.
The baseball team is scheduled to play two doubleheaders each Saturday and Sunday for 10 weekends starting Feb. 26-27, with the Warriors set to play Eastern Oregon at Harris Field on opening weekend. The Cascade will conclude with a three-day, three-team, double-elimiation tournament running May 6-8, with May 9 as a rainout date. The opening round of this year’s NAIA tournament begins May 17. The baseball team cannot begin competition until after Jan. 1.
LCSC, under coach Jake Taylor, finished the shortened spring season with a 15-5 record.
The volleyball team will not be allowed to begin its season until after Jan. 1, with only two nonconference matches and two scrimmages being allowed for the year. The 22-match conference season begins Jan. 28 with a home match against Southern Oregon and concludes on April 3 at home against Corban. The eight-team tournament begins April 6 with the championship April 10. The national tournament is scheduled for April 27-May 1 in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Warriors, under coach Shaun Pohlman, finished the 2019 fall campaign with a 20-11 mark and with a loss in the first round of the FC tournament.
Men’s and women’s cross country teams are allowed to participate in two nonconference meets during the month of November. The conference’s championship meet will take place March 26, with the NAIA national meet taking place April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Under coach Mike Collins, the men’s team placed third in the nation in 2019, the program’s best-ever finish. The women’s team placed 18th.
The men’s and women’s golf teams can compete in two tournaments during the month of November, and there are three league meets scheduled: March 8-9 at Oregon Tech. March 22-23 at home and April 12-13 at Bushnell. The College of Idaho will conduct the conference tournament April 26-27.
The golf teams, with Kyla Lien as coach, had their wraparound season cut short because of the pandemic. The Warrior men won the Warrior Invitational in fall 2019 for their best finish, while the women’s team took the Carroll Invitational during the fall portion of the schedule.
Gold star for program
The NAIA recently announced the athletic program earned a perfect score for the Champions of Character Five-Star Award, one of 68 to earn the top honor of Gold.
“I am very proud of our student-athletes and coaches for working hard on the field of play, in the classroom and as Champions of Character,” LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze said in a news release.
Champions of Character schools are measured on a commitment to character training, academic focus, character promotion, conduct in competition and character recognition on a scale of zero to 100 points. Instiutions also earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.
To achieve Gold status, a school must score 90 or more points. For Silver, its 75 to 89 points and for Bronze, its 60-74 points.
The Warrior athletes contributed more than 2,000 hours of community service during the 2019-20 academic year and had a grade-point average of 3.26.
Orlandi top women’s hoops all-decade team
Current women’s basketball associate head coach Caelyn Orlandi was named the MVP of the women’s basketball all-decade team, and was joined by Alyssa Fierro, Tanis Fuller, Brittaney Niebergall, Jasmine Stohr and Brittany Tackett.
Fans were allowed to vote for who they thought were the best players from the past decade on Twitter and Facebook.
The men’s basketball all-decade team is up next. Voting began Monday and will continue through Friday.
