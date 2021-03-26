When a four-game series against Eastern Oregon finishes up Sunday, it will mark the halfway point of the Cascade Conference season for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team. In its first year as a full-fledged member of the conference, the Warriors pretty much already are running away from the rest of the pack. (As an aside, LCSC did play all of the Cascade teams previously, but those games were considered NAIA West contests).
As the Mountaineers invade Harris Field as the set begins at noon Saturday with a doubleheader, Eastern Oregon is sitting in the cellar of the conference two full weekends (or eight games) behind the Warriors. There’s no chance for them to catch up.
In reality, the conference race is materializing into what one might expect: a one-horse race with 20 games to go.
Entering the weekend, ninth-ranked LCSC holds a four-game edge against Oregon Tech. The Warriors are 11-1 in Cascade play, 18-2 overall. The Owls are 7-5 in conference action, 12-14 overall. The two teams earned sweeps this past weekend, with LCSC winning all four at the College of Idaho, and Oregon Tech taking all four at home against Eastern Oregon.
The schedule-maker did not do the Owls any favors this weekend, as they have to visit Salem, Ore., to take on the Corban Warriors. Corban (7-17, 6-6) had lost six consecutive games before taking the final three games this past weekend against the Mountaineers on the road. It’s probably an angry bunch, because Corban had not scored more than three runs in any of those six losses.
Let’s say LCSC takes care of business this weekend and wins all four against Eastern Oregon. Let’s also say Corban and Oregon Tech split. That means the Warriors would be up on the Owls by six games with 16 remaining. That’s a hard deficit for any team to make up.
Then on Easter weekend, LCSC visits Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls, Ore. If they were to take three of four there, that likely would put the death knell in the Owls, giving the Warriors a nine-game cushion with 12 to play. LCSC then could start tinkering with batting orders and cementing the pitching rotation for a stretch run that includes multiple four-game series — at Corban from April 9-11, at home against the College of Idaho from April 23-25 and a trip to Eastern Oregon from April 30-May 2.
Conceivably, the Warriors could be crowned the champions in their first year in the league, secure the conference’s automatic bid into the NAIA World Series (which LCSC already has a berth as the Series host, but this is the final year the Warriors have that luxury) and basically ride out the final weeks of the season on cruise control.
But this is baseball, and stranger things have been known to happen.
THROWING BULLETS — Coach Jake Taylor said something interesting at the conclusion of this past weekend’s series at the College of Idaho about his pitching staff.
It seemed as if he was intimating that he could shake up the rotation, and juggle some things around, moving some guys who have been starting into relief roles, and vice versa.
“Our pitching staff just continues to improve,” Taylor said after Sunday’s sweep in Caldwell, Idaho. “I like the starters we have been using. As we move to the second half of the season we are going to start moving some guys around. We are going to flip flop some guys from the bullpen so you are going to see a different starting rotation.”
Of course, it could be innocent enough. Regardless, he should be thrilled with the top of the rotation thus far.
Senior right-hander Tallon Thomason, who has plus-stuff, is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA. The UNLV transfer has walked just three while striking out 22, and opponents are hitting just .196 off him this year as he has held down the No. 1 spot in the rotation so far.
Sophomore Trent Sellers has been holding down the No. 2 spot, and has sneaky good numbers with a 2-1 mark and a 2.78 ERA. While he has allowed the most runs of anyone on the staff (12), he also has the most strikeouts (28).
The No. 3 is last year’s No. 1, junior right-hander Eric Chavarria. He’s 2-1 with a 2.42 ERA in five starts. Chavarria has walked seven while striking out 27 so far.
A nice find also has been redshirt freshman left-hander Alec Holmes. In four games, three starts, he is 3-0 with a 0.55 ERA. Opposing teams are hitting just a miniscule .075 against him. Holmes started three games a year ago but has found his sea legs this year.
Taylor did not throw Holmes this past weekend against the Yotes, instead opting for sophomore right-hander Greg Blackman. Blackman, who worked mostly out of the bullpen in 2020, allowed one run on five hits in five innings of Sunday’s 11-1 win. He’s 2-0 so far this season. It was Blackman’s second start of the season.
Senior right-hander Jesse Parker might be in line to fill the closer’s role. He’s had two saves in five appearances, not allowing a run in 16ž innings.
One of last season’s starters, junior right-hander Brooks Juhasz, has looked good coming out of the bullpen in his four appearances. He has allowed just three hits and had a 1.29 ERA in seven innings of work.
Another who is capable of going either way is freshman right-hander Cameron Smith. He started three games last season and has a start under his belt this year.
So Taylor has options, and the staff is much deeper than it was in 2020. It’s a formula that’s made for success for the Warriors heading down the stretch.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.