With just two games left in the regular season, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team finds itself in unfamiliar territory after dropping back-to-back games for the first time in more than a year.
No. 19 Carroll College played the role of upset-maker Saturday in a 68-57 Frontier Conference win at the Activity Center to hand the third-ranked Warriors their first double-digit defeat of the season and spoil senior night.
“We just didn’t play well at all,” L-C coach Austin Johnson said. “That’s the second straight game that we turned it over too much, shot poorly. Got some good looks, but ... there’s no way you’re going to beat a good team at home or on the road if you give them 11 more shots than you take.”
The last time LCSC suffered consecutive losses was January 2019. That month also was the last time the Warriors lost at home — 84-78 to Carroll on Jan. 10. They had won 23 consecutive games in their own building before this one.
It was Carroll senior Dane Warp who stole the show with 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from outside. Sophomore Jovan Sljivancanin added a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double for the surging Fighting Saints, who outscored the Warriors 23-3 off turnovers.
“Those guys are good players,” Johnson said. “Warp I think was preseason player of the year (and) he played like it tonight.
“We just struggled to really do anything consistent.”
Early on, the Warriors flew out to an 8-2 lead during a six-minute stretch where L-C (25-3, 13-3 Frontier Conference) had as many blocks as Carroll (20-8, 11-5) had points.
But once the Saints got going, LCSC struggled to hold onto its early advantage. Despite leading for the entirety of the first half, the Warriors went into the break up just 31-30.
Momentum was on Carroll’s side coming out of the locker room, and the Saints took their first lead on the first basket of the second half by Sljivancanin.
The Warriors took their final lead on a reverse layup by Khalil Stevenson at 41-40. Carroll’s Gaven Ramirez spun into the paint for a layup on the other end that put Carroll up for good.
L-C remained within striking distance down the stretch, but failed to string together back-to-back buckets the rest of the way, and the Saints began to pull away in the game’s final four minutes. They went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line in that span.
The Warriors received a team-high 16 points from junior forward Travis Yenor. Junior guards Damek Mitchell (12 points, eight rebounds, six assists) and Bailey Hodges (11 points) also contributed.
Johnson said the Warriors must take their consecutive losses as fuel if they’re going to bounce back.
“We told our guys, if you want to win a championship, you have to embrace this,” he said. “If you want to be a champion, then where we’re at right now is going to be an ingredient to being a champion, because it’s adversity, it’s sub-par.”
L-C will try to bounce back on the road as it closes out the season at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday at Rocky Mountain and Montana Western, respectively.
The Warriors can clinch the FC’s regular-season title with just one win.
Seniors honored
L-C seniors Josiah Westbrook and Connor Moffatt celebrated their final regular-season home game in Warriors uniforms before tipoff.
Westbrook started the game and finished with seven points and five rebounds in a game-high 37 minutes.
“If we can piece together a couple more wins, they’ll end up being the most successful two-year players in school history,” Johnson said. “Their buy-in, who they are as teammates — all that is huge.”
CARROLL (20-8, 11-5)
Warp 10-16 5-5 30, Campbell 2-7 2-2 7, Flowers III 2-8 1-2 6, Okeke 2-8 1-2 6, Ramirez 1-4 0-0 2, Sljivancanin 7-16 3-4 17, Hillman 0-1 0-2 0, Temple 0-1 0-0 0, Villa 0-1 0-0 0, Patton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 13-17 68.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (25-3, 13-3)
Yenor 6-13 0-0 16, Mitchell 4-8 3-3 12, Bailey 4-10 0-1 11, Westbrook 2-12 2-3 7, Bradley 1-3 1-2 3, Stevenson 3-4 0-0 67, Albright 0-0 2-4 2, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 8-13 57.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 31-30. 3-point goals — Carroll 7-19 (Warp 5-6, Campbell 1-3, Flowers III 1-4, Okeke 0-2, Ramirez 0-2, Sljivancanin 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 9-28 (Yenor 4-11, Bailey 3-7, Mitchell 1-3, Westbrook 1-7). Fouled out — Mitchell. Rebounds — Carroll 38 (Sljivancanin 13), Lewis-Clark State 38 (Mitchell 8). Assists — Carroll 10 (Campbell 7), Lewis-Clark State 10 (Mitchell 10). Total fouls — Carroll 17, Lewis-Clark State 15. A — 1,351.
