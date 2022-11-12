Carroll: Smith, Seahawks defying low expectations

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws a ball during a practice session in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Seattle Seahawks in a NFL game at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

 Matthias Schrader

MUNICH — Pete Carroll arrived in Germany with a reminder that the Seattle Seahawks are teaching people lessons about having low expectations.

The surprising Seahawks lead the NFC West and take a four-game winning streak into Sunday’s matchup with Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tags

Recommended for you