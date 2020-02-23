Despite putting four players in double figures, the 21st-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome shortcomings in rebounding and turnovers against No. 16 Carroll College on senior night.
The Fighting Saints fought off a pair of second-half surges by L-C on Saturday and held on to beat the Warriors 71-63 in a game between two of the top three teams in the Frontier Conference at the Activity Center.
Carroll (19-9, 11-5 Frontier Conference) outrebounded LCSC 38-25 and outscored it 16-8 off turnovers.
“We made runs at them, but we couldn’t get over the hump,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “It seems like every time we did get close, they came down and made a big play.”
After falling behind by double figures in the first half, LCSC (18-8, 10-6) cut its deficit to three on a 3-pointer by lone senior Jamie Nielson early in the third quarter. Carroll led 40-37 at that point.
Later in the half, the Saints stretched their lead back to 10 points on a 3 by Danielle Wagner, who had game-highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds.
The Warriors made one last push to trim the Carroll lead to five on — you guessed it — a 3, this time by junior guard Jansen Edmiston with about four minutes remaining.
But that was as close as they got the rest of the way.
“I thought we played a lot better in the second half, but we were still going in the wrong direction,” Orr said. “It was their play that hurt our momentum.
“I thought we got going at times ... but every time we did, they came back and made a play.”
Junior forward Kiara Burlage paced LCSC with a 16-point, 10-rebound performance. Edmiston chipped in 17 points, Nielson added 11 and junior forward Abbie Johnson contributed 10.
For Carroll, Christine Denny joined Wagner in double figures with 17 points. She also tallied eight rebounds and seven assists.
The Warriors will try to rebound on the road, where they’ll wrap up the regular season with games at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday against No. 24 Rocky Mountain and No. 19 Montana Western, respectively. LCSC sits just one game behind the Saints and the Bulldogs in the race for first place and a bye in the first round of the conference tournament that begins in nine days.
After the game, Orr talked about his only senior, Nielson, and how he asked her to make a whopping 18,000 3s before she arrived on campus from the College of Southern Idaho.
“That summer, she did it,” Orr said. “When she came to this program, she’s brought such a positive energy. … but it’s not just what you see on the floor. On the bench she’s bringing energy, at practice she’s bringing energy. She’s a great ambassador for our program.”
CARROLL (19-9, 11-5)
Wagner 7-15 0-0 18, Denny 7-14 3-3 17, Swannack 3-9 2-3 8, Hilborn 2-6 0-0 5, Toth 2-2 0-0 4, Geritz 4-5 0-0 9, Salonen 3-4 0-0 6, Lyman 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 30-62 5-6 71.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (18-8, 10-6)
Edmiston 7-10 0-0 17, Burlage 5-10 5-7 16, Nielson 4-9 1-2 11, Johnson 5-9 0-0 10, Souvenir 1-5 0-0 3, Burland 2-8 0-0 5, Farmer 0-1 2-2 2, Muhelhausen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 8-11 63.
Carroll 22 16 19 14—71
LCSC 17 15 17 14—63
3-point goals — Carroll 6-26 (Wagner 4-10, Geritz 1-1, Hilborn 1-4, Salonen 0-1, Denny 0-2, Swannack 0-4, Lyman 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 7-22 (Edmiston 3-5, Nielson 2-4, Burlage 1-3, Souvenir 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Farmer 0-1, Muhelhausen 0-1, Burland 0-3). Rebounds — Carroll 38 (Wagner 11), Lewis-Clark State 25 (Burlage 10). Assists — Carroll 19 (Denny 7), Lewis-Clark State 17 (Edmiston, Souvenir 6). Total fouls — Carroll 14, Lewis-Clark State 7. A— N/A.
