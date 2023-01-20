SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Utah to a 77-63 Pac-12 Conference victory Thursday against Washington State at the Jon M. Huntsman Center to end a three-game losing streak.

“Carlson was truly amazing tonight,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “You can’t really win on the road like that. We weren’t able to get stops down the stretch and make it competitive enough at the end of the game. We’ll have to regroup and get ready for Sunday.”

Tags

Recommended for you