SEATTLE — After cruising through the first half of the season with the best record in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals have run into a few bumps.
Adversity arrived in the form of injuries and mistakes that have seen the Cardinals drop two of their past three and slowly lose grip on their stranglehold atop the NFC West.
But this week’s trip to Seattle affords Arizona the opportunity to stabilize itself before its bye, and perhaps provide a decisive blow to the Seahawks’ underperforming season to date.
It also could come with Kyler Murray back on the field after missing the past two games with an ankle injury that left him as a frustrated spectator, especially last week in the loss to Carolina.
“Before the loss, just watching in general makes you want to get back out there,” Murray said. “It was an unfortunate loss for us, obviously, but I’m on my pace. Not really too worried about last week, it’s over with. As a team, I know we’re going to move on, flush it, and we’ll be better because of it.”
Injuries have taken their toll on the Cardinals beyond just Murray missing two weeks. Star receiver DeAndre Hopkins has joined Murray on the sideline the past two games. The Cardinals already lost J.J. Watt for the remainder of the season.
There is a needed break ahead for Arizona, but it comes after an opportunity to potentially land the final punch to the reigning NFC West champs.
It would seem this week is as close to a must win as possible for the Seahawks after getting shut out for the first time in 10 years in last week’s 17-0 loss to Green Bay. Seattle’s six losses already are more than the Seahawks had last year — and in five other seasons during Pete Carroll’s tenure.
Another loss would leave Seattle and its playoff hopes in a perilous position for the final seven weeks of the regular season.
“I think we’re understanding that we don’t have much more margin for error,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “We can’t keep giving games away. We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Russell’s return
Seattle QB Russell Wilson had a forgettable return after missing a month after surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Wilson threw two costly end zone interceptions and his passer rating of 39.7 was the fourth lowest of his career.
Wilson must be better against the Cardinals, a team that he’s had great success and also some ugly games against in the past.
“We know what we’re capable of and now we got to show it. We’ve got to make it happen,” Wilson said. “We can’t hope and wish. We’ve got to do.”
Defensive stand
Seattle has continued to make a dramatic turnaround defensively from where it was at the start of the season when the Seahawks were on pace to allow record numbers.
Since Week 4, the Seahawks are fourth in the league in scoring defense (17.8 points per game) and third in third-down defense, allowing only 29.1 percent conversions. The Seahawks have surrendered only 37 points in the past three games combined.