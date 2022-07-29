Cardinals remove addendum from Murray’s contract

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) leaps to tackle Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

 Kyusung Gong

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals trusted Kyler Murray’s football ability so much they were comfortable giving the quarterback a contract that was worth almost a quarter billion dollars.

Now — after an ample dose of embarrassment for the organization — the Cardinals also have decided they trust him to study.

