GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kliff Kingsbury still thinks his Arizona Cardinals can be one of the NFL’s best offensive teams. He likes his players, likes their demeanor and likes the game plan he and his assistants put together each week.
One of these days, he might get to use it.
The problem is the Cardinals have fallen behind so quickly in most games that they’ve immediately had to improvise, throwing out a big chunk of their playbook before the first quarter ends. Through eight games, they’ve trailed 91 percent of the time.
“When you’re playing from behind that much, you don’t even get into your game plan,” Kingsbury said. “You don’t even really get to see what type of team you have.”
Given the fact the Cardinals (3-5) have trailed so much, it’s a minor miracle they’re still talking about making the playoffs. They’re still just two games behind in the NFC West when they host the Seattle Seahawks today.
The Seahawks are the surprise leaders of the division with a 5-3 record. The Cardinals play three division opponents in a row starting with this one.
“The sense of urgency’s got to be at an all-time high,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. “A lot of guys understand that. They know what’s at stake and they know where we can take this thing or we can let it slip away, but everything is right there for us.”
Seattle has won three straight games, largely thanks to the performance of veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who leads the NFL with a 72.7 percent completion percentage and is third in the league with a 107.2 passer rating.
The teams played each other just three weeks ago, with Seattle earning a 19-9 win.
But the Cardinals are a different team since, particularly on offense. Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins has returned after being suspended the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Hopkins has caught 22 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown since his return. He’s already the team’s third-leading receiver despite playing just two games.
“It’s different in that they know that he is out there, and they are using the heck out of him,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “He has been targeted a ton since he has been back, and he has come through and made terrific plays.”