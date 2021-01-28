PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team has created a lot of positive press for itself here and elsewhere this season, with an electric true freshman, overtime thrillers against ranked opponents and a brief appearance in the national spotlight.
But that freshman was neutralized and overtime never was an option Wednesday, when No. 6 Stanford owned the spotlight from the opening tip and humbled the Cougars 71-49 at Beasley Coliseum.
“We got beat by a really good team,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “They taught us a lot about what the best teams in the country look like and play like.”
The Cougars (8-5, 6-5 Pac-12) committed a season-worst 21 turnovers, shot a season-worst 17.9 percent on 3-pointers and posted a season-low point total against the Cardinal. Charlisse Leger-Walker, the WSU star freshman who entered the game leading the Pac-12 in scoring, was held to a season-low six points and rarely was open, thanks to a sparkling defensive effort by Stanford and fifth-year guard Anna Wilson.
Wilson, the younger sister of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, shadowed Leger-Walker throughout. Krystal Leger-Walker, Charlisse’s more-than-capable sister, faced double- and triple-teams whenever she touched the ball as Stanford dared WSU’s other players to shoot.
The results were errant 3-pointers, turnovers and a lackluster start that allowed the Cardinal (13-2, 10-2) to lead by as many as 30 points in the opening half and head to the break with a comfortable 44-18 edge.
“We obviously got off to a really bad start in the first quarter, even worse in the second quarter, and turned the ball over,” Ethridge said. “I thought that really determined and dictated us. I think we got a little rattled.”
The Cougs cut into that lead in the third, when they combined defensive stops and smooth shooting from deep and outscored Stanford 19-10. WSU was then within 13 points multiple times in the fourth, but the Cardinal ended the game on a 9-0 run and improved to 68-0 all-time versus the Cougars.
“I was really proud of how our team came out in the second half. I thought we responded the right way,” Ethridge said. “We did it a little bit too late.”
Charlisse Leger-Walker, whose breakout debut season has included a pair of 29-point outbursts and five Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors, had no room to operate against Wilson. She only attempted two shots in the first half and was scoreless through three quarters before finally breaking through and scoring all six of her points in the fourth. Wilson rode Leger-Walker’s hip and followed her all over the floor, and was only subbed out when her counterpart was.
Leger-Walker had scored at least 12 points in every game this season before Wednesday. She shot 2-of-5 and aided her stat line with seven rebounds and three assists.
Wilson took three shots and did not score, but recorded a team-best plus-22 in the box score. Ethridge credited her with the tough defense on WSU’s star, but added that Stanford’s all-around athleticism and size also played vital roles in limiting the Cougars on offense.
“Give credit to Anna, she did a great job, but I do think it was a great defensive team system that basically said, ‘You’re not beating us,’” Ethridge said.
Krystal Leger-Walker squeezed open for nine points on 4-of-12 shooting. Johanna Teder led WSU with 12 points — all on 3-pointers — and Ula Motuga added 10 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double this season.
WSU shot 32.8 percent from the floor.
“This is a wake-up call that we’ve got to get people making shots,” Ethridge said.
Stanford was paced by 17 points apiece from Lexie Hull and Kiana Williams, and got a 12-point, 14-rebound effort from Cameron Brink. The Cardinal made 47.6 percent of their shots and 47.4 percent of their 3s, but were tamed in the second half and ultimately held well under their Pac-12-best 81.8 points-per-game average.
“I think it says a lot about how we guarded in the second half and, hopefully, we can carry over some of that momentum and then try to fix some things on the offensive end,” Ethridge said.
The teams play again at noon Friday at the same site.
STANFORD (13-2, 10-2)
Brink 5-8 1-4 12, Lexie Hull 8-15 0-0 17, Jones 4-12 1-1 10, Williams 7-16 0-0 17, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0, Belibi 2-4 0-0 4, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 2-2 0-0 5, Lacie Hull 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 2-5 71
WASHINGTON ST. (8-5, 6-5)
Motuga 5-10 0-1 10, Murekatete 2-7 0-0 4, Charlisse Leger-Walker 2-5 2-2 6, Krystal Leger-Walker 4-12 0-0 9, Teder 4-11 0-0 12, Levy 0-2 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Cherilyn Molina 3-7 0-0 6, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Clarke 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-64 2-3 49
Stanford 19 25 10 17 — 71
Washington St. 9 9 19 12 — 49
3-Point Goals: Stanford 9-19 (Williams 3-8, Van Gytenbeek 2-2, Brink 1-1, Jones 1-1, Prechtel 1-1, Hull 1-3, Jump 0-1, Wilson 0-2), Washington St. 5-28 (Teder 4-10, K. Leger-Walker 1-6, C. Leger-Walker 0-1, Levy 0-1, Molina 0-1, Sarver 0-1, Motuga 0-3, Jones 0-5). Rebounds: Stanford 38 (Brink 14), Washington St. 40 (Motuga 10). Assists: Stanford 21 (Brink, Williams 5), Washington St. 12 (K. Leger-Walker 4). Total Fouls: Stanford 8, Washington St. 13.
Guernsey may be contacted at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.