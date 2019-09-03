Lewiston’s Kurt Simmons became the fifth person in more than three decades to win all the marbles in the 67th annual Labor Day Whing Ding golf tournament at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Wearing a white Lewis-Clark State College polo shirt, the 26-year-old 2017 communications graduate Monday grinded out an extra hole birdie to edge hometown favorite Geno Bonnalie in the Whing Ding sole survivor. On Saturday and Sunday, Simmons won the low gross title with a 9-under-par 135.
Bonnalie returned to his hometown with the regular 2019 PGA men’s season having ended. Bonnalie is the caddy for former Clarkston resident Joel Dahmen, who finished his third year on the PGA Tour. Bonnalie was carrying (and mentoring) Dahmen in 2019 from the regular U.S. season, the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, the British Open in Northern Ireland and through the first two rounds of the FedEx championship.
With drives of more than 300 yards on the final hole, the par-5 512-yard No. 18, both Simmons and Bonnalie had birdie 4s. Bonnalie, hitting a 7-iron from his calculation of 192 yards, left a 50-foot eagle putt inches from the hole. Simmons sank his 7-foot putt to force an extra play of No. 18.
Simmons, 23 feet away after hitting the green from 202 yards on the playoff hole, easily two-putted for his second consecutive birdie. Bonnalie, not pleased with a 20-yard chip to 12 feet away, missed the birdie putt.
The Whing Ding sole survivor is the Northwest’s longest-running amateur sole survivor event. The 10 lowest gross scorers from the Saturday-Sunday tournament qualify.
In the sole survivor, the 10 low gross players from Saturday and Sunday compete over nine holes, the Lewiston course’s first four and 14 through 18 on the back side. The golfer with the highest score on each of nine holes is eliminated. In case of a tie, players compete in a chip-off, with one eliminated, as on six of the first eight holes Monday. In case of a tie on the final hole, the hole is replayed.
Finishing third was hard-luck Ben House of Lewiston, playing in his second sole survivor after last qualifying in 2008 (eliminated on the fifth hole). House, manager of Rogers Dodge, crushed a drive within 58 yards of the par-4 378-yard hole. But his chip clipped a tree branch, knocking the ball down. He placed his third shot within 3 feet of the cup, but his par putt was conceded when Simmons and Bonnalie made birdie putts.
For Bonnalie, 35, it was his sixth sole survivor and his second runner-up finish. In 2015, he lost to golfing buddy Brian King, a four-time sole survivor champion, most in the modern era. Now 43, King was eliminated on the seventh hole, finishing fourth.
After the narrow loss, Bonnalie was asked: “What would Joel Dahmen say right now?” Bonnalie quipped: “Joel would say, you suck, Geno. You lost.”
Simmons, 26, is a United Parcel Service driver and part-time Lewiston Country Club staffer. He’s a native of Hermiston, Ore., leaving to attend Spokane Community College for two years and then transferring for his final two years at LCSC. At LCSC, he was an All-Frontier League golfer.
Simmons narrowly averted early elimination. On the second hole, he barely escaped a direct tree hit, having to one-putt for a par and then surviving a chip-off only when Lewiston’s Cory Brown had a closer chip roll off the green surface by 3 inches. On the No. 4 par-3, his sand trap shot caused a bogey, but he survived another chip-off. On the seventh hole, the par-3 No. 16, Simmons again survived a chip-off after a par.
“Yes, on that first chip-off, I thought I was out and it was over. I snuck by a couple times, for sure.” His caddy, Taylor Malm of Troy, nodded in agreement.
Simmons, a college tournament veteran, said he thrives on being nervous, and he said he was nervous in his fourth sole survivor. “But they were good nerves. I like being nervous. They make me focus better. I do a lot of practice, and it reminds me why I work hard.”
He said he had “goosebumps” the final three holes, especially. “But I love competition.” It helped to have prior sole survivor experience, finishing third in 2018 and eliminated on the eighth hole. “You get some calmness in the final four holes or so. You learn what to expect.”
Some 400 were in the gallery on the final hole.
If he’s an amateur, Simmons will return to the Whing Ding in 2020. “I’m thinking of turning pro,” he said, a final decision yet to be made on the qualifying process. If so, he’d return to Lewiston Country Club as an assistant to head professional Casey Brown.
“Anybody could have won,” he said. “That was awesome to be with Geno in the final. He’s a legend around here and was the crowd favorite, so I sort of spoiled the party. It’s good to have Geno back after watching him on TV every week.”
Some sole survivor players and caddies walked. Some rode in carts. But Bonnalie turned eyes by riding his new motorcycle-type two-wheel vehicle complete with golf bag stand. Standing in front of the seated Bonnalie was a family friend and his caddy, 11-year-old Brady Barrington.
Prior year winners of both the sole survivor and low gross tournament championship over 30-plus years have been Chris Williams of Moscow, who turned professional after being the world’s No. 1 ranked amateur, in 2012; King in both 2011 and 1993; Dahmen in 2006; and Kevin Kracke of Lewiston in 1996.
Earlier eliminations were:
l No. 17, House with a par-4, clipped by Simmons and Bonnalie birdies.
l No. 16, King, who will have to wait until 2020 to win a record-tying fifth sole survivor championship, last accomplished by Lewiston’s Joe Dreps with wins in 1957, 1961, 1962, 1965 and 1966. Two others have four championships: the late Vic Thomas of Lewiston in the 1980s and 1970s, and Skip Pierce of Lewiston, now a Boise dentist, in 1964, 1968, 1973 and 1974. In his 10th sole survivor, King lost in a chip-off.
l No. 15, Jason Molner of Lewiston, an Inland Cel staffer, with a bogey. Molner was the 2015 and 2016 Whing Ding low gross champion and the LCSC graduate was in his fourth sole survivor.
l No. 14, Moscow’s Jason Huff, in a chip-off after being one of four par players on the uphill 426-yard hole. Huff was the defending sole survivor champion, winning in 2018 and 2008, playing his first sole survivor in 1997 at age 15. He is a business teacher at Moscow High School.
l No. 4, Nate Martin of Lewiston, a physical therapist, in his first sole survivor. He was the low net 2019 champion. After three-putting, one of four to have bogey on the par-3, he was eliminated in a chip-off.
l No. 3, 10th seed Jared Mraz of Clarkston, an electrical engineer in his third sole survivor, who won fourth place in 2017. He had tree troubles and lost in a two-man chip-off.
l No. 2, veteran Cory Brown of Lewiston in a seven-person chip-off, after scoring par. Brown, manager of Rogers Subaru, is a three-time sole survivor runner-up, in 2014, 2008 and 2006. The 2019 Lewiston club champion was playing in his seventh sole survivor.
l No. 1, Tristen Bessey of Lewiston and formerly of Emmett, a non-golf team LCSC student and part-time UPS employee. Bessey, in his first sole survivor, lost after a bogey and a two-man chip-off.
The field of 10 sole survivor players had an aggregate handicap of .9, ranging from Molner’s plus 3.1 to Martin’s 5.3. The record low handicap aggregate was in 2015 with plus 24. It was the third year of a tournament rule prohibiting college golf competitors from entering. In both 2016 and 2017, six of the 10 finalists were either LCSC of University of Idaho golf team members.
The Diamond Shop of Lewiston was tournament sponsor, providing $900 in “skins” for the sole survivor players with the lowest unduplicated scores hole by hole. Molner won $300 with a birdie at the end of the first three holes. House won $400 for the fourth through seventh holes. Simmons won $200 for the last two holes.
Prior to the start on No. 1, 12-year-old Andrew Haines, a fifth generation in the Haines ownership of longtime sponsor Diamond Shop, hit the ceremonial first shot for a second year—again long and straight down the fairway.
WHING DING MIXED CHAPMAN TOURNAMENT
Low overall gross—Josh Martin and Lauren Hamm, Lewiston, 68.
Championship flight—1. Cooper Wright and Amy Hasenoehrl, Grangeville, 72. 2. Dave Sterath and Kyla Lien, Lewiston, 75.
First flight—Ben and Jade House, Lewiston, 83. 2. Jeff Uhling and Rachel Cook, Lewiston, and Jason and DeAnna Speck, Clarkston, 84.
Second Flight—1. Roy and Tammy Baldus, Lewiston, 84. Keith Olson and Debbie Steylles, Clarkston, 88.
Third flight—1. Miles and Susan Lafay, Lewiston, 90. 2. Sam and Debbie Canner, Lewiston, 99.
Low overall net—Dave Mahan and Kim Eimers, Lewiston, 60.
First flight—Chad Laird and Stephanie Hough, Lewiston, 63. 2. Pete Camerlo and Kathy Schneider, Clarkston, 66.
Second flight—1. Jack and Mary Jo O’Harra, Lewiston, 65. 2. Shawn and Kristin Tanata, Lewiston, 66.
Third flight—Daniel and Amanda Haines, Lewiston, 66. 2. Lee Tillman and Megan Walker, Lewiston, 67.