SEATTLE — After a day full of obstacles — including traveling the morning of the game and a series of false positive COVID-19 tests — the Vancouver Canucks savored getting the best of their new Pacific Northwest rivals again.
Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
The Canucks traveled to Seattle in the morning, but had a handful of players return positive COVID-19 tests. After a series of retests, it was determined they were false positives and the Canucks were cleared to play.
“The whole day was crazy. I used to always put my lineup together in the morning and when you have so many changes potentially to make, it gets a little wild,” Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau said.
Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes and Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Boudreau took charge as coach in December.
The Canucks have won both games in Seattle against its new rival this season. The Kraken were scheduled to play in Vancouver earlier this week, but that game was postponed.
Pearson had a fight in the first, and a goal and assist in the third to cap the long and stressful day.
“It’s definitely a mental grind ...” Pearson said. “They want to get games in, but personally you don’t know if you’re going to test positive or not.”
The Kraken lost their fifth straight and eighth in the past nine games. Seattle also has not won at home since Dec. 3 when it beat Edmonton.
“You’ve gotta keep battling,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “That’s the bottom line. We were our worst enemy in a couple of areas tonight.”
Podkolzin scored at 8:53 to give the Canucks an early lead, followed by Hoglander’s power-play goal later in the period for a 2-0 advantage.
Motte made it 3-1 at 4:46 of the third with his third goal of the season, and Garland provided a quick answer after Will Borgen pulled Seattle to 3-2 midway through the period.
Thatcher Demko was terrific Oct. 23 when the Canucks beat the Kraken in their first home game in franchise history. He made 30 saves this time, and Vancouver’s defense limited the number of dangerous chances for Seattle.
“It was the the best first period I think we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Boudreau said. “So it makes life a lot easier when you get lead on a team that hasn’t come back too often.”
Vancouver 2 0 3 — 5
Seattle 0 1 1 — 2
First Period: 1, Vancouver, Podkolzin 7, 8:53. 2, Vancouver, Hoglander 8 (Ekman-Larsson, Hunt), 14:49 (pp). Penalties: Pearson, VAN (Fighting), 5:12; Soucy, SEA (Fighting), 5:12; McCann, SEA (Slashing), 13:09; Hughes, VAN (Interference), 18:16.
Second Period: 3, Seattle, Jarnkrok 4 (Soucy, Gourde), 9:10. Penalties: None.
Third Period: 4, Vancouver, Motte 3 (Highmore, Lammikko), 4:46. 5, Seattle, Borgen 1 (Wennberg), 10:43. 6, Vancouver, Garland 10 (Pearson, Hughes), 11:29. 7, Vancouver, Pearson 6 (Miller, Myers), 17:43 (en). Penalties: Soucy, SEA (Holding), 2:11; Motte, VAN (High Sticking), 14:24.
Shots on Goal: Vancouver 14-8-14—36. Seattle 6-9-17—32.
Power-play opportunities: Vancouver 1 of 2; Seattle 0 of 2.
Goalies: Vancouver, Demko 15-11-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 7-13-4 (35-31).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:34.