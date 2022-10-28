Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) his goal with right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65), left, against Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) and center Jaden Schwartz (17) defending during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Seattle. The Canucks won 5-4. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) shoots on goal and scores against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) colides with Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
The puck bounces back out of the goal past Vancouver Canucks' Thatcher Demko (35) on the goal scored by Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Vancouver Canucks right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) fires on the goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Vancouver Canucks left wing Nils Hoglander (21) collides with Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) as they battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
SEATTLE — Ilya Mikheyev scored his first two goals of the season as the Vancouver Canucks ended their season-opening losing streak at a franchise-record seven games, beating the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Thursday.
Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Conor Garland each had a goal and had an assist to help coach Bruce Boudreau reach 600 NHL victories. Garland scored the winner into an empty net.
“Just to hear the music in the (locker) room and knowing how hard they’ve practiced and they’ve never given up hope,” Boudreau said.
Thatcher Demko stopped 32 shots for the Canucks, including two as he lay on his back midway through the third. Referees also disallowed a late Andre Burakovsky goal for a high stick.
Jamie Oleksiak, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, with Schwartz connecting on a power play with 30 seconds left.
“Sometimes you have a hot goalie and he played pretty well,” Beniers said. “You know, it just happens that way. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t.”
Jordan Eberle had two assists, reaching 600 points on Beniers’ goal that made it 3-3 in the second.
Martin Jones made 14 saves for Seattle. The Kraken are 0-5 against their nearest rival.
“We were the better team for most of the night, but they beat us on specialty teams by one and that was ultimately the difference in the hockey game,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said.
NOTES — With five players on injured reserve since Monday, Vancouver acquired forward Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday for depth. The Bruins received goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg in exchange for Studnicka. He played in one game this season for Boston, recording four penalty minutes, and has recorded seven points in 38 career games. He’s expected to join the team today. … Oleksiak scored for the second consecutive game, Beniers for the third straight and McCann for the fourth straight. Those are career streaks for McCann and Beniers, a rookie.