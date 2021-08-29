OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Patrick Cantlay had enough on his hands to keep his attention Sunday as he was locked in an epic battle with Bryson DeChambeau, a compelling contrast of styles and personalities Sunday in the BMW Championship.
Even so, he couldn't ignore what fans shouted from behind the ropes Sunday at Caves Valley.
“Patty Ice."
With the putter in his hand and ice in his veins, Cantlay delivered one clutch putt after another to survive the final three holes of regulation and six tense holes of a sudden-death playoff, finally winning with a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 18.
The most important putt? It was hard to tell.
He closed out his 6-under-par 66 with an 8-foot par putt on No. 16, an 8-foot bogey putt on No. 17 after a tee shot into the water, and a 20-foot birdie on No. 18 to force a playoff. Twice on No. 18 in the playoff, where DeChambeau had a 30-yard advantage off the tee, Cantlay made par putts from 6 and 7 feet.
The most important putt was the final one.
“But they all mattered, I guess, the same,” Cantlay said. “I needed all of them.”
DeChambeau, who also closed with a 66, can pick just as many that cost him. His week featured a missed 6-footer on No. 18 for a chance at 59 on Friday. In the final round, he missed a 12-foot birdie to win in regulation, three more birdie putts in the playoff, then his final putt to send the great theater into another amazing scene.
DeChambeau, who has stopped talking to any media that isn't a PGA Tour partner, refused comment for everyone after the round. He became the first player in PGA Tour history to post 261 without taking home a trophy.
Cantlay received two trophies — one from the the BMW Championship, the other from the century-old Western Golf Association — and plenty of other perks for his PGA Tour-leading third victory of the season and fifth overall.
He moved to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup, news he met by saying, “I know.” That means Cantlay goes to the Tour Championship next week with a two-shot lead over Tony Finau in the FedEx Cup finale with $15 million to the winner.
And he clinched the sixth and final automatic spot for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, which will take place Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits, delayed a year because of the pandemic. Steve Stricker has six captain's picks, and there was no way he was going to leave “Patty Ice” off the team regardless of the outcome.
“That’s the first time I’ve heard it. But I got it all week,” Cantlay said about his nickname. “There was maybe one or two guys that followed me around all four days, and they just every hole were screaming it. These were some of the most supportive, loudest fans I've ever experienced.”
They were treated to an amazing show.
DeChambeau was smashing away, using his length to set up birdies. Cantlay never flinched, relying on a classic game with no apparent weakness. He laid up on par 5s he could reach if the risk wasn't worth it, relying on his wedge and — of course — his putter.
The PGA Tour said it was the best statistical performance putting in a tournament since the “Strokes Gained” category became available in 2004.
DeChambeau had his moments. Driving into the stream down the left side of the 18th fairway on the fourth extra hole, he took a penalty drop and hammered wedge to 4 feet to save par.
He looked like a winner — again — with a wedge to 6 feet on the par-3 No. 17 on the fifth playoff hole, only for Cantlay to coolly hit 8-iron to 2 feet.
As if the final round wasn't entertaining enough, there were a few testy moments between the only two players who had a chance to win all day.
DeChambeau was rolling his eyes when Cantlay marked and studied 2-foot par putts on the front nine. Cantlay was walking up the 14th fairway as DeChambeau prepared to hit his approach when DeChambeau backed off and asked him to stop walking.
“We had just been told by the rules officials to kind of speed up, and I’m not always the fastest walker, so I was trying to get ahead and do my part,” Cantlay said. “No big deal.”
More problematic for DeChambeau was failing to make putts
DeChambeau looked to be a winner long before he prematurely tipped his cap to the gallery walking up to the 18th green in regulation.
He holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 No. 16, striking a pose of head bowed with arm extended in a clenched fist. That gave him a one-shot lead, and Cantlay still faced an 8-foot par putt. He made that, a sign of what was to come.
Cantlay's tee shot on the par-3 No. 17 bounced short and to the right with just enough momentum to roll onto the rock framing the pond and drop into the water.
Tournament done? Not quite.
Cantlay hit a lob wedge from 100 yards in the drop area to 8 feet. DeChambeau hit a poor chip from the rough to 12 feet and two-putted for bogey, and Cantlay came up clutch again to make his putt and stay one shot behind.
“I got to thinking, ‘Let’s try and make 4 here and at least not take all the pressure off of him.’ We both had 4s on that hole, and that really kept me in the golf tournament, kind of switched the momentum a little bit,” Cantlay said. “It would have been almost insurmountable if I would have went down two going into 18.”
There was drama all around Caves Valley, even without a trophy at stake.
Erik van Rooyen and Sergio Garcia played their way into the top 30 who qualify for the Tour Championship. Patrick Reed managed to hang on to the 30th spot, but only after K.H. Lee made bogey on his final hole.
If healthy — Reed has been out with bilateral pneumonia — it at least gives him a chance for one last audition to be a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup qualifiers
Besides Cantaly, Collin Morikawa, who won two majors during the qualifying process, topped the list. He was followed by Dustin Johnson, DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, all of whom had mathematically locked up their spots.
Finau was in the sixth spot until he was surpassed by Cantlay's victory. Cantlay and Morikawa will be making their Ryder Cup debuts.
The U.S. team has six captain's picks this year instead of four, a decision made during the midst of the pandemic and so much uncertainty about the golf schedule.
Finau was considered a shoo-in after he won The Northern Trust last week, and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth. They are the next three in the standings.
Harris English, a two-time winner this year, is No. 10 in the standings.
Stricker will make his picks official after the Tour Championship. Among the candidates are Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, and the curious case of Reed, who had a big week without playing at Caves Valley.
Reed, who has a penchant for match play with his marvelous short game and relentless attitude, has been out the past three weeks, first with an ankle injury, then with the pneumonia.
He faced long odds of being among the top 30 who advance to the Tour Championship, but it worked in his favor. Of the 10 players behind him in the FedEx Cup standings, only Rory McIlroy finished among the top 25 at the BMW Championship.
Europe, meanwhile, still has two more events before its qualifying ends.