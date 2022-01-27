As if the Lewis-Clark State baseball team didn’t have enough motivation entering the 2022 season, you can add one more log to that burning fire.
The Warriors have to play their way into the Avista NAIA World Series for the first time.
After receiving an automatic bid to the event at Harris Field since it returned in 2000, the home office in Kansas City, Mo., heard the outcry of those outside of the valley clamoring for LCSC to have to earn its spot in the event.
You know what the Warriors say to that? Bring it on.
“The thing about the internet, everyone’s got their own opinion, and they can voice it,” fourth-year coach Jake Taylor said recently during the team’s media day. “I don’t care at all about that. We just care what we’re do as a team and as program. We’ll continue to prove (how good we are) and see what happens at the end.”
The drive for national title No. 20 begins in earnest at 2 p.m. today when LCSC starts a seven-game road trip to the deep west and southwest at Westmont (Calif.).
The Warriors, who enter the season ranked No. 4 in the NAIA coaches’ top 25 preseason poll, return six position players, three starting pitchers and a mainstay out of the bullpen to a team that finished the 2021 season 44-5 overall, winning the Cascade Confernece regular-season title with a 30-2 mark, then winning the conference tournament and finishing in the semifinal round of the World Series.
Among the returnees is preseason All-American Aidan Nagle. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior outfielder is back after finishing second on the team in batting average (.393), home runs (13), RBI (66), slugging percentage (.740) and doubles (19) a year ago. He leads all returnees in those categories.
He’s also not a liability in the field, committing just two errors for a .973 fielding percentage.
But if you want to know who the heart and soul of this year’s team is going to be, look no further than seniors Riley Way and A.J. Davis.
The dynamic duo up the middle on defense and pride of the valley provided a solid punch at the top and the bottom of the lineup in 2021.
Way, a 5-11, 175-pounder hailing from Lewiston High School, was third on the Warriors in batting average (.372) while scoring a team-high 69 runs with 80 hits, which also led the team. He had an on-base percentage of .493 and was a threat to steal every time he got aboard. He stole 27 baases in 31 attempts, and for his career has swiped 55 bases.
His infield mate Davis, a 6-2, 185-pounder from across the Blue Bridge in Clarkston, suffered through some injury issues a year ago and settled in at the No. 9 spot in the lineup. He finished the year batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .403, driving in 25 runs on 42 hits.
The pair, who grew up watching and attending LCSC games, particularly during the Series, know what it would mean to bring home another title to the college.
“It would mean the world, honestly,” said Way, who is in his fifth year in the program. “I think, leaving with a win, it would be amazing.”
“We were super close last year,” said Davis, who also is in his fifth year with the team. “But, overall, the goal is to win the last game, and that’s the national championship. Our coaches have done a great job of going and getting (the new players) to be a part of this program. They all bought in, and I don’t think we came to rebuild a team, we came to reload. We’re ready to go.”
Other impact position players returning include senior first baseman Luke White (a Lewiston High School standout who hit .293 with 11 homers and 45 RBI last season), senior catcher Matt James (.339, 10 HR, 27 RBI, .694 slugging) and senior outfielder Sam Linscott (.298, 5 HR, 22 RBI).
Three of the team’s starting rotation returns in right-handers Trent Sellers and Eric Chavarria, along with left-hander Alec Holmes.
Sellers started the season as the No. 3 but eventually became the ace of the staff, going 8-1 with a 3.10 earned-run average in 14 games, 13 starts. He struck out 77 in 61 innings, and teams hit just .224 off the 6-1, 180-pounder.
Chavarria began 2021 as the ace and still was a solid No. 2 option in the end. He was 8-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 14 games, 12 starts. Chavarria struck out 72 in 71ž innings, and the opposition hit just .263 off the 6-1, 165-pounder.
Holmes, who was injured some in 2020, kind of came out of nowhere to be an ace in waiting. He was 5-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 12 games, 10 starts. Holmes struck out 43 in 45 innings, and teams hit just a paltry .186 off the diminutive 5-10, 190-pounder.
Out of the bullpen are two stalwarts in Greg Blackman and Brooks Juhasz.
Juhasz, who was a starter in 2020 but was converted to middle relief a year ago, had no record with a 2.78 ERA in 12 appearances. The 6-3, 210-pound senior walked just four batters in 22ž innings.
Blackman, who started last season as the stopper, then kind of moved around into an all-purpose role, should begin 2022 as the closer again. He fared well, going 5-0 with a 2.76 ERA and two saves in 13 appearances, including two starts. Blackman struck out 43 in 42 innings, and the opposition hit just .253 off the 5-10, 185-pounder.
“I like us on the mound,” Taylor said. “We got more depth than we did last year. We have experience. We have great leadership. I really like where we’re sitting right now.”
The schedule is challenging again early. As long as COVID-19 issues don’t interfere, the Warriors get 16th-ranked Hope International for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, then play at No. 23 Benedictine Mesa at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 before wrapping up the early road trip with a pair of games at Arizona Christian, completing almost a similar road trip as they had to start 2021.
The first homestand begins Feb. 6 and is a long one, entailing 13 games and starts with a doubleheader against NCAA Division III Whitman. It also includes Division III Whitworth and Division II Central Washington before culminating with the start of conference play and a four-game series against Eastern Oregon. From there, LCSC plays league games the remainder of the regular season.
The cold, dark winter that has been is slowly fading, with the fresh, spring air everso close. With that, first pitch is just a short time away.
And with it, LCSC’s hopes for another run toward a 20th championship will culminate sometime in early June with a dogpile near the Harris Field pitcher’s mound.
“The build-up (feels like it) is certainly that time of year,” Taylor said. “We’ve been hitting the weight room and the gym. We’re ready to go.”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.