If Sam Atkin merely had “done his job” in December, he might not be where he is today — poised to compete in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The setting was an elite but under-the-radar track meet at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., and Atkin’s job was to “rabbit” the men’s 10,000-meter run. In other words, the Lewis-Clark State assistant coach from Great Britain was getting paid to set a swift pace for other runners, then drop out halfway through the race.
But he felt good. Amazingly good. He also might have been peeved by what had happened the previous day at the meet: The rabbit for the 5,000-meter had failed to establish a sufficiently fast pace, and Atkin wound up missing the Olympic qualifying standard in that race.
For whatever reason, he kept running the 10K, just to see how long he could keep churning. He eventually got passed by three runners, but they were three of the best in the world. In placing fourth in 26 minutes, 26.58 seconds, he met the Olympic qualifying standard, and in the ensuing months only one other Brit matched that feat.
So here he is, on the cusp of his Olympic debut at age 28. He is one of about 30 entrants in the 10,000, which will kick off the track and field events at the Games at 4:30 a.m. Pacific on Friday before a pandemic-limited crowd at Japan National Stadium.
“I had always intended to go to the meet (in San Juan Capistrano) and get an Olympic standard, and it didn’t happen for 5 kilometers,” Atkin is quoted as saying on the Olympic website. “And as the 10,000 progressed, I felt in good shape as I was going round, so I just decided to carry on.
“My main focus was just to get my pacing job done first. I wanted to get it done right for the rest of the guys who wanted to hit the standard. In the back of my mind was, ‘I’ve always dreamed about the Olympics.’ I actually joked with the race director and asked whether he was going to pay me for pacing the 5 kilometers too. I mean, I essentially got the guys round in a faster time.”
Indeed, four of the world’s top 13 clockings in the pandemic-ravaged 2020 calendar year were achieved at that Dec. 6 meet.
In any case, the cream of the Olympic crop at 10,000 is two Ugandans: Jacob Kiplimo, who in May ran an astounding 26:33.93 (53 seconds faster than Atkin’s best), and Joshua Cheptegei, the 2019 world champion.
Atkin, who was sidelined with an Achilles’ tendon issue early this year, hasn’t run a 10K since San Juan Capistrano, and 28 runners have bettered the personal record he set there. So he’ll need to raise his game to place in the upper tier in Tokyo.
His coach and boss thinks he can acquit himself well. Mike Collins, the LCSC track and cross country coach, is being forced by the pandemic to watch the Olympics from afar (the race will be available on the Peacock streaming service) but he’s been communicating with Atkin and likes his mindset.
“I’m not sure I’ve seen him this confident,” Collins said. “His mentality is really, really good, and physically he’s good. So we’ve got a good combination going here. You get to race time, everybody’s a little jittery and you’ve got some fears going on. But right now he’s in the best spot I think I’ve seen him in since I’ve been coaching him.”
Atkin’s rabbit trick in December is just one example of his penchant for surprise. As an LCSC senior in 2016, he chased down Kenyan star Edward Cheserek — who would finish his University of Oregon career with 19 NCAA titles — to win the 3,000 at the Oregon Twilight in Eugene.
It’s a track record that feeds Collins optimism. Because of spectator limits prompted by the pandemic, the atmosphere in Tokyo is notably sub-Olympic, and “for some of these guys, it’s going to be tough,” he said. “They’re used to big stadiums and big crowds and championships.”
Atkin, on the other hand, is used to anonymity. He might feel right at home.
