Wallace-Kellogg shooters proved mortal for a second straight week, but they nonetheless extended their lead in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.
The Silver Valley club, which had opened the shoot with four perfect 75 scores in a row, submitted its second 74 on Sunday in a snowy Week 6 of the 10-week competition.
But Wenatchee, which had entered the week in second place, sputtered to a 69 and tumbled to seventh, while Nezperce shot 73 to remain in third.
Grangeville turned in a perfect score to climb into second at 445.50, two and a half points behind Wallace-Kellogg. Orofino-Pierce also had a 75 to jump from eighth to fourth.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 6 results
Overall team scores — Wallace-Kellogg 448.00, Grangeville 445.50, Nezperce 445.00, Orofino-Pierce 444.00, Culdesac 443.62, Boise 442.00, Wenatchee 441.00, Cottonwood 439.80, Colton 438.47, Hermiston 437.25, Winchester 436.75, Troy-Deary 435.68, St.Maries 434.50, Garfield 432.75, Walla Walla 432.25, Indian Valley 429.00, Bonners Ferry 428.00, Malden-Pine 428.00, Pomeroy 427.80, LaGrande 426.00, Kamiah 413.00, Endicott 410.00.
Boise: 73.00 28 Shooter; Overcast/Cold; 25- Leonard Wehking; 24-George Stevens, John Keppinger, Lahoma Turner, Mike Strong, Art Voorhis
Bonners Ferry 67.00 23 Shooters; Strong Wind/Cold; 23-Ryan Carelli; 22-Kamen Nelson, Dennis Smith
Colton: 74.50 54 Shooters; Snow/Cold; 25- Nate Basaraba, Brien DeAtley, Guy Olson, Bill Williams, Pat Tully; 24-Jan Morbeck, Bill Christian, Eric Bauer, AJFortin, Daren Steele
Cottonwood: 73.80 48 Shooters; Snowy; 25-Scott Jungert, Philip Spencer, Kevin Schmidt; 24-Clint Riener, Jake Wimer, Chase Nuxoll, Mike Westhoff, Derek Arnzen
Culdesac: 74.40 49 Shooters;Snowing/Cold. 25 –Will Anderson, Kirby Meshishnek, Aaron Ruckman, Mike Long; 24-JimAdams, Marv Heimgartner, Jeremy Irwin, Wayne McCulley, Johnny Weeks
Endicott: 67.00 23 Shooters; Windy/Snow; 23-Jessica Pelissier, Carsten Miller; 21-Jim Pelissier, Larry Garrett, Dave Johnson
Garfield: 72.75 38 Shooters; Snowing/Cold; 25-Alan Keasal; 24-Jerry Hibbard, Rod Hubner, Nikkie Pfaff, Cooper Thompson
Grangeville: 75.00 36 Shooters; Cloudy/Cold; 25-Brad Baker, Tom Felkel, Pepper Harman, Roy Hill, Paul Davenport
Hermiston: 71.00 14 Shooters; Cold/Snowing; 25- John Adams; 24-Laura Winkel; 22-Cody Ray
Indian Valley: 67.00 8 Shooters;Snowing. 23-Tom Lane; 22-Steve Bumgarner, John Ellis, Lewis Wilmarth
Kamiah: 68.00 18 Shooters;Sunny/Cold; 23- Andy Hibbs, Owen Crosby; 22-Gerry Davis
LaGrande: 73.00 14 Shooters; Snowing; 25- Wayne Paxton; 24-Mike Barnes, Heath Paxton
Malden-Pine:69.00 11 Shooters; Snowing/Windy; 24-Mike Koppel; 23-Eric McDonald; 22-Mike Deife, Diane Koppel
Nezperce: 73.00 24 Shooters; Snow; 25-Kurtis Braun; 24-Dan Thompson, Drew Leitch, Jonathan Rosenau
Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 26 Shooters; Snow/Calm. 25-JD McCarthy, Jack Kelly, Brayden Turcott, Levi Bradley
Pomeroy: 70.80 43 Shooters; Cold/snow; 25-Terry John; 24-Justin Dixon; 23-Mason Blachly, Bryan McKeirnan, Wayne Tetrick
St. Maries: 71.00 22 Shooters;Snowy; 25-Paul Vanatter; 23-Kenny Osier, Tony Brede
Troy-Deary: 72.50 57 Shooters; Cold;25-Deb McKenzie; 24-Robert Barkley, Mel Gray, Tanner Gray,Wyatt Johnson, Rod Kenworthy, Shane Merrill, Kent Strader
Walla Walla: 73.00 11 Shooters; Snow; 25-Mark Jungman; 24-Jack Miller, Elton Edwards
Wallace-Kellogg: 74.00 21 Shooters; Breezy/Cold/Snow. 25- Grant Williams, Darin Williams; 24-Darin Jones, Garrett Williams
Weiser: 74.00 17 Shooters; Light Snow; 25-MikeClark, Tony Shuyler; 24-Weston Andersen
Wenatchee:69 9 Shooters; Snowing/Breeze; 24-Dan Davis; 23- Mel Weythman; 22-Dan Miller
Winchester: 74.00 29 Shooters; Cold/Snow; 25- Dale Arnzen, Cole Riggers; 24-Levi Bovey, Jasper McCorkle, Bryce Stigum
Juniors
Overall team scores — Troy-Deary 432, Bonners Ferry 421, Wallace-Kellogg 417, Walla Walla 417, Orofino-Pierce 416, Hermiston 415, Culdesac 412, Pomeroy 398, Cottonwood 385, Garfield 378, Weiser 368, Boise 348, Nezperce 298, Winchester 292, Grangeville 250, St. Maries 240, Endicott 24, Kamiah 226, LaGrande 188, Malden-Pine 158, Wenatchee 139, Colton 120
Boise: 58 21-Jake White; 19-Clayton Heinzerling;18-Tarynn Harrsch
BonnersFerry: 66 23-Ryan Carelli; 22-Kamen Nelson; 21-Cassidy Underhill, Colin Fairchild, MaliaSteffens
Colton: 21 18- Lydia Smith; 3- Annie Petty
Cottonwood: 67 23- Connor Forsman; 22-Tristan Mader, Lane Lustig
Culdesac: 64 22- Jimmy Lomanto; 21-Spencer Fiorenza, Wyatt Stevens
Endicott: 44 15-PeytonPelissier, Mason Gilchrist; 14-Cydni Miller, Marty
Garfield: 65 24- Cooper Thompson; 22-Jacob Anderson; 19-Cameron Merrill
Grangeville: 22 22-Gianna Skovajsa
Hermiston: 62 22-Cody Ray; 20-Emily Ray, Preslie Bowles, Austin Garberg
Kamiah: 52 21- Dallon Roberts;19-Connor Brown; 12-Brady Cox
LaGrande- 19 19- Dakota Shorts;
Nezperce: 56 21- Colton Thompson, Morgan Wemhoff; 14-Amber Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 70 24-Alex Powers, Bruce Bradley; 22- Seven Bradley, Johnathan Wicks
Pomeroy: 67 23-Ollie Severs; 22-Braedan Fruh, Gunner Magill
St. Maries: 49 18-Ryan Osier; 16-Wyatt Holmes; 15- Chase Phillips
Troy-Deary- 71 24-Wyatt Johnson,; 23-Sam Barnes, Conner Bovard