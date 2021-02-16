Wallace-Kellogg shooters proved mortal for a second straight week, but they nonetheless extended their lead in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.

The Silver Valley club, which had opened the shoot with four perfect 75 scores in a row, submitted its second 74 on Sunday in a snowy Week 6 of the 10-week competition.

But Wenatchee, which had entered the week in second place, sputtered to a 69 and tumbled to seventh, while Nezperce shot 73 to remain in third.

Grangeville turned in a perfect score to climb into second at 445.50, two and a half points behind Wallace-Kellogg. Orofino-Pierce also had a 75 to jump from eighth to fourth.

CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT

Week 6 results

Overall team scores — Wallace-Kellogg 448.00, Grangeville 445.50, Nezperce 445.00, Orofino-Pierce 444.00, Culdesac 443.62, Boise 442.00, Wenatchee 441.00, Cottonwood 439.80, Colton 438.47, Hermiston 437.25, Winchester 436.75, Troy-Deary 435.68, St.Maries 434.50, Garfield 432.75, Walla Walla 432.25, Indian Valley 429.00, Bonners Ferry 428.00, Malden-Pine 428.00, Pomeroy 427.80, LaGrande 426.00, Kamiah 413.00, Endicott 410.00.

Boise: 73.00 28 Shooter; Overcast/Cold; 25- Leonard Wehking; 24-George Stevens, John Keppinger, Lahoma Turner, Mike Strong, Art Voorhis

Bonners Ferry 67.00 23 Shooters; Strong Wind/Cold; 23-Ryan Carelli; 22-Kamen Nelson, Dennis Smith

Colton: 74.50 54 Shooters; Snow/Cold; 25- Nate Basaraba, Brien DeAtley, Guy Olson, Bill Williams, Pat Tully; 24-Jan Morbeck, Bill Christian, Eric Bauer, AJFortin, Daren Steele

Cottonwood: 73.80 48 Shooters; Snowy; 25-Scott Jungert, Philip Spencer, Kevin Schmidt; 24-Clint Riener, Jake Wimer, Chase Nuxoll, Mike Westhoff, Derek Arnzen

Culdesac: 74.40 49 Shooters;Snowing/Cold. 25 –Will Anderson, Kirby Meshishnek, Aaron Ruckman, Mike Long; 24-JimAdams, Marv Heimgartner, Jeremy Irwin, Wayne McCulley, Johnny Weeks

Endicott: 67.00 23 Shooters; Windy/Snow; 23-Jessica Pelissier, Carsten Miller; 21-Jim Pelissier, Larry Garrett, Dave Johnson

Garfield: 72.75 38 Shooters; Snowing/Cold; 25-Alan Keasal; 24-Jerry Hibbard, Rod Hubner, Nikkie Pfaff, Cooper Thompson

Grangeville: 75.00 36 Shooters; Cloudy/Cold; 25-Brad Baker, Tom Felkel, Pepper Harman, Roy Hill, Paul Davenport

Hermiston: 71.00 14 Shooters; Cold/Snowing; 25- John Adams; 24-Laura Winkel; 22-Cody Ray

Indian Valley: 67.00 8 Shooters;Snowing. 23-Tom Lane; 22-Steve Bumgarner, John Ellis, Lewis Wilmarth

Kamiah: 68.00 18 Shooters;Sunny/Cold; 23- Andy Hibbs, Owen Crosby; 22-Gerry Davis

LaGrande: 73.00 14 Shooters; Snowing; 25- Wayne Paxton; 24-Mike Barnes, Heath Paxton

Malden-Pine:69.00 11 Shooters; Snowing/Windy; 24-Mike Koppel; 23-Eric McDonald; 22-Mike Deife, Diane Koppel

Nezperce: 73.00 24 Shooters; Snow; 25-Kurtis Braun; 24-Dan Thompson, Drew Leitch, Jonathan Rosenau

Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 26 Shooters; Snow/Calm. 25-JD McCarthy, Jack Kelly, Brayden Turcott, Levi Bradley

Pomeroy: 70.80 43 Shooters; Cold/snow; 25-Terry John; 24-Justin Dixon; 23-Mason Blachly, Bryan McKeirnan, Wayne Tetrick

St. Maries: 71.00 22 Shooters;Snowy; 25-Paul Vanatter; 23-Kenny Osier, Tony Brede

Troy-Deary: 72.50 57 Shooters; Cold;25-Deb McKenzie; 24-Robert Barkley, Mel Gray, Tanner Gray,Wyatt Johnson, Rod Kenworthy, Shane Merrill, Kent Strader

Walla Walla: 73.00 11 Shooters; Snow; 25-Mark Jungman; 24-Jack Miller, Elton Edwards

Wallace-Kellogg: 74.00 21 Shooters; Breezy/Cold/Snow. 25- Grant Williams, Darin Williams; 24-Darin Jones, Garrett Williams

Weiser: 74.00 17 Shooters; Light Snow; 25-MikeClark, Tony Shuyler; 24-Weston Andersen

Wenatchee:69 9 Shooters; Snowing/Breeze; 24-Dan Davis; 23- Mel Weythman; 22-Dan Miller

Winchester: 74.00 29 Shooters; Cold/Snow; 25- Dale Arnzen, Cole Riggers; 24-Levi Bovey, Jasper McCorkle, Bryce Stigum

Juniors

Overall team scores — Troy-Deary 432, Bonners Ferry 421, Wallace-Kellogg 417, Walla Walla 417, Orofino-Pierce 416, Hermiston 415, Culdesac 412, Pomeroy 398, Cottonwood 385, Garfield 378, Weiser 368, Boise 348, Nezperce 298, Winchester 292, Grangeville 250, St. Maries 240, Endicott 24, Kamiah 226, LaGrande 188, Malden-Pine 158, Wenatchee 139, Colton 120

Boise: 58 21-Jake White; 19-Clayton Heinzerling;18-Tarynn Harrsch

BonnersFerry: 66 23-Ryan Carelli; 22-Kamen Nelson; 21-Cassidy Underhill, Colin Fairchild, MaliaSteffens

Colton: 21 18- Lydia Smith; 3- Annie Petty

Cottonwood: 67 23- Connor Forsman; 22-Tristan Mader, Lane Lustig

Culdesac: 64 22- Jimmy Lomanto; 21-Spencer Fiorenza, Wyatt Stevens

Endicott: 44 15-PeytonPelissier, Mason Gilchrist; 14-Cydni Miller, Marty

Garfield: 65 24- Cooper Thompson; 22-Jacob Anderson; 19-Cameron Merrill

Grangeville: 22 22-Gianna Skovajsa

Hermiston: 62 22-Cody Ray; 20-Emily Ray, Preslie Bowles, Austin Garberg

Kamiah: 52 21- Dallon Roberts;19-Connor Brown; 12-Brady Cox

LaGrande- 19 19- Dakota Shorts;

Nezperce: 56 21- Colton Thompson, Morgan Wemhoff; 14-Amber Wemhoff

Orofino-Pierce: 70 24-Alex Powers, Bruce Bradley; 22- Seven Bradley, Johnathan Wicks

Pomeroy: 67 23-Ollie Severs; 22-Braedan Fruh, Gunner Magill

St. Maries: 49 18-Ryan Osier; 16-Wyatt Holmes; 15- Chase Phillips

Troy-Deary- 71 24-Wyatt Johnson,; 23-Sam Barnes, Conner Bovard

