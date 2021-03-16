Wallace-Kellogg shooters made sure nobody was going to catch them.
The Silver Valley club fired a perfect 75 on Sunday to capture its second straight title in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot. Second-place Weiser made up no ground on the 10th and final week despite shooting its own 75.
Wallace-Kellogg matched its winning overall 746 score of last year and was followed by Weiser at 745, Orofino-Pierce at 743.25, Culdesac 740.41, Grangeville at 739.80 and Nezperce at 739.
Also shooting 75s in the finale were Boise, Culdesac, Hermiston and Orofino-Pierce.
Dan Thompson of Nezperce, Tony Shuyler of Weiser and Will Anderson all shot perfect 25s on Week 10 to finish in a tie for men’s individual honors with six perfect scores.
Tina Sisich of Wenatche won the women’s title with four, while the junior crown was shared by Weston Anderson of Weiser, Johnathan Wicks of Orofino and Sam Barnes of Troy-Deary, all with four.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 10 results
Men’s all-star team — Dan Thompson (Nezperce) 6, Tony Shuyler (Weiser) 6, Will Anderson (Culdesac) 6, Grant Williams (Wal-Kel) 5, John Adams (Hermiston) 5, TJ Main (Wenatchee) 5, Mike Clark (Weiser) 5, Corey Long (Culdesac) 5, Dain Williams (Wal-Kel) 5.
Ladies’ all-star team — Tina Sisich (Wenatchee) 4, Laura Winkel (Hermiston) 3, Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy) 2, Michele Schroeder (Wal-Kel) 2, Lindsey Wesche (Garfield) 2, Deb McKenzie (Troy-Deary)
Junior all-star team — Weston Anderson (Weiser) 4, Johnathan Wicks (Orofino) 4, Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary) 4, Evan Arnold (Boise) 2, Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel) 2, Parker Goldade (Wal-Kel) 2, Lash Corbett (Walla Walla) 2, Dillion McLeish(Bonners Ferry) 2, Tyler Pearson (Hermiston) 2.
Overall team scores — Wallace/Kellogg 746.00, Weiser 745.00, Orofino-Pierce 743.25, Culdesac 740.41, Grangeville 739.80, Nezperce 739.00, Boise 735.50, Wenatchee 734, Cottonwood 733.70, Hermiston 731.25, Colton 729.91, Troy-Deary 729.39, Garfield 722.40, Walla Walla 721.25, Winchester 720.25, St. Maries 717.25, Pomeroy 715.80, Bonners Ferry 715.00, Indian Valley 714.00, Malden-Pine 709.00; LaGrande- 709.00, Kamiah 693.00, Endicott 682.00.
Boise: 75.00 27 Shooters;Sunny; 25- Chester Carter, Guy Johnson, Evan Arnold, Gene Hunt, Kent Graham,Gary Miller
Bonners Ferry 73.00: 29 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Dillon McLeish;24-Justin Jullian, Wade Rice
Colton: 72.75 71 Shooters; Cloudy; 25- Terry Roberts, Pat Tully; 24-Jann Morbeck, Nate Basaraba, Dave Bauer, CecilBoles, Jim Dahmen, Terry Keoper, Guy Olson, Brandon Vandevender, Bill Whitman
Cottonwood: 72.50 57 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Derek Arnzen; 24-Brett Uhlenkott, Darrel Uhlorm, Philip Spencer, Scott Jungert, Client Riener
Culdesac: 75.00 75 Shooters; Sunny. 25 –Will Anderson, Tiyapo Campbell, Marv Heimgartner, Corey Long, Mike Long, Wayne McCully, Ryan Rehder
Endicott: 73.00 20 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Jim Pelissier, Eric Johnson; 23- JessicaPelissier, James Gilchrist
Garfield: 71.25 38 Shooters; Sunny; 24-Alan Keasal, Jim Larson, Nikkie Pfaff; 23-Al Black, Sam Brink, Doug Hayes, Rod Hubner, Eric Sloccum
Grangeville: 74.80 44 Shooters; Sunny; 25- John Vrieling, Logan Schumacher, Cody Vrieling, Steve Havel; 24-Mark Baune, Brian Lorentz, Tim Schumacher, Jeff Farris, Jim McMahon, Roy Schumacher
Hermiston: 75.00 29 Shooters; Cloudy; 25- Laura Winkel, Randy Clough, Tyler Pearson, Harvey Childers, Derek Hamilton, John Johnson
Indian Valley: 72.00 13 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Ian Hastie; 24-Angie Bumgarner; 23-Todd Ambrose, Steve Bumgarner, Lewis Wilmarth
Kamiah: 68.00 21 Shooters; Sunny; 23-Andy Hibbs, Tony Messenger; 22-Robert Davis, Garry Davis
LaGrande: 73.00 13 Shooters; Overcast; 25-Makenna Shorts; 24-Savannah Shorts, Jerry Alam, Scott Mofit
Malden-Pine: 72.00 22 Shooters; Sunny; 24-Mike Koppel, Brad Bowman, Sam Melcher, Nancy McDowell, Dale Birchell, Luke Guin
Nezperce: 73.00 23 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Dan Thompson; 24- Gerald Forth, Bryce Ingram, Bob Inglet
Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 38 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Eric Freeth, Bob Zinn, Dave Powers, Larry Turcott, Sean Larsen
Pomeroy: 74.40 43 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Buck Geiger, Tracy Hanger, Terry John, Wayne Tetrick; 24-Holly Ledgerwood
St. Maries: 71.00 25 Shooters; Sunny; 24-Doug Brede, Richard Spier; 23-Tony Brede, BJ Derr
Troy-Deary: 73.29 61 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Mel Gray, Deb McKenzie, Brett Taggart; 24- MarkBarnard, Art Futch, Wyatt Johnson, Lane Kenworthy, Brian Mahoney, Cherie McCall, Rachel Stanley
Walla Walla: 72.00 33 Shooters; Beautiful Day; 24-Terry Schaeffer, Jack Miller, Trace Floch, Landon Davis, Colby Ray, Jett Corbett
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 26 Shooters; Warm; 25-Dain Williams,Garrett Williams, Casey Stoddard
Weiser: 75.00 22 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Jeff Dupois, Tony Shuyler, Mike Clark, Dillon Boothman
Wenatchee: 72.00 14 Shooters; Cloudy; 24-John Simmons, Ed Knebel, Zach Keller
Winchester: 72.00 39 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Michael Brannan; 24-Jared Arnzen, Jake Rowland; 23-Brett Arnzen, Cole riggers, Bryce Stigum
JUNIORS
Overall team scores — Troy-Deary 713, Bonners Ferry 704, Hermiston 700, Orofino-Pierce 699, Wallace-Kellogg 691, Culdesac 676, Pomeroy-670; Cottonwood ,644, Walla Walla 623, Garfield 619, Weiser 617, Boise 607, Nezperce 520,Winchester 477, Grangeville 445, St. Maries 438, Kamiah 380, Endicott 355, LaGrande 328,Wenatchee 261, Malden-Pine 245, Colton 168.
Boise: 65 25-Evan Arnold; 21-Jake White; 19-Clayton Heinzerling
Bonners Ferry: 72 25-Dillon McLeish; 24-Wade Rice; 23-Zadok Steffen, Colin Fairchild
Colton: 5 5-Annie Petty
Cottonwood: 65 22-LoganWimer, Lane Lustig; 21-Ben Gehring
Culdesac: 64 23-Lanie Weeks; 21- Colby Weeks; 20-Kyler Miller, Kaitlin Banks
Endicott: 39 20-Mason Gilchrist; 10-James Garrett; 9-Peyton Pelissier
Garfield: 60 22-Jaxson Orr; 20-Cooper Thompson;18-Colton Pfaff, Ethan Montgomery
Grangeville: 57 22-Gianna Skovajsa, Taylor Bransford; 13-Jack Bransford
Hermiston: 73 25-Tyler Pearson; 24-Dustin Hamilton, Nick Malmberg
Kamiah: 39 21-Connor Brown; 18-Brady Cox
LaGrande- 36 25-Makenna Shorts; 20- Dakota Shorts
Malden-Pine 24 11-Rowdie Jo Broeckel; 8-Beau Broeckel; 5-Alaina McCullough
Nezperce: 57 21- Colton Thompson;18- Amber Wemhoff, Morgan Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 71 25- Sean Larsen; 24- Bruce Bradley;22-Steven Bradbury
Pomeroy: 64 22-Jr. Magill; 21-Caleb Barron, Nick Hastings, Gunner Magill, Carson Zimmerman
St. Maries: 54 21-Ryan Osier; 18-George Sines; 15-Gavin Millecan
Troy-Deary- 69 24-Wyatt Johnson; 23- Connor Bovard; 22- Chet Simons, Sam Barnes, Carl Stanton
Walla Walla: 72 24-Trace Floch, Landon Davis, Colby Ray
Wallace-Kellogg: 70 24- Griffey Doerschel; 23- Tanner Williams, Christian Davis
Weiser- 63 24-Weston Anderson; 20- Bryson Dave; 19-Talon Holom
Wenatchee: 42 20-Mason Renslow; 20-Charles Rich
Winchester: 57 21-Josh McCorkle; 18-Josh McCorkle, Carson Sanders