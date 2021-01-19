Three teams are still perfect in the 68th annual Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.
Defending champion Wallace-Kellogg is joined by Wenatchee and Boise atop of the standings with a score of 150 after the second of 10 scheduled installments Sunday at various gun clubs in the region.
It’s the second year in a row that Wenatchee has been perfect through two weeks. The club wound up third last year.
Also posting flawless 75s on Week 2 were Bonners Ferry, Nezperce and St. Maries.
Twenty-four teams are entered this year, stretching from Bonners Ferry in the north to Boise in the south.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 2 results
Overall team scores — Wenatchee 150.00, Boise 150.00, Wallace/Kellogg 150.00, St. Maries 149.00, Weiser 149.00, Nezperce 149.00, Grangeville 147.90, Orofino-Pierce 147.75, Cottonwood 147.00, Troy-Deary 146.75, Culdesac 146.63, Hermiston 146.25, Bonners Ferry 146.00, Winchester 145.50, Pomeroy 145.20, Colton 145.05, Garfield 144.75, Walla Walla 144.25, Indian Valley 144.00, Malden-Pine 142.00, LaGrande 141.00, Endicott 138.00, Kamiah 136.00, White Bird: no report.
Boise: 75.00 26 Shooter; Cold. 25- John Keppinger, Evan Arnold, MikeDickens
Bonners Ferry: 75.00 28 Shooters; Snow. 25- Ron Campbell, Paul Carelli, Seth Rice
Colton: 72.67 90 Shooters; Cloudy. 25 – Guy Olson, Bruce Petty; 24- Jim Curran,AJ Fortin, Carmine Petracca, AJ Renfrow, Terry Roberts, Bill Whitman, Bill Williams, Jon Dahmen
Cottonwood: 72.86 62 Shooters; Cold. 25-Derek Schaeffer,Shane Poxleitner; 24- Lowell Mader, Clint Reiner, Ryan Mader Jake Wimer, KyleHolthaus, Dave Swearinger
Culdesac: 73.13 74 Shooters;Partly cloudy. 25 –Will Anderson, Aaron Ruckman, Kevin Steele; 24- Jim Blake, ColeEldredge, Brian Ferry, John Helpman, Corey Long, Marv Heimgartner, Jerry Hewett, Wayne McCulley, Kirby Meshinek, Wyatt Stevens, Spud Storey, Colby Weeks
Endicott: 68.00 20 Shooters; Gloomy. 23- Eric Johnson, Dave Johnson; 22- Larry Garrett, Rich Villa, JimPelissier
Garfield: 72.75 32 Shooters; Foggy. 25- Jerry Hibbard; 24-Sam Brink, Rod Hubner, Alan Keasal, Jeff Kelnhofer
Grangeville: 74.40 44 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Pepper Harman, Brad Baker, BrettHausladen, Brian Lorentz; 24- Josh Brandsford, Tim Schumacher, Bambi Baker,Steve Havel, Andy Abbott
Hermiston: 74.25 40 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Karsten Bracher, Harvey Childers, Dustin Hamilton; 24-John Adams, Laura Winkel, Nick Malmberg, Ryan Malmberg, Preslie Bowles, EmilyRay, Bobbie Childers, Derek Hamilton, Allen Osmin, Austin Garberg
Indian Valley: 72.00 9 Shooters;Overcast. 25-Steve Bumgarner; 24-Levi Harrison; 23- Lewis Wilmarth
Kamiah: 69.00 23 Shooters; Overcast. 23- Brandon Davis, Gerry Davis, Tony Messenger
LaGrande-73.00 17 Shooters; Calm; 25-Wayne Paxton; 24- Buck Garrittson, Health Paxton
Malden-Pine: 70.00 29 Shooters; Foggy; 24- Sam Melcher; 23- Brad Bowman, MikeKoppel, Luke Guin, Mike Deife, Dave Carroll
Nezperce: 75.00 21 Shooters; Overcast. 25- Kurtis Braun, Bill Hansen, Dan Thompson
Orofino-Pierce: 74.25 37 Shooters; Foggy. 25 –Johnathan Wicks,Dan Smith, Mike Powers; 24- Rory Martress, Bob Zinn, Alex Powers, JusticeCraig, Jeff Wicks, Brayden Turcott, Eric Freeth, Corby Funke, Sonny Lage
Pomeroy: 72.00 47 Shooters; Windy; 24- Matt Fitzgerald, Buck Geiger, Lee Koller, Travis Ledgerwood, Wayne Tetrick
St. Maries: 75.00 26 Shooters;Cloudy. 25-Trevor Moore, Jim Arrhenius, John Widner
Troy-Deary: 73.25 68 Shooters; Cold. 25- Mel Gray, Betty Mckenzie, Brett Taggart; 24- Sam Barnes,Wyatt Johnson, Hunk Leonard, Deb Mckenzie, Tim Papineau, Conrad Robbins, Shane Taylor
Walla Walla: 73.00 24 Shooters; Pleasant day; 25- Zane Carver; 24- Elton Edwards, Gayland Blake, JackMiller, Ed Weitz, Trace Floch, Cooper Simmons, Jett Corbett
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 26 Shooters; Cold. 25- Grant Williams, Hayley Oertli, GriffeyDoerschel
Weiser: 74.00 22 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Weston Anderson, Jeff Dupuis; 24- BrentHaun
Wenatchee:75.00 24Shooters; Overcast; 25-Craig Manchester, TJ Main, Tina Sisich
Winchester: 74.25 35 Shooters; Windy; 25- JaredArnzen, Todd Ott, Dallas Paul; 24- Brett Arnzen
JUNIORS
Overall team scores — Troy-Deary 145, Walla Walla 145, Orofino-Pierce 144, Hermiston 144, Bonners Ferry 142, Culdesac 141, Wallace-Kellogg 134, Pomeroy 130, Cottonwood 129, Garfield 124, Weiser 122, Boise 111, Nezperce 104, Grangeville 97,Winchester 89, Malden-Pine 69, St. Maries 63, Endicott 58, Kamiah 52, Colton 46, LaGrande 41, Wenatchee 40, Indian Valley 0, White Bird 0.
Boise: 71 25- Evan Arnold; 24- Jake White; 22- Tarynn Harrsch
Bonners Ferry: 73 25-Seth Rice; 24- Malia Steffen, Wade Rice
Colton: 21 17-Lydia Smith; 4- Annie Petty
Cottonwood: 64 23- Logan Wimer; 21- Lane Mader;20- Ben Gehring
Culdesac: 71 24- ColbyWeeks, Wyatt Stevens; 23- Kaitlin Banks
Endicott: 27 11- Cydni Miller; 8- James Garrett, Marty Meserve,Peyton Pelissier
Garfield: 62 23- JaxsonOrr; 20- Cooper Thompson; 19- Bryce Pfaff
Grangeville: 57 22-Gianna Skovajsa; 21- Taylor Brandsford; 14- Jack Brandsford
Hermiston: 74 25- Karsten Bracher, Dustin Hamilton; 24- Nick Malmberg,Preslie Bowles, Emily, Allen Osmin, Austin Garberg
Kamiah: 40 21-Connor Brown; 19-Brady Cox
LaGrande 41 22-Makenna Shorts; 19- Dakota Shorts
Malden Pine: 32 17- Rowdie Jo Broeckel; 10- RyelanHorntvedt; 5- Jack Wardrip
Nezperce: 55 22- Colton Thompson; 17- Morgan Wemhoff; 16- AmberWemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 73 25-Johnathan Wicks; 24- Alex Powers,Justice Craig
Pomeroy: 65 23- Troy Steele; 21- Jr Magill, CarsonZimmerman
St. Maries: 47 17-RyanOsier; 15- Tyler Renner, Landon Holmes
Troy-Deary 73 25-Betty McKenzie; 24- Sam Barnes, WyattJohnson
Walla Walla: 73 25-Zane Carver; 24- Trace Floch, Cooper Simmons, Jeff Corbett
Wallace-Kellogg: 68 25- Griffy Doerschel; 22- TannerGroves; 21- Parker Goldade
Weiser 60 25-WestonAnderson; 23- Talon Holom; 12- Bode Adams
Wenatchee: 21 21-Charles Rich
Winchester: 41 19- Jasper McCorkle; 13- Josh McCokrkle; 19- AaronKinzer