Wallace-Kellogg gave its pursuers no chance to make up ground.
The Silver Valley club shot a perfect 75 on Sunday to protect its one-point lead heading into the 10th and final installment of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.
Second-place Weiser also submitted a 75, as did third-place Orofino-Pierce and seventh-place Wenatchee.
The men’s individual race became even more logjammed, with Grant Williams of Wallace-Kellogg, John Adams of Hermiston, Tony Schuyler of Weiser, Dan Thompson of Nezperce, TJ Main of Wenatchee and Will Anderson of Culdesac all tied at the top with five perfect scores.
Tina Sisich of Wenatchee clinched the women’s title with four 25s, two more than anyone else.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 9 scores
Men’s all-star team — Grant Williams (Wal-Kel) 5, John Adams (Hermiston) 5, Tony Shuyler (Weiser) 5, Dan Thompson (Nezperce) 5, TJ Main (Wenatchee) 5, Will Anderson(Culdesac)5.
Ladies’ all-star team — Tina Sisich (Wenatchee) 4, LauraWinkel (Hermiston) 2, Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy) 2, Michele Schroeder (Wal-Kel) 2, Lindsey Wesche(Garfield) 2
Junior all-star team — Weston Anderson (Weiser) 4, Johnathan Wicks (Orofino) 3, Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary) 3, Evan Arnold (Boise) 2, Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel) 2, Parker Goldade (Wal-Kel) 2, Lash Corbett (Walla Walla) 2.
Overall team scores — Wallace-Kellogg 671.00, Weiser 670.00, Orofino-Pierce 668.25, Nezperce 666.00, Culdesac 665.41, Grangeville 665.40, Wenatchee 662.00, Cottonwood 661.20, Garfield 651.15, Boise 660.50, Colton 657.16, Hermiston 656.25, Troy-Deary 656.10, Walla Walla 649.25, Winchester 648.25, St. Maries 646.25, Bonners Ferry 642.00, Indian Valley 642.00, Pomeroy 641.40, Malden-Pine 637.00, LaGrande 636.00, Kamiah 625.00, Endicott 609.00.
Boise: 73.00 27 Shooters; 25-Leonard Wehking; 24-Chester Carter, Guy Johnson, Terry Reininger, John Keppinger, Jake White, Evan Arnold
Bonners Ferry: 71.00 29 Shooters; Snow rainy mix; 24-Dean Nelson, Paul Carelli; 23-Bill Bustillos, Wally Dinning, Lonny Jelinek
Colton: 73.13 71 Shooters; Cloudy; 25- Tom Donohue, Terry Roberts, Paul Snider; 24-Nate Basaraba, Dan Caldwell,Bill Christian, Brien DeAtley, Guy Olson Bruce Petty, Daren Steele, BrandonVandevender, Cole Zacha
Cottonwood: 74.50 60 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Derek Schaeffer, Clint Riener, ScottJungert, Clay Robinson, Dave Swearingen; 24- Brandon Poxleitner, Darrel Uhlorn,Ryan Mader, Bob Lustig
Culdesac: 73.50 72 Shooters; Overcast/Cold. 25 –Will Anderson,Marv Heimgartner, Johnny Weeks, Wayne McCulley; 24- Cody Albright, Brain Ferry, Jeremy Irwin, Kirby Meshishnek, Aaron Ruckman, Spud Storey
Endicott: 61.00 20 Shooters; Wind; 22-Jessica Pelissier; 20-Branden Phillips;19-Eric Johnson, Jim Pelissier
Garfield: 74.25 37 Shooters; Overcast; 25-Brad Bowles, Dave Ulrick, Lindsey Wesche;24-Terry Blair, Tom Hodges, Alan Keasal, Jim Larson, Eric Slocum
Grangeville: 73.80 42 Shooters; Cloudy; 25- Josh Bradsford, Logan Schumacher, Bill McMahon; 24- Brad Baker, Tom Felkel, Brian Lorentz, Jan Brannon, Roy Hill, Darrell Howard, Daryl Mullinex, Roy Schumacher, John Vrieling, Shelia Davenport, Wendell Thomas
Hermiston: 72.00 35 Shooters; Very Windy; 24-Bobbie Childers, John Adams,Laura Winkel, Allen Osmin
Indian Valley: 71.00 11 Shooters; Overcast; 25- Ian Hastie; 23-Angie Bumgarner, Lewis Wilmarth
Kamiah: 73.00 22 Shooters;Overcast; 25-Dallon Roberts; 24-Andy Hibbs, Tony Messenger, Mark Rambaugh, DaveWoods
LaGrande- 68.00 13 Shooters; Cloudy; 23-Heath Paxton, MakennaShorts; 22- Wayne Paxton, Savannah Shorts
Malden-Pine: 70.00 13 Shooters; Windy; 24-Mike Koppel; 23-Dave Kjack, Diane Koppel, Brad Hergert
Nezperce: 73.00 25 Shooters; Overcast; 25-Dan Thompson; 24- Bill Hansen, Rich Berry, Jonathan Rosenau, Nathan Rosenau, Bob Inglet, Colton Thompson
Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 35 Shooters; Cloudy; 25-Brayden Turcott, Eric Freeth, Alex Powers, Sonny Lage, John Larson, Amy Powers, Doug Philpot
Pomeroy: 71.40 44 Shooters; Gusty Winds; 25-Holly Ledgerwood; 24-MasonBlachly, Tyson Kimble; 23-Larry Bunch, Buck Geiger, Mike Hastings, Travis Ledgerwood, Byran McKeirnan, Don Perrigon, Mitch Ruchert
St. Maries: 72.00 24 Shooters; Rainy; 24-Rick Bailey,Tony Brede Bj Derr
Troy-Deary: 73.29 68 Shooters; Cloudy;25-Robert Barkley, Rod Kenworthy, Shane Taylor; 24-Mark Barnard, Cole Danell, Wyatt Johnson, Jim Lyons, Shane Merrill, Cody Merrill,Adam Palmer, Conarad Robbins, Chet Simons
Walla Walla: 70.00 27 Shooters; Windy; 24-Terry Schaeffer; 23-Michael Carpenter, Jay Hanger, GaylandBlake, Ed Weitz
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 25 Shooters; Windy/Rain; 25-Jared Williams, John Schroeder, Christan Davis
Weiser: 75.00 23 Shooters; Partly sunny; 25-Jeff Dupois, Kirk Bork, Gary Gearhart
Wenatchee: 75.00 23 Shooters; Cloudy; 25-Jim Douglas, Zach Keller,Tina Sisich, TJ Main
Winchester: 72.00 36 Shooters; Windy/Overcast; 24-Brett Arnzen, Jared Arzen, Bryce Stigum, Jake Rowland
JUNIORS
Overall team scores — Troy-Deary 644, Bonners Ferry 632, Orofino-Pierce 628, Hermiston 627, Wallace-Kellogg ,621, Culdesac 612, Pomeroy 606; Cottonwood 579, Garfield 559, Weiser 554, Boise 542, Walla Walla 551, Nezperce-463, Winchester 420, Grangeville 388; St. Maries 384, Kamiah 341, Endicott 316, LaGrande 283,Malden-Pine 221, Wenatchee 219, Colton 163.
Boise: 70 24- Jake White, EvanArnold; 22-Clayton Heinzerling
BonnersFerry: 69 23-Ryan Carelli, Colin Fairchild, Torsten Conover, Wade Rice
Cottonwood: 64 22-Ben Gehring; 21-Logan Wimer, Dylan Uhlenkott,Eli Goeckner
Culdesac: 67 23-Coby weeks; 22- Lanie Weeks, Kyler Miller
Endicott: 23 10-Peyton Pelissier;8-James Garrett, Marty Meserve; 5-HagenPhillips
Garfield: 61 22-Jaxson Orr; 20-Cooper Thompson;19-Colton Pfaff, Boom Wolheter
Grangeville: 59 23-JackBrandsford; 21-Gianna Skovajsa; 15-Taylor Bransford
Hermiston: 70 24-Allen Osmin; 23-Radley Griggs, Cody Ray
Kamiah: 63 25-Dallon Roberts; 20-Brady Cox; 18-Connorbrown
LaGrande: 36 23-Makenna Shorts; 13- Dakota Shorts
Malden-Pine 13 13-Alaina McCully
Nezperce: 57 24- Colton Thompson; 17- MorganWemhoff; 16-Brianna Branson
Orofino-Pierce: 72 25- Alex Powers; 24-Bruce Bradley; 23-Sean Larsen, Steven Bradbury
Pomeroy: 70 24-Tyson Kimble; 23-Ollie Severs, Troy Steele
St. Maries: 50 18-ChasePhillips; 16-James Plante, George Sines
Troy-Deary: 71 24-WyattJohnson, Chet Simons; 23-Sam Barnes, Gavin Orcutt
Wallace-Kellogg: 71 25-Christian Davis; 24- Griffey Doerschel; 22- Teagan Goldade
Weiser- 58 23-Weston Anderson; 17- Talon Holom; 18- Bryson Dave
Wenatchee: 20 20-CharlesRich
Winchester: 25 13-Josh McCorkle; 8-Lakota Hovey; 4-Aaron Kinzer