Wallace-Kellogg gave its pursuers no chance to make up ground.

The Silver Valley club shot a perfect 75 on Sunday to protect its one-point lead heading into the 10th and final installment of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.

Second-place Weiser also submitted a 75, as did third-place Orofino-Pierce and seventh-place Wenatchee.

The men’s individual race became even more logjammed, with Grant Williams of Wallace-Kellogg, John Adams of Hermiston, Tony Schuyler of Weiser, Dan Thompson of Nezperce, TJ Main of Wenatchee and Will Anderson of Culdesac all tied at the top with five perfect scores.

Tina Sisich of Wenatchee clinched the women’s title with four 25s, two more than anyone else.

CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT

Week 9 scores

Men’s all-star team — Grant Williams (Wal-Kel) 5, John Adams (Hermiston) 5, Tony Shuyler (Weiser) 5, Dan Thompson (Nezperce) 5, TJ Main (Wenatchee) 5, Will Anderson(Culdesac)5.

Ladies’ all-star team — Tina Sisich (Wenatchee) 4, LauraWinkel (Hermiston) 2, Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy) 2, Michele Schroeder (Wal-Kel) 2, Lindsey Wesche(Garfield) 2

Junior all-star team — Weston Anderson (Weiser) 4, Johnathan Wicks (Orofino) 3, Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary) 3, Evan Arnold (Boise) 2, Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel) 2, Parker Goldade (Wal-Kel) 2, Lash Corbett (Walla Walla) 2.

Overall team scores — Wallace-Kellogg 671.00, Weiser 670.00, Orofino-Pierce 668.25, Nezperce 666.00, Culdesac 665.41, Grangeville 665.40, Wenatchee 662.00, Cottonwood 661.20, Garfield 651.15, Boise 660.50, Colton 657.16, Hermiston 656.25, Troy-Deary 656.10, Walla Walla 649.25, Winchester 648.25, St. Maries 646.25, Bonners Ferry 642.00, Indian Valley 642.00, Pomeroy 641.40, Malden-Pine 637.00, LaGrande 636.00, Kamiah 625.00, Endicott 609.00.

Boise: 73.00 27 Shooters; 25-Leonard Wehking; 24-Chester Carter, Guy Johnson, Terry Reininger, John Keppinger, Jake White, Evan Arnold

Bonners Ferry: 71.00 29 Shooters; Snow rainy mix; 24-Dean Nelson, Paul Carelli; 23-Bill Bustillos, Wally Dinning, Lonny Jelinek

Colton: 73.13 71 Shooters; Cloudy; 25- Tom Donohue, Terry Roberts, Paul Snider; 24-Nate Basaraba, Dan Caldwell,Bill Christian, Brien DeAtley, Guy Olson Bruce Petty, Daren Steele, BrandonVandevender, Cole Zacha

Cottonwood: 74.50 60 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Derek Schaeffer, Clint Riener, ScottJungert, Clay Robinson, Dave Swearingen; 24- Brandon Poxleitner, Darrel Uhlorn,Ryan Mader, Bob Lustig

Culdesac: 73.50 72 Shooters; Overcast/Cold. 25 –Will Anderson,Marv Heimgartner, Johnny Weeks, Wayne McCulley; 24- Cody Albright, Brain Ferry, Jeremy Irwin, Kirby Meshishnek, Aaron Ruckman, Spud Storey

Endicott: 61.00 20 Shooters; Wind; 22-Jessica Pelissier; 20-Branden Phillips;19-Eric Johnson, Jim Pelissier

Garfield: 74.25 37 Shooters; Overcast; 25-Brad Bowles, Dave Ulrick, Lindsey Wesche;24-Terry Blair, Tom Hodges, Alan Keasal, Jim Larson, Eric Slocum

Grangeville: 73.80 42 Shooters; Cloudy; 25- Josh Bradsford, Logan Schumacher, Bill McMahon; 24- Brad Baker, Tom Felkel, Brian Lorentz, Jan Brannon, Roy Hill, Darrell Howard, Daryl Mullinex, Roy Schumacher, John Vrieling, Shelia Davenport, Wendell Thomas

Hermiston: 72.00 35 Shooters; Very Windy; 24-Bobbie Childers, John Adams,Laura Winkel, Allen Osmin

Indian Valley: 71.00 11 Shooters; Overcast; 25- Ian Hastie; 23-Angie Bumgarner, Lewis Wilmarth

Kamiah: 73.00 22 Shooters;Overcast; 25-Dallon Roberts; 24-Andy Hibbs, Tony Messenger, Mark Rambaugh, DaveWoods

LaGrande- 68.00 13 Shooters; Cloudy; 23-Heath Paxton, MakennaShorts; 22- Wayne Paxton, Savannah Shorts

Malden-Pine: 70.00 13 Shooters; Windy; 24-Mike Koppel; 23-Dave Kjack, Diane Koppel, Brad Hergert

Nezperce: 73.00 25 Shooters; Overcast; 25-Dan Thompson; 24- Bill Hansen, Rich Berry, Jonathan Rosenau, Nathan Rosenau, Bob Inglet, Colton Thompson

Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 35 Shooters; Cloudy; 25-Brayden Turcott, Eric Freeth, Alex Powers, Sonny Lage, John Larson, Amy Powers, Doug Philpot

Pomeroy: 71.40 44 Shooters; Gusty Winds; 25-Holly Ledgerwood; 24-MasonBlachly, Tyson Kimble; 23-Larry Bunch, Buck Geiger, Mike Hastings, Travis Ledgerwood, Byran McKeirnan, Don Perrigon, Mitch Ruchert

St. Maries: 72.00 24 Shooters; Rainy; 24-Rick Bailey,Tony Brede Bj Derr

Troy-Deary: 73.29 68 Shooters; Cloudy;25-Robert Barkley, Rod Kenworthy, Shane Taylor; 24-Mark Barnard, Cole Danell, Wyatt Johnson, Jim Lyons, Shane Merrill, Cody Merrill,Adam Palmer, Conarad Robbins, Chet Simons

Walla Walla: 70.00 27 Shooters; Windy; 24-Terry Schaeffer; 23-Michael Carpenter, Jay Hanger, GaylandBlake, Ed Weitz

Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 25 Shooters; Windy/Rain; 25-Jared Williams, John Schroeder, Christan Davis

Weiser: 75.00 23 Shooters; Partly sunny; 25-Jeff Dupois, Kirk Bork, Gary Gearhart

Wenatchee: 75.00 23 Shooters; Cloudy; 25-Jim Douglas, Zach Keller,Tina Sisich, TJ Main

Winchester: 72.00 36 Shooters; Windy/Overcast; 24-Brett Arnzen, Jared Arzen, Bryce Stigum, Jake Rowland

JUNIORS

Overall team scores — Troy-Deary 644, Bonners Ferry 632, Orofino-Pierce 628, Hermiston 627, Wallace-Kellogg ,621, Culdesac 612, Pomeroy 606; Cottonwood 579, Garfield 559, Weiser 554, Boise 542, Walla Walla 551, Nezperce-463, Winchester 420, Grangeville 388; St. Maries 384, Kamiah 341, Endicott 316, LaGrande 283,Malden-Pine 221, Wenatchee 219, Colton 163.

Boise: 70 24- Jake White, EvanArnold; 22-Clayton Heinzerling

BonnersFerry: 69 23-Ryan Carelli, Colin Fairchild, Torsten Conover, Wade Rice

Cottonwood: 64 22-Ben Gehring; 21-Logan Wimer, Dylan Uhlenkott,Eli Goeckner

Culdesac: 67 23-Coby weeks; 22- Lanie Weeks, Kyler Miller

Endicott: 23 10-Peyton Pelissier;8-James Garrett, Marty Meserve; 5-HagenPhillips

Garfield: 61 22-Jaxson Orr; 20-Cooper Thompson;19-Colton Pfaff, Boom Wolheter

Grangeville: 59 23-JackBrandsford; 21-Gianna Skovajsa; 15-Taylor Bransford

Hermiston: 70 24-Allen Osmin; 23-Radley Griggs, Cody Ray

Kamiah: 63 25-Dallon Roberts; 20-Brady Cox; 18-Connorbrown

LaGrande: 36 23-Makenna Shorts; 13- Dakota Shorts

Malden-Pine 13 13-Alaina McCully

Nezperce: 57 24- Colton Thompson; 17- MorganWemhoff; 16-Brianna Branson

Orofino-Pierce: 72 25- Alex Powers; 24-Bruce Bradley; 23-Sean Larsen, Steven Bradbury

Pomeroy: 70 24-Tyson Kimble; 23-Ollie Severs, Troy Steele

St. Maries: 50 18-ChasePhillips; 16-James Plante, George Sines

Troy-Deary: 71 24-WyattJohnson, Chet Simons; 23-Sam Barnes, Gavin Orcutt

Wallace-Kellogg: 71 25-Christian Davis; 24- Griffey Doerschel; 22- Teagan Goldade

Weiser- 58 23-Weston Anderson; 17- Talon Holom; 18- Bryson Dave

Wenatchee: 20 20-CharlesRich

Winchester: 25 13-Josh McCorkle; 8-Lakota Hovey; 4-Aaron Kinzer

