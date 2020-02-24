Orofino-Pierce had entered Week 7 of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot with a significant lead. It proved handy.
Wallace-Kellogg fired a perfect 75 on Sunday and narrowed the lead of Orofino-Pierce, whose streak of flawless scores was snapped at three with a 73.50 score.
The margin between first and second is now 0.25 points.
Also with 75s were Boise, Grangeville, Malden-Pine and third-place Wenatchee, which trails the leader by 1.25 points.
Grant Williams of Wallace-Kellogg leads the men’s individual competitoin with five perfect scores in seven weeks, while Bobbi Childers and Laura Winkel of Hermiston, Ore., share the women’s top spot with Angie Bumgarner of Indian Valley and Dawn Barnard of Troy-Deary. They have two flawless scores apiece.
Evan Arnold of Caldwell tops the Junior list with three perfectos, and Orofino-Pierce maintains its lead in the Junior team standings.
Three weeks remain in the competition.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 7 results
Men’s all-star team — 5 — Grant Williams (Wal-Kel); 4 Jim Adams (Culdesac). Will Anderson (Culdesac), Johnny Weeks (Culdesac) 3- Corey Long (Culdesac), Dave Ulrick (Garfield), Harvey Childers (Hermiston), Dave Felty (Hermiston), Jack Kelly(Oro-Pierce), Casey Stoddard(Wal-Kel), Dave Powers (Oro-Pierce), Evan Arnold (Caldwell), Brian Lorentz (Grangville), Pepper Harman (Grangeville), TJ Main (Wenatchee), Guy Johnson (Boise), Kent Harris (Boise), Garrett Williams (Wal-Kel), Shane Paul (White Bird)
Women’s all-star team — 2- Bobbi Childers (Hermiston), Angie Bumgarner (Indian-Valley), Dawn Barnard(Troy-Deary), Laura Winkel (Hermiston), ; 1-Jessica Pelissier (Endicott), Nikkie Pfaff (Garfield), Lindsey Wesche,(Garfield), Bambi Baker (Grangeville), Amy Powers (Oro-Pierce), Donita Powers (Oro-Pierce), Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy) Cheyenne Barnard (Troy-Deary), Debbie Kirkland (Troy-Deary), Hayley Oertli (Wal-Kel), Tina Sisich (Wenatchee), Rachel Stanley (Troy-Deary)
Junior all-star team — 3 — Evan Arnold-(Caldwell); 2- Brayden Turcott (Oro-Pierce); 1-Carson Forsman (Cotwod), Cody Aiken (Grangeville), Dustin Hamilton (Hermiston), Clayton Larson (Oro-Pierce), Alex Powers (Oro-Pierce), Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary), Tanner Gray (Troy-Deary), Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel), Jake Snitiley (Wenatchee), Mason Renslow (Wenatchee)
Overall team scores — Orofino-Pierce 521.25, Wallace-Kellogg 521.00, Wenatchee 520.00, Boise 517.00, Grangeville 516.80, Hermiston 516.25, Culdesac 514.61, Malden-Pine 512.25, Colton 511.76, Troy-Deary 511.50, Garfield 508.50, Cottonwood 508.50, Winchester 507.00, Nezperce 507.00, White Bird 505.00, Indian Valley 505.00, Pomeroy 504.00, Walla Walla 502.50, Kamiah 499.00, Caldwell 496.00, St. Maries 495.00, Bonners Ferry 486.00, Endicott 477.00
Boise: 75.00 20 Shooter; Sunny Day. 25- Kent Graham, John Keppinger, Guy Johnson, Larry Bezemer
Bonners Ferry 71.00 24 Shooters; Snowing Hard; 24-Colin Fairchild, Jerry schilling; 23- Ron Campbell, Randy Polestra, Wyatt McDonald, Lonny Jelinek
Caldwell: 73.00 7 Shooters; Light/Windy; 25-Evan Arnold; 24- Roy Williams, Marvin Voss
Colton: 73.67 85 Shooters; Variable. 25-Jim Dahmen, Brien Deatley, Ben Waldemarson, Bill Whitman, Cole Zacha; 24-Terry Koeper, Chad Kopple, Daren Steele, Dennis Thorsen
Cottonwood: 73.20 45 Shooters. Windy; 25-Ryan Mader, Andy Terhaar; 24- Scott Jungert, Lowell Mader, Derek Schaeffer, Clint Riener, Steven Baerlocher, Frank Spencer, Kyle Holthaus
Culdesac: 73.13 72 Shooters; Severe Wind. 25 –John Helpman, Mike Long, Mason Vincent; 24- Carl Connerley, Dennis Dau, Jeremy Irwin, Wayne McCulley, Aaron Ruckman, Phillip Stevens, Mike Uhlorn
Endicott: 66.00 20 Shooters; Wind Gust; 23-Mike Aeschliman; 22- James Gilchrist; 21- Dave Johnson, Trevor Johnson
Garfield: 73.80 44 Shooters; Windy/Overcast; 25-Alan Keasal, Eric Slocum, Woody Wolheter; 24-Terry Blair, Steve Brink
Grangeville: 75.00 56 Shooters; Mild. 25-Brian Lorentz, Pepper Harman, Logan Schumacher, John Vrieling, Tom Felkel, Ken Slabach, Andy Abbott, Jake Kaschmitter
Hermiston: 72.00 20 Shooters; Very Windy. 25-Laura Winkel; 24-BJ Alley; 23-Dustin Hamilton
Indian Valley: 73.00 16 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Chuck Thielsy; 24-Ian Hastie, Tony Shuyler
Kamiah: 73.00 22 Shooters; Overcast/Snow. 25-Dave Woods; 24- Gerry Davis, Andy Hibbs, Steve Ryan
Malden-Pine: 75.00 30 Shooters; windy.Rain; 25-Gage Skjothaug, Les Camp, Don McDowell, Daniel Brieckel
Nezperce: 71.00 19 Shooters; Cloudy. 24- Bill Hansen, Jonathan Rosenau; 23- Rich Berry, Roy Hill, Bryce Ingram, Tom Berry
Orofino-Pierce: 73.50 34 Shooters; Cloud/Calm. 25 –Bob Zinn, Dave Powers; 24-Corby Funke, Larry Turcott, Sonny Lage
Pomeroy: 71.25 36 Shooters; Sporadic weather; 24-Buck Geiger, Holly Ledgerwood, Jeff Wade; 23-Kenny Bott, Clark Capwell, Robert DesJardin, Lee Koller, Mark Lawrence, Luke Ledgerwood, Travis Ledgerwood, Mitch Ruchert.
St. Maries: 73.00 13 Shooters; Windy. 25- Richard Spier; 24- Tony Brede, BJ Derr
Troy-Deary: 72.86 66 Shooters; Mixture rain-snow; 25-Greg Bassler, Rachel Stanley; 24- Doug Dion, Tyler Harvie, Ed Johnson, Shane Merrill, James Nasados, Casey Strong
Walla Walla: 70.00 27 Shooters; Crazy Wind/Rain.24-Mark Jungmann; 23-Ed Weitz, Colby Ray.
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 21 Shooters; Windy/Rain; 25- Garrett Williams, John Schroeder, Darin Williams
Wenatchee: 75.00 17 Shooters;Partly Cloudy/snowing; 25-Doug Bromileys, TJ Main, Tina Sisich
White Bird: 73.00 23 Shooters; Cloudy. 25-Shane Paul; 24-Darrell Howard, Don Sickels
Winchester: 73.00 5-Jared Arnzen; 24-Dale Arnzen, Cole Riggers
JUNIORS
Overall team scores — Orofino-Pierce 498; Troy-Deary 479; Hermiston 475; Caldwell 472; Wallace-Kellogg 467; Bonners Ferry 467; Culdesac 461; Pomeroy 455; Grangeville 450.00; Cottonwood 446; Walla Walla 423, Garfield 420; Kamiah 395; Malden-Pine 387; Wenatchee 273; White Bird 269; Nezperce 267; Endicott 200; Colton 181; Boise 41; Winchester 29.
Bonners Ferry: 69 24-Colin Fairchild; 23- Wyatt McDonald; 22-Kamen Nelson
Caldwell: 70 25-Evan Arnold; 23-Max Martin 22- Jake White
Colton: 19 19-Lydia Smith
Cottonwood: 56 21-Carson Forsman; 19-Eli Goeckner; 16-Connor Forsman
Culdesac: 66 23-Samantha Bomer; 22-Kyle Miller; 21-Dalton Halliday
Endicott: 18 18-Carsten Miller
Garfield: 58 20-Cooper Thompson; 19-Jaxson Orr, Rachel Meeuwsen
Grangeville: 71 24-Wyatt Aiken, Taylor Brandsford; 23-Gianna Skovajsa
Hermiston: 63 23- Dustin Hamilton; 21- Haylee Hamilton; 19-Allen Osmin, Tyler Pearson
Kamiah: 64 23-Jackson Page; 21-Dallon Roberts; 20-Toddy Roberts, Brady Cox
Malden-Pine: 64 25- Gage Skjothaug; 24-Colton Materne; 15-Alaina McCully
Nezperce: 35 18-Morgan Wemhoff; 17-Colton Thompson,
Orofino-Pierce: 68 23-Alex Powers, Bruce Bradley;22-Clayton Larsen, Steven Bradbury
Pomeroy: 67 23- Mason Blachly; 22- Seamus House, Danner Maves, Troy Steele
Troy-Deary 67 23- Connor Bovard; 22- Reece Sanderson, Chet Simons
Walla Walla: 61 23-Colby Ray; 22-Zane Carver; 16-Rosetta Renwick
Wallace-Kellogg: 66 23- Griffy Doerschel; 22-Parker Goldade; 21- Teagen Goldade
Wenatchee: 20 20-Charles Rich
White Bird: 42 20-Kaycen Sickels; 14-Trayven Sickels; 8-Payje Sickels
Winchester: 6 6-Aaron Kinzer