Nezperce fired a perfect 75 and edged closer to the overall lead Sunday in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot, but Wallace-Kellogg remains in command with three weeks remaining in the 10-week competition.
After producing four straight 75s to open the shoot, defending champion Wallace-Kellogg has now submitted three consecutive 74s, but it retains a two-point overall lead at 522. Nezperce climbed into a tie for second with Weiser at 520.
Eighth-place Hermiston, Ore., also shot a 75 in Week 7.
Grant Williams of Wallace-Kellogg leads the men’s individual competition with five perfect 25 scores. Tina Sisich of Wenatchee is tops among women with three, and Weston Anderson of Weiser leads the juniors, also with three.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 7 results
Men’s all-star team — Grant Williams (Wal-Kel) 5, Will Anderson (Culdesac) 4, Pepper Harman (Grangeville) 4, John Adams (Hermiston) 4, Kurtis Braun (Nezperce) 4, Tony Shuyler (Weiser) 4, TJ Main (Wenatchee) 4, DanThompson(Nezperce) 4.
Ladies’ all-star team — Tina Sisich (Wenatchee) 3, Laura Winkel (Hermiston) 2, Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy) 1, Savannah Shorts (LaGrande) 1, Hannah Barnes (Troy-Deary) 1, Betty McKenzie (Troy-Deary) 1, Michele Schroeder (Wal-Kel) 1, Hayley Oertli (Wal-Kel) 1, Nikkie Pfaff (Garfield) 1, Lindsey Wesche (Garfield) 1, Bobbi Childers (Hermiston) 1, Deb McKenzie (Troy-Deary) 1.
Junior all-star team — Weston Anderson (Weiser) 3, Evan Arnold (Boise) 2, Johnathan Wicks (Orofino) 2, Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary) 2, Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel) 2, Parker Goldade (Wal-Kel) 2, Lash Corbett (Walla Walla) 2.
Overall team scores — Wallace/Kellogg 522.00, Weiser 520.00, Nezperce 520.00, Grangeville 519.00, Orofino-Pierce 518.25, Culdesac 516.91, Boise 514.00, Wenatchee 513.00, Cottonwood 512.30, Hermiston 512.25, Colton 510.90, Troy-Deary 508.81, Garfield 507.15, Winchester 505.75, WallaWalla 505.25, St. Maries 504.50, Bonners Ferry 499.00, Malden-Pine 498.00, Pomeroy 498.00, Indian Valley 497.00, LaGrande 495.00, Kamiah 482.00, Endicott 476.00.
Boise: 72.00 27 Shooter; Sunny; 24-John Keppinger, Art Voohis, Guy Johnson, Kent Graham, gene Hunt, Preston Shaw, Bob Redman, Evan Arnold, Tom Barbee
Bonners Ferry 71.00 25 Shooters; Strong Wind; 24-Wade Rice,Lonny Jelinek; 23-Wally Dinning
Colton: 72.43 61 Shooters; Cold; 25- Brien DeAtley; 24-Steve Bremer, Kevin Davis, Chazz Johnson, Guy Olson, Bill Scharnhorst, Skyler Schlueter, Bill Whitman
Cottonwood: 72.50 58 Shooters; Snowy; 25-Steven Baerlocher; 24-Scott Jungert, Brandon Poxleitner, Derek Schaeffer, Philip Spencer, Darrel Uhlorn, Jackie Poxleitner, Brett Uhlenkott, Aaron Hinkelman
Culdesac: 73.29 64 Shooters; Rain/Cold. 25 –Jeremy Irwin, Jonny Weeks, Cory Long; 24-Jim Blake, Henry Filipponi, Marvin Heimgartner, Richard Wightman, Will Anderson
Endicott: 66.00 24 Shooters;Wind; 23-Eric Johnson; 22-Jessica Pelissier; 21-Jim Pelissier, James Gilchrist, Chad Aeschliman
Garfield: 74.40 41 Shooters; Windy/Cold; 25-Terry Blair, Tom Hodges, Nikkie Pfaff, Lindsey Wesche; 24-Jerry Hibbard, Rod Hubner, Alan Keasal, Eric Slocum
Grangeville: 73.50 38 Shooters;Wind/Cold; 25-Bob Abbott, Darrell Howard; 24-Josh Bransford, Tom Felkel, Logan Schumacher, Daryl Mullinex
Hermiston: 75.00 36 Shooters; Overcast; 25- Laura Winkel,Bobbi Childers, Charlie Ross, Chad Ray
Indian Valley: 68.00 8 Shooters; Snowing; 23-Steve Bumgarner, Lewis Wilmarth; 22-Ian Hastie, Angie Bumgarner, Levi Harrison, Todd Ambrose
Kamiah: 69.00 20 Shooters;Overcast; 23-Scott Brown, Brandon Davis, Gerry Davis
LaGrande-69.00 11 Shooters; Calm; 24-Savannah Shorts; 23-Pat O’Reilly; 22- Buck Garritson, Mike Barnes, SharaHindman, Cody Hindman
Malden-Pine:70.00 21 Shooters; Windy; 24-Ed Hayes; 23-Mike Koppel, Eric McDonald
Nezperce: 75.00 24 Shooters; Breezy; 25-Dan Thompson, Bill Hansen, Bryce Ingram
Orofino-Pierce: 74.25 34 Shooters; Snow/Calm. 25-JD McCarthy, Bob Zinn; 24-Chris Stevens,Dan Smith, Eric Freeth, Coug Philpot, Rory Martress
Pomeroy: 70.20 47 Shooters; Gusty Winds; 24-Wayne Tetrick, Carson Zimmerman; 23-Jeff Hannas, Bryan McKeirnan, Mason Garcia, Tyson Kimble, Gunner Magill, Troy Steele
St. Maries: 70.00 19 Shooters;Wet/Windy; 24- Tony Brede; 23-Trevor Moore, Bob Dianda
Troy-Deary: 73.13 77 Shooters; Cold;25-Adam Palmer, Shane Merrill, Joe Evans; 24-Brain Mahoney, Logan Lee, Bob Janson, Wyatt Johnson, Earl Dorsey, Ryan Burr
Walla Walla: 73.00 14 Shooters; Overcast; 25-Cooper Simmons; 24-Gayland Blake, Terry Schaeffer
Wallace-Kellogg: 74.00 21 Shooters; Breezy/Cold/Snow. 25- Garrett Williams, Hunter Gust; 24-Darin Jones
Weiser: 74.00 25 Shooters; Light Snow; 25-Chris Felty, Jim Madden; 24-Mike Clark, Weston Anderson
Wenatchee:72.00 12 Shooters; Cloudy; 24-James Peery, Zach Keller, Mason Renslow
Winchester: 69.00 35 Shooters; Windy/Snow; 24-Cole Riggers; 23-Jasper McCorkle, Jake Rowland; 22-Brett Arnzen, Steve Burns
JUNIORS
Overall team scores — Troy-Deary 501, Bonners Ferry 491, Hermiston 486, Orofino-Pierce 484, Wallace-Kellogg 483, Walla Walla 482, Culdesac 479, Pomeroy 468, Cottonwood 448, Garfield 435, Weiser 431, Boise 410, Nezperce 353, Winchester 339, Grangeville 288, St. Maries 279, Kamiah 258, Endicott 254, LaGrande 209, Malden-Pine 186, Wenatchee 155, Colton 142.
Boise: 62 24-Evan Arnold; 20-Jake White; 18-ClaytonHeinzerling
Bonners Ferry: 70 24-WadeRice; 23-Melanie Campbell, Isaac Bliss
Colton: 22 16- Lydia Smith; 6- Annie Petty
Cottonwood: 63 23- Ben Gehring; 20-Logan Wimer, Eli Goeckner
Culdesac: 67 23-Colby Weeks; 22-Hali Anderson, Samantha Bomar
Endicott: 50 21-Cydni Miller; 18-Mason Gilchrist; 11-Hagen Phillips
Garfield: 57 19- Cooper Thompson, Cameron Merrill, Jaxson Orr
Grangeville: 38 23-Jack Bransford; 15-Gianna Skovajsa
Hermiston: 71 24- Austin Garberg, Tyler Pearson; 23-Cody Ray, Karsten Bracher, Dustin Hamilton
Kamiah: 32 19- Dallon Roberts; 13-Brady Cox
LaGrande 21 21-Dakota Shorts.
Malden-Pine 28 12-Rowdie Jo Broeckel; 11-Alaina McCully; 5-Beau Broeckel
Nezperce: 55 23- Colton Thompson; 17-Amber Wemhoff; 15- MorganWemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 68 24- Bruce Bradley; 23- Johnathan Wicks; 21-Steven Bradbury, Hunter Litchi
Pomeroy: 70 24-Carson Zimmerman; 23-Mason Garcia, Tyson Kimble, Gunner Magill, Troy Steele
St. Maries: 39 17-Kirsten Miller; 11-Wyatt Holmes, Sean Elliot
Troy-Deary: 77 24-Wyatt Johnson; 23-Conner Bovard; 22-Chet Simons
Walla Walla: 65 25-Cooper Simmons; 22-Zane Carver; 18-Lash Corbett, Landon Davis
Wallace-Kellogg: 66 23- Griffey Doerschel; 22- Parker Groves; 21- Christian Davis
Weiser: 63 24-Weston Anderson; 21- Talon Holom; 18- Bryson Dave
Wenatchee: 16 16- Mason Renslow
Winchester: 47 23-Jasper McCorkle; 16 Josh McCorkle; 8-Aaron Kinzer