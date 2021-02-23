Nezperce fired a perfect 75 and edged closer to the overall lead Sunday in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot, but Wallace-Kellogg remains in command with three weeks remaining in the 10-week competition.

After producing four straight 75s to open the shoot, defending champion Wallace-Kellogg has now submitted three consecutive 74s, but it retains a two-point overall lead at 522. Nezperce climbed into a tie for second with Weiser at 520.

Eighth-place Hermiston, Ore., also shot a 75 in Week 7.

Grant Williams of Wallace-Kellogg leads the men’s individual competition with five perfect 25 scores. Tina Sisich of Wenatchee is tops among women with three, and Weston Anderson of Weiser leads the juniors, also with three.

CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT

Week 7 results

Men’s all-star team — Grant Williams (Wal-Kel) 5, Will Anderson (Culdesac) 4, Pepper Harman (Grangeville) 4, John Adams (Hermiston) 4, Kurtis Braun (Nezperce) 4, Tony Shuyler (Weiser) 4, TJ Main (Wenatchee) 4, DanThompson(Nezperce) 4.

Ladies’ all-star team — Tina Sisich (Wenatchee) 3, Laura Winkel (Hermiston) 2, Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy) 1, Savannah Shorts (LaGrande) 1, Hannah Barnes (Troy-Deary) 1, Betty McKenzie (Troy-Deary) 1, Michele Schroeder (Wal-Kel) 1, Hayley Oertli (Wal-Kel) 1, Nikkie Pfaff (Garfield) 1, Lindsey Wesche (Garfield) 1, Bobbi Childers (Hermiston) 1, Deb McKenzie (Troy-Deary) 1.

Junior all-star team — Weston Anderson (Weiser) 3, Evan Arnold (Boise) 2, Johnathan Wicks (Orofino) 2, Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary) 2, Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel) 2, Parker Goldade (Wal-Kel) 2, Lash Corbett (Walla Walla) 2.

Overall team scores — Wallace/Kellogg 522.00, Weiser 520.00, Nezperce 520.00, Grangeville 519.00, Orofino-Pierce 518.25, Culdesac 516.91, Boise 514.00, Wenatchee 513.00, Cottonwood 512.30, Hermiston 512.25, Colton 510.90, Troy-Deary 508.81, Garfield 507.15, Winchester 505.75, WallaWalla 505.25, St. Maries 504.50, Bonners Ferry 499.00, Malden-Pine 498.00, Pomeroy 498.00, Indian Valley 497.00, LaGrande 495.00, Kamiah 482.00, Endicott 476.00.

Boise: 72.00 27 Shooter; Sunny; 24-John Keppinger, Art Voohis, Guy Johnson, Kent Graham, gene Hunt, Preston Shaw, Bob Redman, Evan Arnold, Tom Barbee

Bonners Ferry 71.00 25 Shooters; Strong Wind; 24-Wade Rice,Lonny Jelinek; 23-Wally Dinning

Colton: 72.43 61 Shooters; Cold; 25- Brien DeAtley; 24-Steve Bremer, Kevin Davis, Chazz Johnson, Guy Olson, Bill Scharnhorst, Skyler Schlueter, Bill Whitman

Cottonwood: 72.50 58 Shooters; Snowy; 25-Steven Baerlocher; 24-Scott Jungert, Brandon Poxleitner, Derek Schaeffer, Philip Spencer, Darrel Uhlorn, Jackie Poxleitner, Brett Uhlenkott, Aaron Hinkelman

Culdesac: 73.29 64 Shooters; Rain/Cold. 25 –Jeremy Irwin, Jonny Weeks, Cory Long; 24-Jim Blake, Henry Filipponi, Marvin Heimgartner, Richard Wightman, Will Anderson

Endicott: 66.00 24 Shooters;Wind; 23-Eric Johnson; 22-Jessica Pelissier; 21-Jim Pelissier, James Gilchrist, Chad Aeschliman

Garfield: 74.40 41 Shooters; Windy/Cold; 25-Terry Blair, Tom Hodges, Nikkie Pfaff, Lindsey Wesche; 24-Jerry Hibbard, Rod Hubner, Alan Keasal, Eric Slocum

Grangeville: 73.50 38 Shooters;Wind/Cold; 25-Bob Abbott, Darrell Howard; 24-Josh Bransford, Tom Felkel, Logan Schumacher, Daryl Mullinex

Hermiston: 75.00 36 Shooters; Overcast; 25- Laura Winkel,Bobbi Childers, Charlie Ross, Chad Ray

Indian Valley: 68.00 8 Shooters; Snowing; 23-Steve Bumgarner, Lewis Wilmarth; 22-Ian Hastie, Angie Bumgarner, Levi Harrison, Todd Ambrose

Kamiah: 69.00 20 Shooters;Overcast; 23-Scott Brown, Brandon Davis, Gerry Davis

LaGrande-69.00 11 Shooters; Calm; 24-Savannah Shorts; 23-Pat O’Reilly; 22- Buck Garritson, Mike Barnes, SharaHindman, Cody Hindman

Malden-Pine:70.00 21 Shooters; Windy; 24-Ed Hayes; 23-Mike Koppel, Eric McDonald

Nezperce: 75.00 24 Shooters; Breezy; 25-Dan Thompson, Bill Hansen, Bryce Ingram

Orofino-Pierce: 74.25 34 Shooters; Snow/Calm. 25-JD McCarthy, Bob Zinn; 24-Chris Stevens,Dan Smith, Eric Freeth, Coug Philpot, Rory Martress

Pomeroy: 70.20 47 Shooters; Gusty Winds; 24-Wayne Tetrick, Carson Zimmerman; 23-Jeff Hannas, Bryan McKeirnan, Mason Garcia, Tyson Kimble, Gunner Magill, Troy Steele

St. Maries: 70.00 19 Shooters;Wet/Windy; 24- Tony Brede; 23-Trevor Moore, Bob Dianda

Troy-Deary: 73.13 77 Shooters; Cold;25-Adam Palmer, Shane Merrill, Joe Evans; 24-Brain Mahoney, Logan Lee, Bob Janson, Wyatt Johnson, Earl Dorsey, Ryan Burr

Walla Walla: 73.00 14 Shooters; Overcast; 25-Cooper Simmons; 24-Gayland Blake, Terry Schaeffer

Wallace-Kellogg: 74.00 21 Shooters; Breezy/Cold/Snow. 25- Garrett Williams, Hunter Gust; 24-Darin Jones

Weiser: 74.00 25 Shooters; Light Snow; 25-Chris Felty, Jim Madden; 24-Mike Clark, Weston Anderson

Wenatchee:72.00 12 Shooters; Cloudy; 24-James Peery, Zach Keller, Mason Renslow

Winchester: 69.00 35 Shooters; Windy/Snow; 24-Cole Riggers; 23-Jasper McCorkle, Jake Rowland; 22-Brett Arnzen, Steve Burns

JUNIORS

Overall team scores — Troy-Deary 501, Bonners Ferry 491, Hermiston 486, Orofino-Pierce 484, Wallace-Kellogg 483, Walla Walla 482, Culdesac 479, Pomeroy 468, Cottonwood 448, Garfield 435, Weiser 431, Boise 410, Nezperce 353, Winchester 339, Grangeville 288, St. Maries 279, Kamiah 258, Endicott 254, LaGrande 209, Malden-Pine 186, Wenatchee 155, Colton 142.

Boise: 62 24-Evan Arnold; 20-Jake White; 18-ClaytonHeinzerling

Bonners Ferry: 70 24-WadeRice; 23-Melanie Campbell, Isaac Bliss

Colton: 22 16- Lydia Smith; 6- Annie Petty

Cottonwood: 63 23- Ben Gehring; 20-Logan Wimer, Eli Goeckner

Culdesac: 67 23-Colby Weeks; 22-Hali Anderson, Samantha Bomar

Endicott: 50 21-Cydni Miller; 18-Mason Gilchrist; 11-Hagen Phillips

Garfield: 57 19- Cooper Thompson, Cameron Merrill, Jaxson Orr

Grangeville: 38 23-Jack Bransford; 15-Gianna Skovajsa

Hermiston: 71 24- Austin Garberg, Tyler Pearson; 23-Cody Ray, Karsten Bracher, Dustin Hamilton

Kamiah: 32 19- Dallon Roberts; 13-Brady Cox

LaGrande 21 21-Dakota Shorts.

Malden-Pine 28 12-Rowdie Jo Broeckel; 11-Alaina McCully; 5-Beau Broeckel

Nezperce: 55 23- Colton Thompson; 17-Amber Wemhoff; 15- MorganWemhoff

Orofino-Pierce: 68 24- Bruce Bradley; 23- Johnathan Wicks; 21-Steven Bradbury, Hunter Litchi

Pomeroy: 70 24-Carson Zimmerman; 23-Mason Garcia, Tyson Kimble, Gunner Magill, Troy Steele

St. Maries: 39 17-Kirsten Miller; 11-Wyatt Holmes, Sean Elliot

Troy-Deary: 77 24-Wyatt Johnson; 23-Conner Bovard; 22-Chet Simons

Walla Walla: 65 25-Cooper Simmons; 22-Zane Carver; 18-Lash Corbett, Landon Davis

Wallace-Kellogg: 66 23- Griffey Doerschel; 22- Parker Groves; 21- Christian Davis

Weiser: 63 24-Weston Anderson; 21- Talon Holom; 18- Bryson Dave

Wenatchee: 16 16- Mason Renslow

Winchester: 47 23-Jasper McCorkle; 16 Josh McCorkle; 8-Aaron Kinzer

