Boise and defending champion Wallace-Kellogg both shot 75 on Sunday and remained tied for the lead through three weeks of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.

Wenatchee, which had also been perfect after two shoots, shot a 74 and slipped into a tie for second-place with Nezperce.

Also registering 75s were Grangeville, LaGrande, Nezperce and Orofino-Pierce.

Walla Walla leads the Junior division.

The competition is 10 weeks long.

Camas Prairie Trap Shoot

Week 3 results

Overall team scores — Boise 225.00, Wallace/Kellogg 225.00, Wenatchee 224.00, Nezperce 224.00, Weiser 223.00, Grangeville 222.90, Orofino-Pierce 222.75, Cottonwood 221.50, St. Maries 221.00, Culdesac 220.51, Hermiston 220.25, Winchester 219.50, Troy-Deary 218.75, Indian Valley 218.00, Colton 217.72, Walla Walla 217.25, Garfield 216.75, Pomeroy 216.60, Malden-Pine 216.00, LaGrande- 216.00, Bonners Ferry 215.00, Endicott 208, Kamiah 207.00, White Bird: no report.

Boise: 75.00 28 Shooter; Cold. 25- John Keppinger, Preston Shaw, EvanArnold, Michael Strong

Bonners Ferry- 73.00 27 Shooters; Snow. 25- Paul Carelli; 24- Dennis Smith, Dillon Mcleish

Colton: 72.67 81 Shooters; Cloudy. 25 – Jon Dahmen Brandon Vandevender; 24-Justin Becker, Jim Curran, Jim Dahmen, AJ Fortin, Ben Hasenoehrl, Bruce Petty, Paul Snider, Bill Williams

Cottonwood: 74.50 59 Shooters; Clear. 25-Clint Reiner, JakeWimer, Clay Robinson, Bob Lustig, Wiliam Goeckner; 24- Scott Jungert, Lowell Mader, Darrel Uhlorn, Jean Spencer, Logan Wimer

Culdesac: 73.88 79 Shooters;Clear/Cold. 25 –Will Anderson, Henry Filipponi, Corey Long, Wayne McCulley, Ryan Rehder; 24- Jim Adams, Cody Albright, Marv Heimgartner, John Isley, Mike Long,Spud Storey, Aaron Ruckman, Colby Weeks, Johnny Weeks

Endicott: 70.00 23 Shooters; Gloomy. 25-Chad Aeschliman; 23-Jessica Pelissier; 22- Rich Villa

Garfield: 72.00 32 Shooters; Overcast; 24- Terry Blair, Jim Larson, Eric Slocum, Dave Ulrick

Grangeville: 75.00 38 Shooters; Cloudy. 25-Pepper Harman, Bad Baker, JohnVrieling, Brian Lorentz, Matt Prewatt, Josh Brandsford, Mike Lerandeau

Hermiston: 74.00 35 Shooters; Overcast; 25- GeorgeDesBrisay, John Adams; 24-Emily Ray, BJ Alley, Austin Garberg

Indian Valley: 74.00 13 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Steve Bumgarner, Matt Harvey; 24- Angie Bumgarner

Kamiah: 71 22 Shooters; Overcast. 24- Brandon Davis, Owen Crosby; 23-Robert Davis,Tony Messenger

LaGrande-75.00 17 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Buck Garrittson, Savannah Shorts, Pat O’Reilly

Malden-Pine: 74.00 26 Shooters; Overcast; 25- Mike Koppel, Dave Kjack; 24- BradBowman, Daniel Broeckel

Nezperce: 75.00 23 Shooters; Cold; 25- Rich Berry, Tom Berry, Dan Thompson,Quinn Wemhoff

Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 40 Shooters; Sunny/Calm. 25 –Jim Nasados, JD McCarthy, Brayden Turcott, Corby Finke, Dave Powers, Doug Philpot, SonnyLage

Pomeroy: 71.40 48 Shooters; Windy; 25-Larry Bunch; 24- Tracy Hanger, Troy Steele; 23- Brian Bingman, Beau Blachly, Robert DesJardin, Buck Geiger, Mitch Ruchert

St. Maries: 72.00 27 Shooters; Cloudy-. 25-Dustin Brandvold; 24- BJ Derr; 23- Jack Crane

Troy-Deary: 72.00 77 Shooters; Cold. 25- Wyatt Johnson, Adam Palmer; 24- Mark Barnard, Sam Barnes, Mel Gray, Ryan Gray; 23-Jim Bafus, Robert Barkley, Joe Evans, Tanner Gray, Bob Janson, Lane Kenworthy, Jim Lyons, Cherie McCall, Shane Merrill, James Nasados, Reece Sanderson, Kent Strader, Shane Tylor

Walla Walla: 73.00 25 Shooters; Cool; 25- Lash Corbett; 24- Zane Carver, Terry Schaeffer, Elton Edwards

Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 23 Shooters; Cold. 25- Grant Williams, Casey Stoddard, Tanner Groves, Michele Schroeder

Weiser: 74.00 29 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Mike Clark, Tony Shuyler; 24- Brent Haun,Chris Linder, Weston Anderson

Wenatchee:74.00 22 Shooters; Cloudy; 25- TJ Main, James Peery; 24-Ed Knebel

Winchester: 74.00 36 Shooters; Clear/Cold; 25- BrettArnzen, Cody Osborn; 24- Debby O’Neill, Cole Riggers

Juniors

Overall team scores — Walla Walla 217, Bonners Ferry 216, Troy-Deary 215, Hermiston 215, Culdesac 211, Orofino-Pierce 206, Wallace-Kellogg 203, Pomeroy 198, Cottonwood 197, Garfield 188, Weiser 183, Boise 179, Nezperce 150, Grangeville 136, Winchester 134, St. Maries 116, Kamiah 106, Malden-Pine 96, LaGrande 86, Endicott 82, Colton 74, Wenatchee 58.

Boise:68 25- Evan Arnold; 22- Jake White; 21- Tarynn Harrsch

Bonners Ferry: 74 25-Cassidy Underhill, Kamen Nelson; 24- Wyatt McDonald

Colton: 28 20-Lydia Smith; 8- Annie Petty

Cottonwood: 68 24- Logan Wimer; 22-Connor Forsman Ben Gehring

Culdesac: 70 24-Colby Weeks; 23- Avery Stevens, Hali Anderson

Endicott: 24 11- Marty Meserve; 8- Peyton Pelissier; 5-JamesGarrett

Garfield: 64 23- Cooper Thompson; 21- Jaxson Orr; 20- Boom Wolheter

Grangeville: 39 23-Gianna Skovajsa; 16- Jack Brandsford

Hermiston: 71 24-Emily Ray, Austin Garberg; 23- Allen Osmin, Tyson Stocker

Kamiah: 54 20- Dallon Roberts; 19-Connor Brown; 15-Brady Cox

LaGrande- 45 23- Dakota Shorts; 22-MakennaShorts;

Malden- Pine: 27 12- Rylan Horntvedt; 9-BeauBroeckel; 6-Alaina McCully

Nezperce: 46 21- Colton Thompson; 16- Morgan Wemhoff; 9-Grant Ingram

Orofino-Pierce: 62 24-Bruce Bradley; 19-Johnathan Wicks, Alex Powers, Justice Craig, Steven Bradbury

Pomeroy: 68 24- Troy Steele; 22-Logan Ledgerwood, CarsonZimmerman

St. Maries: 53 19-Brett Stancil; 17- Wyatt Holmes, Landon Holmes

Troy-Deary- 70 25-, Wyatt Johnson; 24- Same Barns; 21- Betty McKenzie

WallaWalla: 72 25-Lash Corbett; 24- Zane Carver; 23- Cooper Simmons

Wallace-Kellogg: 69 25- Tanner Groves; 22-GriffyDoerschel, Parker Goldade

Weiser- 61 24-Weston Anderson; 21- Talon Holom; 16- Bode Adams

Wenatchee: 18 18-Charles Rich

Winchester: 45 20- Josh McCorkle; 16- Jasper McCorkle; 9- Aaron Kinzer

Tags