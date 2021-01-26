Boise and defending champion Wallace-Kellogg both shot 75 on Sunday and remained tied for the lead through three weeks of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.
Wenatchee, which had also been perfect after two shoots, shot a 74 and slipped into a tie for second-place with Nezperce.
Also registering 75s were Grangeville, LaGrande, Nezperce and Orofino-Pierce.
Walla Walla leads the Junior division.
The competition is 10 weeks long.
Camas Prairie Trap Shoot
Week 3 results
Overall team scores — Boise 225.00, Wallace/Kellogg 225.00, Wenatchee 224.00, Nezperce 224.00, Weiser 223.00, Grangeville 222.90, Orofino-Pierce 222.75, Cottonwood 221.50, St. Maries 221.00, Culdesac 220.51, Hermiston 220.25, Winchester 219.50, Troy-Deary 218.75, Indian Valley 218.00, Colton 217.72, Walla Walla 217.25, Garfield 216.75, Pomeroy 216.60, Malden-Pine 216.00, LaGrande- 216.00, Bonners Ferry 215.00, Endicott 208, Kamiah 207.00, White Bird: no report.
Boise: 75.00 28 Shooter; Cold. 25- John Keppinger, Preston Shaw, EvanArnold, Michael Strong
Bonners Ferry- 73.00 27 Shooters; Snow. 25- Paul Carelli; 24- Dennis Smith, Dillon Mcleish
Colton: 72.67 81 Shooters; Cloudy. 25 – Jon Dahmen Brandon Vandevender; 24-Justin Becker, Jim Curran, Jim Dahmen, AJ Fortin, Ben Hasenoehrl, Bruce Petty, Paul Snider, Bill Williams
Cottonwood: 74.50 59 Shooters; Clear. 25-Clint Reiner, JakeWimer, Clay Robinson, Bob Lustig, Wiliam Goeckner; 24- Scott Jungert, Lowell Mader, Darrel Uhlorn, Jean Spencer, Logan Wimer
Culdesac: 73.88 79 Shooters;Clear/Cold. 25 –Will Anderson, Henry Filipponi, Corey Long, Wayne McCulley, Ryan Rehder; 24- Jim Adams, Cody Albright, Marv Heimgartner, John Isley, Mike Long,Spud Storey, Aaron Ruckman, Colby Weeks, Johnny Weeks
Endicott: 70.00 23 Shooters; Gloomy. 25-Chad Aeschliman; 23-Jessica Pelissier; 22- Rich Villa
Garfield: 72.00 32 Shooters; Overcast; 24- Terry Blair, Jim Larson, Eric Slocum, Dave Ulrick
Grangeville: 75.00 38 Shooters; Cloudy. 25-Pepper Harman, Bad Baker, JohnVrieling, Brian Lorentz, Matt Prewatt, Josh Brandsford, Mike Lerandeau
Hermiston: 74.00 35 Shooters; Overcast; 25- GeorgeDesBrisay, John Adams; 24-Emily Ray, BJ Alley, Austin Garberg
Indian Valley: 74.00 13 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Steve Bumgarner, Matt Harvey; 24- Angie Bumgarner
Kamiah: 71 22 Shooters; Overcast. 24- Brandon Davis, Owen Crosby; 23-Robert Davis,Tony Messenger
LaGrande-75.00 17 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Buck Garrittson, Savannah Shorts, Pat O’Reilly
Malden-Pine: 74.00 26 Shooters; Overcast; 25- Mike Koppel, Dave Kjack; 24- BradBowman, Daniel Broeckel
Nezperce: 75.00 23 Shooters; Cold; 25- Rich Berry, Tom Berry, Dan Thompson,Quinn Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 40 Shooters; Sunny/Calm. 25 –Jim Nasados, JD McCarthy, Brayden Turcott, Corby Finke, Dave Powers, Doug Philpot, SonnyLage
Pomeroy: 71.40 48 Shooters; Windy; 25-Larry Bunch; 24- Tracy Hanger, Troy Steele; 23- Brian Bingman, Beau Blachly, Robert DesJardin, Buck Geiger, Mitch Ruchert
St. Maries: 72.00 27 Shooters; Cloudy-. 25-Dustin Brandvold; 24- BJ Derr; 23- Jack Crane
Troy-Deary: 72.00 77 Shooters; Cold. 25- Wyatt Johnson, Adam Palmer; 24- Mark Barnard, Sam Barnes, Mel Gray, Ryan Gray; 23-Jim Bafus, Robert Barkley, Joe Evans, Tanner Gray, Bob Janson, Lane Kenworthy, Jim Lyons, Cherie McCall, Shane Merrill, James Nasados, Reece Sanderson, Kent Strader, Shane Tylor
Walla Walla: 73.00 25 Shooters; Cool; 25- Lash Corbett; 24- Zane Carver, Terry Schaeffer, Elton Edwards
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 23 Shooters; Cold. 25- Grant Williams, Casey Stoddard, Tanner Groves, Michele Schroeder
Weiser: 74.00 29 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Mike Clark, Tony Shuyler; 24- Brent Haun,Chris Linder, Weston Anderson
Wenatchee:74.00 22 Shooters; Cloudy; 25- TJ Main, James Peery; 24-Ed Knebel
Winchester: 74.00 36 Shooters; Clear/Cold; 25- BrettArnzen, Cody Osborn; 24- Debby O’Neill, Cole Riggers
Juniors
Overall team scores — Walla Walla 217, Bonners Ferry 216, Troy-Deary 215, Hermiston 215, Culdesac 211, Orofino-Pierce 206, Wallace-Kellogg 203, Pomeroy 198, Cottonwood 197, Garfield 188, Weiser 183, Boise 179, Nezperce 150, Grangeville 136, Winchester 134, St. Maries 116, Kamiah 106, Malden-Pine 96, LaGrande 86, Endicott 82, Colton 74, Wenatchee 58.
Boise:68 25- Evan Arnold; 22- Jake White; 21- Tarynn Harrsch
Bonners Ferry: 74 25-Cassidy Underhill, Kamen Nelson; 24- Wyatt McDonald
Colton: 28 20-Lydia Smith; 8- Annie Petty
Cottonwood: 68 24- Logan Wimer; 22-Connor Forsman Ben Gehring
Culdesac: 70 24-Colby Weeks; 23- Avery Stevens, Hali Anderson
Endicott: 24 11- Marty Meserve; 8- Peyton Pelissier; 5-JamesGarrett
Garfield: 64 23- Cooper Thompson; 21- Jaxson Orr; 20- Boom Wolheter
Grangeville: 39 23-Gianna Skovajsa; 16- Jack Brandsford
Hermiston: 71 24-Emily Ray, Austin Garberg; 23- Allen Osmin, Tyson Stocker
Kamiah: 54 20- Dallon Roberts; 19-Connor Brown; 15-Brady Cox
LaGrande- 45 23- Dakota Shorts; 22-MakennaShorts;
Malden- Pine: 27 12- Rylan Horntvedt; 9-BeauBroeckel; 6-Alaina McCully
Nezperce: 46 21- Colton Thompson; 16- Morgan Wemhoff; 9-Grant Ingram
Orofino-Pierce: 62 24-Bruce Bradley; 19-Johnathan Wicks, Alex Powers, Justice Craig, Steven Bradbury
Pomeroy: 68 24- Troy Steele; 22-Logan Ledgerwood, CarsonZimmerman
St. Maries: 53 19-Brett Stancil; 17- Wyatt Holmes, Landon Holmes
Troy-Deary- 70 25-, Wyatt Johnson; 24- Same Barns; 21- Betty McKenzie
WallaWalla: 72 25-Lash Corbett; 24- Zane Carver; 23- Cooper Simmons
Wallace-Kellogg: 69 25- Tanner Groves; 22-GriffyDoerschel, Parker Goldade
Weiser- 61 24-Weston Anderson; 21- Talon Holom; 16- Bode Adams
Wenatchee: 18 18-Charles Rich
Winchester: 45 20- Josh McCorkle; 16- Jasper McCorkle; 9- Aaron Kinzer