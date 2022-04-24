PULLMAN — Yes, the format of the scrimmage played a role in the Crimson’s rally from a 25-point deficit. But let’s not talk about the format of the scrimmage. It was problematic from the start.
Suffice to say Cameron Ward’s offense played superbly during much of its limited appearance in the Crimson and Gray spring game Saturday at Gesa Field, and the Cougar defense took revenge on his understudies.
Then the fourth- and fifth-string quarterbacks came in and won the game 56-51.
The details were less important than the broad outlines, one of which was the quick-strike ability of Ward and his receivers, including a rapidly self-realizing junior Lincoln Victor, and the durability of a depleted offensive line.
“Early on, we were just getting the ball out in space to our playmakers, and just letting the work do itself,” Victor said. “Commend Cam. Commend the O-line for holding up — we only have about nine O-linemen running right now.
“It’s definitely a testament to our hard work. It will spark us going into the fall, into fall camp, and really show the world and show the Pac-12 that the North is ours to take.”
Overshadowed last season by the now-departed Calvin Jackson Jr. and Travell Harris, Victor exulted in the limelight and used his route-running dazzle to catch six passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Ward showed his deep familiarity with offensive coordinator Eric Morris’ version of the Air Raid offense, finding Drake Owen and Victor for ridiculously wide-open early touchdown passes and finishing 21-for-30 for 246 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Ward, a sophomore, had played for Morris for two years at Incarnate Word in San Antonio before their success opened twin doorways to the Power Five. They beat the defense with their basics, and made it look exotic.
“We were very vanilla today,” new coach Jake Dickert said, “just getting back to some base things that our guys are really, really comfortable with. And you just tell, Cam is comfortable.”
But the format of the scrimmage awarded points to the defense for various coups, so interceptions of third-team Xavier Ward by Sam Lockett III and Travion Brown, together with picks of No. 2 Emmett Brown by Alphonse Oywok and Dylan Clinton, allowed the defense to build a 46-21 lead in the second quarter.
“At defensive back, we’re still young,” Dickert said, “and we’re making young mistakes. I’d rather learn from those right now than during the season.”
Then came a mini-carnival of extracurricular passes by former WSU quarterbacks Ryan Leaf and Luke Falk, plus Leaf’s mid-action interview of Dickert for television. The interview was shown live on the Jumbotron as Ward wrapped up a scoring drive capped by a short throw to De’Zhaun Stribling.
Also on hand was beloved former coach Bill Doba, who oversaw the opening coin toss.
Chris Irvin’s 9-yard scoring pass to CJ Moore cut the Crimson’s disadvantage to 49-35, then fifth-stringer Luke Holcomb directed two scoring drives. Finally, Irvin whipped up a 50-yard scoring pass to Tsion Nunnelly for the game-winner as time expired.
A reporter suggested to Dickert that he’d pushed a situational button or two to allow this Crimson miracle to happen.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he replied, not trying to keep a straight face.
RUSHING — Kannon Katzer 4-53, Djouvensky Schlenbaker 11-34, Jaxon Sawyer 5-10, Kson Miska 3-10, Nakia Watson 1-5, Dylan Paine 1-10, Lincoln Victor 1-5. Totals 26-117.
PASSING — Cameron Ward 21-30-246-4-0, Chris Irvin 9-12-148-2-0, Luke Holcomb 13-18-144-2-0, Emmett Brown 5-12-86-0-2, Xavier Ward 2-4-32-0-2. Totals 50-76-656-8-4.
RECEIVING — Lincoln Victor 6-95, Tsion Nunnelly 5-77, Anderson Grover 3-75, Josh Meredith 8-66, Dylan Paine 3-60, Jake Bowen 4-58, De’Zhaun Stribling 5-36, Donovan Ollie 2-35, Drake Owen 3-28, Billy Riviere 1-28, Leon Neal Jr. 2-22, CJ Moore 2-22, Moon Ashby 1-20, Tre Horner 1-14, Kson Mika 2-7, Cooper Mathers 1-7, Nakia Watson 1-6.
SACKS — Ahmir Crowder 2, Joshua Erling, Travion Brown, Antonio Pule, Nusi Malani ½, Gabe Lopez ½.
