It was a familiar 18th hole finish for faithful followers of the 69th annual Labor Day Whing Ding sole survivor Sunday: Bonnalie versus Simmons, a replay of 2019.
This time, in the second playoff hole, PGA caddie Geno Bonnalie was the victor, sinking a 3-foot par putt to edge the sole survivor champion of two years earlier, Kurt Simmons.
For Lewiston resident Bonnalie, in his seventh year of caddying for pro golfer Joel Dahmen, formerly of Clarkston, the third time was the charm. He had made it to the two-man final hole two times earlier, in 2011 against now five-time winner Brian King of Lewiston, and in 2019. He also became the sixth golfer in some 40 years to win both the Whing Ding low gross and the sole survivor championships. The last one had been Simmons two years earlier.
In the third trek down No. 18, Bonnalie had 230 yards to the green on the par-5, 512-yard hole. “I hit a 5-iron as far as I could. It was as good as I could hit it,” finishing an estimated 55 feet from the hole. He would two-putt. Simmons’ birdie putt from 20 feet failed to fall.
So what would his golf boss, Dahmen, have to say of the championship? “Joel would probably give me a hug. He’d remind me, too, it doesn’t mean a whole lot.” Two years ago, when losing to Simmons’ birdie in the second playoff hole, Bonnalie joshed: “Joel would say, you suck, Geno. You lost.” In a social media post Sunday, relating to Bonnalie’s low gross championship, Dahmen tweeted: “Happy for this guy.”
The Lewiston Golf and Country Club Whing Ding sole survivor is the Northwest’s longest running amateur sole survivor event. In the sole survivor, the 10 low gross players from Saturday and Sunday compete over nine holes, the first four and 14 through 18 on the back side. The golfer with the highest score on each of nine holes is eliminated. In case of a tie, players compete in a chip-off, with one eliminated, as on four holes Monday. In case of a tie on the final hole, No. 18 is replayed.
Simmons, 28, a United Parcel Service employee, congratulated Bonnalie and admitted he figured he’d be a second time winner when — after a birdie by himself on the regulation final hole — Bonnalie faced a difficult 20-foot putt. He sank it to move the two to a first extra hole, which resulted in two pars and the second playoff hole.
Simmons was in his fifth sole survivor, including a third-place finish in 2018. He did not defend his title in 2020, having a prior obligation — a friend’s bachelor party in California. Simmons’ caddie was girlfriend Reille Roy.
Third place, losing on a three-person chip-off on No. 17, was won by Ben House of Lewiston, a Rogers Dodge salesman in his third sole survivor, also finishing third in 2019.
“Kurt is really good,” the 37-year-old Bonnalie said after the win, “but I again had the opportunity get this one. I love playing the Whing Ding every year. Now, it’s a consolation prize for me,” if Dahmen isn’t qualifying in the final week of the PGA FedEx playoffs. For the last five years, the Dahmen-Bonnalie twosome has been on the PGA Tour, following two years on the Canadian tour.
“All my buddies were in the top 10 in the sole survivor,” Bonnalie said. “There’s a lot of chatter from the start. Then, progressing, it gets quieter and you get more focused. More than anything, I wanted my name on the sole survivor signboard on the pro shop window, with prior champions’ names — close friends Brian King, Chris Williams, Joel Dahmen and others. Now I have.”
It was a joyous celebration on the 18th green after the win. He was hugged by his father, Jim Bonnalie of Lewiston, on the day of his “66th birthday, I think,” mother Joanne and wife Hollie, as well as fraternity friends from years ago at the University of Idaho. And it was a celebration for his caddy, too, 8-year-old son Hudson, riding in front of dad Bonnalie on the electric two-wheel golf scooter. The final green had an estimated 425 in the gallery, enjoying a warm and sunny day, unlike 2020 when high winds and cool temperatures were a challenge for players and fans.
Bonnalie was in his 13th sole survivor. He made national news in July 2011. At the age of 27, Bonnalie broke the Guinness world record for most golf in a week, playing 2,000 holes and having 492 birdies. It was a $20,000 fundraiser for cystinosis research.
Will Bonnalie defend his title in 2022? “I hope not, if Joel qualifies for the FedEx championship final week. But, if not, I will.”
It was the third-strongest sole survivor field in history, based on handicaps. The aggregate handicap of the 10 players was plus-19, compared to plus-21 in 2020 and the record plus-24 in 2015, when college golf team members were allowed to play. The new rule — no college team players — started in 2017.
Finishing fourth was 24-year-old Ben Gleason of Lewiston, qualifying for his first sole survivor. He was the youngest in the field. Gleason had putting challenges on the slick green at the 164-yard par 3 16th.
Earlier eliminations were:
l No. 15, Lewiston’s Greg Tatham, again setting a modern day Whing Ding record — the oldest to qualify for the sole survivor at age 69. A year earlier, Tatham finished fourth. This was his fourth sole survivor.
l No. 14, defending champion Brian King of Lewiston, in a five-person chip-off, the ball rolling off the green and into the fringe by inches. The 45-year-old marketing director for Rogers Motors dealerships has won five sole survivor championships, a modern day record. The only other five-time winner was Lewiston’s Joe Dreps, first as a 14-year-old in 1957, adding titles in 1961, 1962, 1963 and 1966. He went on to Seattle in an accounting practice.
l No. 4, in a three-man chip-off, 29-year-old John Mohr, a former Lewiston resident. Mohr is based in Austin, Texas, working for a United Kingdom-based international recruiting company.
l No. 3, the day’s hard-luck victim, 42-year-old Corey Brown of Lewiston, general manager of Rogers Subaru, in his ninth sole survivor and runner-up three times, in 2014, 2008 and 2002. His first sole survivor was in 1998 at age 19. Brown took a triple-bogey 7 after his 8-iron from 171 yards, into the wind, flew over the green and into a massive rock area. He had to take an unplayable lie.
l No. 2, 35-year-old Ryan Jones of Lewiston, a Clearwater Paper Co. employee. In front of the 508-yard par-5 green in two, in good shape, Jones’ ball ended in a scrub hole. His difficult wedge shot went into the sand trap in front. It was Jones’ third sole survivor.
l No. 1, in his sixth sole survivor, 27-year-old Grangeville lawyer Cooper Wright, in a six-man chip-off. Wright was a golfer in his University of Idaho years, and at 6-foot-6 was then the tallest golfer in NCAA competition.
One notable absence from the sole survivor was Moscow’s Jason Huff, the winner in 2008 and 2018, who qualified in 2021. But he had a prior family commitment, a concert in Seattle, and dropped out from sole survivor play. Huff would have competed in his 13th sole survivor. He won third place in 2020.
The Diamond Shop of Lewiston was tournament sponsor and provided $900 in “skins” for the sole survivor players with the lowest unduplicated scores hole by hole.
House won $600 for holes 2 through 16, Bonnalie two for No. 17 and 18, and Simmons one for No. 1’s kickoff birdie.
WHING DING MIXED CHAPMAN TOURNAMENT
Low overall gross—Bryden Brown and Lauren Greeny, 67.
Championship flight — 1. Cooper and Amy Wright, 68. 2. Devon and Deana Caruso, 70.
First flight — Ned and Kate Cannon, 83. 2. Ben and Jade House, 84.
Second flight — Greg and Patrice Tatham, 84. 2. Penny Jacks and Jerry Miller, 85.
Third flight — 1. John Manyon and Julie George, 90. 2. Jim and Joanne Bonnalie, 93
Low overall net — Randy and Jackie Eaton, and Brian King and Jil Taylor, 66.
Championship flight — 1. Corey and Kristin Brown, 67. 2. Dave Strerath and Kyla Lien, and Perry and Marilyn Black, 69.
First flight — 1. Greg Kalbfleisch and Marcy Spilker, 72.
Second flight — 1.Roy and Tammy Baldus, 68. 2. Phil and Anne Beste, 71.
Third flight — 1. Rich Rogers and Debbie Leblanc, 69. 2. Wayne and Lisa Thornton, 73.