POCATELLO — Lewiston High senior Caden Byrer tripped and fell on uneven ground during an uphill portion of the race but still finished sixth among boys at the Idaho Class 5A state cross country meet Saturday.
Logos took second among 1A boys’ teams thanks to top-30 finishes by six runners. Nate Plotner led the way with a 15th-place finish, the same place the Knights’ Clara Anderson got on the girls’ side. Also in 1A boys’ competition, Troy’s David Phillis was 11th.
Byrer covered the 5,000-meter course at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in a time of 16 minutes, 9 seconds.
“Really happy with how he ran,” Bengals coach John Potter said. “Unfortunatley, he got tripped up at the 2-mile mark, right at a small uphill section of the course. He fell and it kind of took him out of his rhythm.”
In 4A girls’ competiton, Moscow’s Laurel Hicke took 13th.
5A BOYS
Team scores — 1, Timberline (Boise), 84. 2, Meridian, 84. t3, Madison and Eagle, 97. 5, Mountain View, 105. 6, Rigby, 112. 7, Rocky Mountain, 116. 8, Lewiston 214. 9, Post Falls, 217.
Medalist and local results — 1, Nathan Green, Borah, 15:13.97. 6, Caden Byrer, Lewiston, 16:09.47. 50, Elijah Sabo, Lewiston, 17:07.14. 64, Payton Bigler, Lewiston, 17:42.45. 68, Dawson Key, Lewiston, 18:08.24. 70, Nick Grimm, Lewiston, 18:29.73. 72, Kobe Wessels, Lewiston, 18:51.88. 73, Nicholas Remacle, Lewiston, 19:12.05.
4A BOYS
Team scores — 1, Idaho Falls, 54. 2, Preston, 75. 3, Kuna, 77. 4, Pocatello, 142. 5, Sandpoint, 168. 6, Blackfoot, 172. 7, Skyline, 226. 8, Ridgevue, 234. 9, Bishop Kelly, 247. 10, Vallivue, 247. 11, Century, 249. 12, Twin Falls, 267. 13, Jerome, 275. 14, Moscow, 344. 15, Caldwell, 396.
Medalist and local results —1, Zac Bright, Idaho Falls, 15:23.30. 33, Korben Bujnicki, Moscow, 16:27.44. 76, Henry Stodick, Moscow, 17:28.63. 77, Corey Johnson, Moscow, 17:32.91. 93, Tristin O’Brien, Moscow, 18:00.12. 101, Cole Halvorson, Moscow, 18:22.78. 109, Jaston McClure, Moscow, 18:42.92. 112, Amesh Shrestha, Moscow, 19:22.22.
4A GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Idaho Falls, 65. 2, Bishop Kelly, 88. 3, Twin Falls, 114. 4, Skyline, 143. 5, Kuna, 147. 6, Pocatello, 152. 7, Preston, 178. 8, Nampa, 220, 9, Century, 244. 10, Sandpoint, 261. 11, Shelley, 269. 12, Moscow, 281. 13, Jerome, 283. 14, Middleton, 300. 15, Vallivue, 382.
Medalist and local results — 1, Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls, 17:30.09. 13, Laurel Hicke, Moscow, 19:16.72. 30, Bec Kirkland, Moscow, 20:04.59. 88, Elliot Benson, Moscow, 21:50.85. 93, Keelyn Pilcher, Moscow, 21:56.86. 95, Megan Heyns, Moscow, 21:58.39. 103, Christine Hall, Moscow, 22:33.83. 116, Autumn Tafoya, Moscow, 24:25.93.
1A BOYS
Team scores — 1, Liberty Charter, 55. 2, Logos, 79. 3, Victory Charter, 82. 4, VCalley, 116. 5, Ambrose, 139. 6, Grace, 192. 7, Oakley, 218. 8, Greenleaf Friends, 218. 9, Butte County, 230. 10, Leadore, 232. 11, Rimrock, 272. 12, Potlatch, 288. 13, Clearwater Valley, 309.
Medalist and local results — 1, Caleb Hamblin, Liberty Char, 15:31.49. 11, David Phillis, Troy, 17:09.08. 15, Nate Plotner, Logos, 17:15.69. 19, Solomon Howard, Logos, 17:35.16. 20, Alex Blum, Logos, 17:36.97. 21, Theo Sentz, Logos, 17:44.31. 23, Jake Hughes, Logos, 17:54.68. 26, Isaac Blum, Logos, 17:57.48. 29, Preston Amerman, Clearwater Valley, 18:07.25. 38, Wyatt Haynes, Logos, 18:27.89. 43, Joe McGuigan, Nezperce, 18:34.27. 45, Preston Johnston, Deary, 18:37.70. 50, Cole Seiler, Nezperce, 18:42.96. 57, Sam Barnes, Potlatch, 19:09.35. 64, Austin Hogaboam, Potlatch, 19:36.44. 67, Tommy Skinner, Potlatch, 19:42.90. 69, Ethan O’Leary, Clearwater Valley, 19:57.05. 70, Jonas Oatman, Kamiah, 20:12.08. 74, Micah Smith, Potlatch, 20:23.50. 78, Reid Thompson, Potlatch, 20:43.16. 80, Ben Veith, Potlatch, 21:04.81. 83, Laban Francis, Clearwater Valley, 21:25.32. 85, Ridge Shown, Clearwater Valley, 21:28.00. 86, Stuart Larson, Potlatch, 21:41.73. 90, Logan Mossman, Clearwater Valley, 22:31.73. 91, Tristin Dominguez, Clearwater Valley, 22:39.27.
1A GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Oakley, 45. 2, Ambrose, 90. 3, Victory Charter, 93. 4, Valley, 124. 5, Logos, 135. 6, Troy, 149. 7, Rockland, 155. 8, Grace, 179. 9, Butte County, 181. 10, Deary, 187.
Medalist and local results —1, Britta Holmberg, Ambrose, 19:01.43. 15, Clara Anderson, Logos, 20:37.02. 20, Kayte Casebolt, Logos, 21:17.41. 24, Melanie Gianopulos, Clearwater Valley, 21:40.37. 25, Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 21:43.04. 31, Ciara Chaffee, Prairie, 22:04.59. 32, Halee Bohman, Troy, 22:13.63. 34, Josephine Wyrick, Logos, 22:21.62. 35, Kaija Dybdahl, Troy, 22:26.09. 36, Lauren Carr, Timberline, 22:28.82. 39, Claire Fletcher, Deary, 22:31.12. 40, Kyleigh Duclos, Prairie, 22:32.59. 45, Grace Tiegs, Nezperce, 22:59.20. 46, Emily Scott, Deary, 23:00.77. 54, Kelli Richmond, Troy, 23:20.46. 56, Emily Mottern, Deary, 23:39.77. 58, Jasmine Leonard, Deary, 24:30.19. 60, Macie Ashmead, Deary, 24:41.92. 61, Danis VanderPloeg, Logos, 24:42.22. 62, Ava Driskill, Logos, 24:59.58. 65, Katy Mottern, Troy, 25:10.30. 68, Emma Handel, Logos, 26:07.94. 70, Rilla Story, Logos, 26:52.64. 76, Claudia Bishop, Troy, 28:34.28. 77, Sierra Ortman, Deary, 29:37.57.
Asotin boys win title
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Ian Engeldow placed third overall and helped the Panther boys win the 2B District 7/9 regional meet at Chewelah Golf Course.
Asotin earned the team title with 79 points, and Colfax placed fourth with 119. The top five teams and 35 individuals advance to next week’s state meet.
On the girls’ side, the Bulldogs took third with 78 points while Garfield-Palouse was fourth with 83 points. The top four teams and 28 individuals will compete at state.
Engeldow had a time of 17:17.6, while Hobbes Tieu was seventh in 17:25.99. The Bulldogs were led by Joshua Huber’s eighth-place finish in 17:37.39.
Anais Mills of the Vikings took the girls’ individual title with a time of 19:24.15. Colfax’s Anna Cocking placed fourth (20:51.93) and Asotin’s Lily Denham was sixth (20:59.10).
The state meet will be Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
BOYS
Team scores (top five advance to state) — 1. Asotin, 79; 2. St. George’s, 101; 3. Davenport, 117; 4. Colfax, 119; 5. Valley Christian, 133.
Individual champion — Easton Pomrankey (Kettle Falls), 16:42.21.
Local finishers — 3. Ian Engledow (Asotin), 17:17.60; 7. Hobbes Tieu (Asotin), 17:25.99; 8. Joshua Huber (Colfax), 17:37.39; 13. Kolby Slate (Colfax), 17:43.72; 19. Ryan Denham (Asotin), 17:57.83; 23. Mason Nicholas (Asotin), 18:06.35; 25. Dyamin Vanek (Colfax), 18:10.50; 27. Tanner Nicholas (Asotin), 18:12.33; 32. Asher Dykstra (Asotin), 18:24.07; 37. Ryan Henning (Colfax), 18:35.76; 38. Kolby Sisk (Colfax), 18:36.98; 46. William Frye (Asotin), 19:03.78; 51. Ethan Cook (Garfield-Palouse), 19:19.43; 53. Ryan Baljo (Colfax), 19:21.68; 57. Tyler Bober (Colfax), 19:24.88; 70. Evan Bartels (Pomeroy), 20:09.96; 72. Colby Dugger (Garfield-Palouse), 20:16.41; 73. Brandon Hallan (Garfield-Palouse), 20:20.13; 75. Danny Laughary (Garfield-Palouse), 20:33.77; 85. Austin Jones (Garfield-Palouse), 21:48.79; 89. Josh Appel (Garfield-Palouse), 22:09.28; 90. Samuel Lamb (Pomeroy), 22:36.16; 92. Aidan Knuteson (Pomeroy), 23:33.65.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. St. George’s, 61; 2. Kettle Falls, 71; 3. Colfax, 78; 4. Garfield-Palouse, 83.
Individual champion — Anais Mills (Garfield-Palouse), 19:24.15.
Other local finishers — 5. Anna Cocking (Colfax), 20:51.93; 6. Lily Denham (Asotin), 20:59.10; 9. Kennedy Cook (Garfield-Palouse), 21:18.34; 11. Miya Ensley (Colfax), 21:30.82; 19. Madison Dingman (Colfax), 22:13.22; 29. Samantha Snekvik (Garfield-Palouse), 23:15.13; 32. Hannah Baerlocher (Colfax), 23:29.43; 34. Laynie Southern (Garfield-Palouse), 23:32.51; 35. Bailey Gustafson (Asotin), 23:38.96; 36. Jorja Slate (Colfax), 23:41.65; 39. Jessica Olson (Garfield-Palouse), 24:02.03; 42. Kaitlyn Cornish (Colfax), 24:21.62; 44. Emmalyn Barnea (Asotin), 24:35.96; 45. Emma Miller (Colfax), 24:50.81; 50. Sydnee Balzer (Asotin), 25:40.41; 58. Cierra Gayton (Asotin), 27:30.65;
Pullman third, fourth
APPLE RIDGE, Wash. — The Pullman girls placed third and the boys took fourth at the Washington 2A District 5/6 regional meet at Apple Ridge Cross Country course, each qualifying for the state meet.
The Greyhound girls scored 69 points, and were led by Kylie Franklin’s ninth-place finish in a time of 18:57. The boys tallied 108 points, with Eliason Kabasenche had a time of 15:05 to place second.
“This is truly an exceptional group of athletes and people,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.
For Clarkston, Mick Brown set a personal record with a time of 16:27, placing 18th and advancing to the state meet.
“He had a very strong race,” Bantams coach Linda Brossard said.
BOYS
Team scores (top four qualify to state) — 1. Ellensburg, 61; 2. Cheney, 75; 3. Selah, 98; 4. Pullman, 108.
Individual champion — Shea Mattson (Selah), 14:49.
Local finishers — 2. Eliason Kabasenche (Pullman), 15:05; 16. Asher Cousins (Pullman), 16:25; 18. Mick Brown (Clarkston), 16:27; 33. Abdur Islam (Pullman), 16:50; 34. Isaac Acosta (Pullman), 16:52; 44. Kade Kunkel (Pullman), 17:03; 45. Brendan Doumit (Pullman), 17:04; 51. Lucian Pendry (Pullman), 17:20.
GIRLS
Team scores (top four qualify to state) — 1. Ellensburg, 39; 2. West Valley, 59; 3. Pullman, 69; 4. Selah, 109.
Individual champion — Leah Holmgren (Ellensburg), 17:35.
Local finishers — 9. Kylie Franklin (Pullman), 18:57; 15. Nicole Jones (Pullman), 19:27; 20. Emily Kunkle (Pullman), 19:43; 21. Kelli Heirn (Pullman), 19:45; 24. Madeline Jones (Pullman), 19:56; 41. Asha Campbell (Pullman), 21:36; 44. Gulsima Young (Pullman), 21:54.
VOLLEYBALLPullman wins GNL title
PULLMAN — After taking a 2-1 lead, the Pullman volleyball team was forced to play a decisive fifth set but dominated there to beat Cheney 13-25, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 15-3 and win the Great Northern League title.
Mikayla Uhlenkott paced the Greyhounds with 29 kills, Addie Hawes added 44 assists and Hanna Gecas finished with 28 digs.
Pullman will play a team from the Central Washington Athletic Conference in a crossover match at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner to advance to the state tournament.
FOOTBALLGV 61, Lewis County 0
CRAIGMONT — Lewis County suffered a shutout loss in its Idaho Class 1A Division II play-in game as the Eagles made their first postseason appearance since 2005.
Senior running back Brendan Nelson rushed 15 times for 70 yards, but the Eagles were outgained in yardage 286-to-118.
“We just couldn’t put a drive together of any substance,” coach Monty Moddrell said.
Seeing time at both safety and defensive end, senior Connor Morris led the Eagles with seven solo tackles and assisted on two others.
The Eagles blocked three extra points, one of those by Morris and at least one by David Boswell. Nelson had four solo tackles and two tackles for a loss.
Garden Valley 27 15 12 7—61
Lewis County 0 0 0 0— 0
Garden Valley — Devin Yearsly 43 pass from Corban Fields (Juan Diego Bosques-Mendoza kick good)
Garden Valley — Joaquin Fuhriman 25 pass from Corban Fields (Bosques-Mendoza kick good)
Garden Valley — Yearlsy 40 pass from Fields (Bosques-Mendoza kick good)
Garden Valley — Conner Smith 4 run (kick failed)
Garden Valley — Kolton LaFleur 5 pass from Fields (Yearsly pass from Fields)
Garden Valley — Fuhriman 20 run (Bosques-Mendoza kick good)
Garden Valley — Covy Kelly interception return (kick failed)
Garden Valley — Fields fumble return (kick failed)
Garden Valley — Kelly 15 pass from Hudson Fields (Bosques-Mendoza kick good)
SWIMMINGGilbert, Reed win races
PULLMAN — Melrose Gilbert and Mya Reed notched first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle, respectively, and seven Pullman swimmers advanced to State in nine different events during the Washington Class 2A District 5-6-7 meet at the Pullman Aquatics Center. Pullman finished second out of 15 teams.
Clarkston High’s 200 freestyle relay team also advanced by finishing fourth. The top three individuals and top four relay teams advanced. State will take place Nov. 15-16 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Local State Qualifiers
Team scores — 1, Cheney, 373. 2, Pullman, 323. ... 7, Clarkston, 78.
200 medley relay —3, Pul (Natalie Armstrong, Rea Leonard, Jayden Chen, Emma Bryson), 2:09.02
200 free — 1, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 2:00.54. 2, Mya Reed, Pul, 2:01.36.
200 individual medley — 2, Natalie Armstrong, Pul, 2:25.47.
50 free — 1, Madison Weber, Pul, 0:25.63.
100 free — 1, Mya Reed, Pul, 0:58.84.
500 free — 2, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 5:29.50.
200 free relay — 1, Pul (Melrose Gilbert, Jayden Chen, Madison Weber, Mya Reed), 1:44.98. 4, Clk (Abby Hall, Sarah Broemmeling, Liza Higgins, Madalynn Wallace), 2:05.37.
100 breaststroke — 2, Madison Weber, Pul, 1:12.82.
400 free relay — 2, Pul (Natalie Armstrong, Madison Weber, Melrose Gilbert, Mya Reed), 3:51.88.
GIRLS SOCCERWest Valley 2, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE — Alyssa Amani scored the game-winning goal in the 15th minute, then the Eagles got an insurance goal in the second half as they ended the Bantams’ season in the second round of district play in girls’ soccer.
West Valley then got an own goal with 25 minutes remaining in the contest for the final margin. The Bantams had several opportunities early in the game, but Eagles goalkeeper Madison Maloney, who finished with nine saves, kept the game scoreless.
Erica Pickett made 12 saves for Clarkston, which finishes the season 7-10-1.
Clarkston 0 0 — 0
West Valley 1 1 — 2
West Valley — Alyssa Amani (Emma Price), 15th.
West Valley — own goal, 55th.
Shots — Clarkston 9, West Valley 12.
Saves — Clarkston: Erica Pickett 12; West Valley: Madison Maloney 9.
BOYS’ SOCCERPullman Chr. 3, Oaks 1
POST FALLS — Pullman Christian won the Mountain Christian League tournament for the first time in school history, defeating Oaks Classical of Spokane Valley behind two goals from Shane Shaffer.
Shaffer gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead on his second score. When Oaks Classical pulled within a goal, Kyle Gleason added an insurance score for the Eagles (8-1-1).
Keeper Keaton Hewitt had “probably 10 saves,” coach Sean Dinius said.