OGDEN, Utah — Idaho goalkeeper Julia Byerlein made her first start of 2019, and registered 13 saves, the most by a Vandal goalie in eight years, to force a 1-1 draw with Weber State in Big Sky play.
The Vandals (3-9-2, 0-2-2) got off nine shots compared to 26 for the Wildcats (2-9-2, 1-2-2), whose offensive efforts were thwarted by the senior keeper.
Weber took the edge with a 72nd-minute score by Olivia Barton, who booted in a well-placed cross.
Three minutes later, UI equalized it with a corner kick of its own, this one from Maddie Haas to Savannah Foster, who headed it in.
The Vandals face Idaho State at noon on Sunday in Pocatello.
Idaho 0 1 0 0—1
Weber State 0 1 0 0—1
Weber State — Olivia Barton (Mylee Broad), 72nd
Idaho — Savannah Foster (Maddie Haas), 75th
Shots — Idaho 9, Weber State 26
Saves — Idaho: Julia Byerlein, 13; Weber State: Nikki Pittman, 3
Urias leads Cougs past Ducks
PULLMAN — Washington State volleyball senior middle blocker Jocelyn Urias racked up 14 kills — on a .464 hitting percentage — and sent back seven Oregon attempts as the No. 24 Cougars handled Oregon in four sets Friday night at Bohler Gym.
The scores were 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13 in WSU’s first home win against Oregon since 2005.
Urias was one of three WSU players with 10-plus kills, including Penny Tusa and Pia Timmer, who slapped down 11 apiece.
Freshman Hannah Pukis led all players with 43 assists.
Washington State (13-3, 2-2 Pac-12) held the Ducks (5-9, 1-4) to just a .133 mark on the attack, blocked 14 and registered a .248 mark in all. WSU got 23 digs from Alexis Dirige.
Warriors split a pair
DES MOINES, Iowa – Shrugging off a loss to Oklahoma City, Lewis-Clark State defeated Huntington for a split on the first day of the Grand View Tournament.
The Warriors fell 25-9, 25-19, 25-17 to Oklahoma City before beating Huntington 25-16, 25-13, 25-20.
In the win, Tori Edwards led L-C with seven kills, Morgan Ness added six, Josilyn Remick had 16 assists and Jess Ruffing contributed six.
Gionni Brown furnished 21 digs on the day.
Warriors coach Shaun Pohlman called Oklahoma City "the best team we have seen all season.”