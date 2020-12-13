Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Periods of light freezing rain this morning. Then some rain and snow showers mixed this afternoon. High 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.