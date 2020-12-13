HAVRE, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State and Montana State-Northern women’s basketball teams already were familiar with each other after playing for many years in the Frontier Conference.
But with the Warriors moving to the Cascade Conference this year, that series looked to be nothing more than an afterthought. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two teams have seen more than their fair share of each other so far this season. In fact, Saturday’s matchup at Armory Gymnasium was the third meeting in four games for each team in 2020-21.
And the teams might have saved their best for this latest contest.
Senior forward Kiara Burlage set an LCSC single-game mark for made free throws in tallying a game-high 34 points, leading four players in double figures as the Warriors downed the Skylights 90-84.
“We are glad that this was our last game against the Skylights because every game got harder to win,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “The third one was a back-and-forth affair and it seemed like we were playing from behind most of the afternoon.”
Senior forward Abbie Johnson added 15 points for the Warriors (3-1), who are ranked No. 26 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll. Freshman forward Maddie Holm finished with 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds, and senior guard Jansen Edmiston tallied 10 points.
Allix Goldhahn had 29 points to lead Montana State-Northern (1-3). McKenzie Gunter added 18 points, Peyton Kehr finished with 12 points and Cameron Mooney had 10.
LCSC won all three games between the two teams this season.
Burlage was 18-of-19 at the free-throw line for the game, including a string of 13 consecutive makes in the fourth quarter to break the mark previously held by Julie Stringer. Stringer made 16 free throws in a Jan. 18, 1991, game against Walla Walla University.
And she needed to make every single one of those at the line. The Warriors rallied for the second consecutive game, this time from a seven-point third-quarter deficit.
The fourth started out back-and-forth. Burlage hit a free throw at the 9:44 mark to put LCSC up 64-63, but Mooney’s short jumper put the Skylights back in front with 9:23 to go. Burlage had a runner in the paint to put the Warriors up, and Edmiston’s 3-pointer with 8:41 left gave LCSC a 69-65 edge.
However, Montana State-Northern went on a 7-2 spurt to take a 72-71 edge with 4:56 remaining. But Burlage had four points, and Johnson had five — including an old-fashioned three-point play — that finished off a 9-2 run to put the Warriors in front 80-74.
The Skylights never could get any closer than four the rest of the way.
“We had different players step up and make big plays on both ends of the court,” Orr said. “They couldn’t match up against Kiara, and Abbie Johnson had another effective scoring game. We got a shot in the arm when Maddie came in the game. She hit some big shots and led us in rebounding. It was a total team win.”
There are no games scheduled on the horizon for LCSC.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (3-1)
Burlage 8-14 18-19 34, Johnson 7-11 1-1 15, Edmiston 3-10 3-4 10, Souvenir 3-5 0-0 9, Farmer 1-4 0-0 3, Holm 5-11 0-2 13, Muehlhausen 1-1 0-0 2, Stevens 1-6 0-0 2, Broyles 1-1 0-0 2, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 22-26 90.
MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN (1-3)
Goldhahn 11-17 4-5 29, Gunter 6-11 4-5 18, P. Kehr 3-8 6-6 12, R. Kehr 3-6 0-0 7, Hovde 1-2 0-0 2, Mooney 4-6 2-2 10, Lawrence 1-6 4-4 6, Mason 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 20-22 84.
Lewis-Clark State 18 24 20 28—90
Montana State-Northern 22 21 20 21—84
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 8-24 (Souvenir 3-3, Holm 3-5, Farmer 1-4, Edmiston 1-5, Burlage 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Schroeder 0-1, Stevens 0-4), Montana State-Northern 6-17 (Goldhahn 3-6, Gunter 2-2, R. Kehr 1-1, P. Kehr 0-1, Mason 0-3, Lawrence 0-4). Fouled out — Farmer. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 33 (Holm 9), Montana State-Northern 36 (Hovde 6). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 6 (Souvenir, Holm 2), Montana State-Northern 6 (Gunter 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 19, Montana State-Northern 19.