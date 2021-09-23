BOWIE, Md. — Tyler Burch has dealt with a number of issues since leaving the Lewis-Clark State baseball program.
The latest came when he was with his High Single-A minor league baseball team in New Jersey in late July, and learned he had been traded by the Philadelphia Phillies' organization to the farm system of the Baltimore Orioles.
“I was pulled into the manager’s office and our farm director and assistant general manager were on the phone and they told me I had been traded,” the former L-C standout pitcher said Wednesday at Prince George’s Stadium. “It was pretty surreal. I was an undrafted senior (out of college). That shows you can make a name for yourself no matter where you came from, whether you are a first-rounder or a free agent.”
The right-handed pitcher, who was traded for veteran infielder Freddy Galvis, then went into the clubhouse and started packing, ineligible to play in the doubleheader that night for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the Phillies’ farm team in New Jersey.
It's not the first time the 25-year-old Burch has had to deal with some form of adversity.
In 2020, Burch was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, meaning his daily routine would include having to inject himself with insulin.
He also found himself in Australia in the winter, after the Phillies decided to turn Burch into a reliever. He had spent most of his junior and senior seasons at LCSC as a starter. It wasn't like he hadn't made the switch before; in 15 games as a freshman and a sophomore with the Warriors, Burch appeared in 12 games as a reliever.
Now, he is part of a new organization.
“You can find ways to add value to yourself and make yourself marketable to other teams,” Burch said.
Burch, who was born in California and grew up in central Washington, graduated from Eastmont High School in East Wenatchee. His American Legion coach went to LCSC and helped Burch get in touch with the program there.
“He set me up with a bullpen and they offered me the next day,” Burch said of the NAIA program.
After four years with the Warriors, in which he was named an honorable mention All-American as a junior in 2018 and the NAIA West co-pitcher of the year in 2019, Burch signed a free-agent deal with the Phillies and made his debut that summer with two low-level minor-league teams. Then, the trade happened.
Burch got a ride to the station in Trenton, N.J., and took a train to Maryland, where he joined the High-A Aberdeen IronBirds in the Baltimore system. Aberdeen plays at Ripken Stadium, north of Baltimore, and the president of the team is Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., the former Orioles’ shortstop.
“I was there for the Saturday and Sunday game. Then on Tuesday, we drove back to the Jersey shore, and I played against them,” Burch said of his former team. “That was the team I played for before I was traded.”
After pitching in four games with Aberdeen, Burch was promoted on Aug. 17 to Double-A Bowie, which is about 30 miles southeast of Baltimore and Camden Yards.
In nine games pitched with the Baysox, all in a relief role, Burch had a 4.50 ERA in regular-season play.
“He throws a fastball, breaking ball and change-up,” Bowie pitching coach Justin Ramsey said this week of Burch. “The change-up is the one he is working on the most; his fastball and breaking ball are his primary pitches right now.
“He is more of a short reliever,” added Ramsey, who coached college and played pro ball in California. “He has gone a couple of innings for us twice, but he hasn’t really done that too often. The first time we did it, he was a little surprised I will say. But that is what we do; we kind of mixed him into that role later in the games and earlier in the games. That is our organizational philosophy: to put them in a variety of roles.”
Burch, whose father Justin grew up in Lewiston and grandparents still live in town, was part of a bullpen that helped nail down a playoff spot as the Baysox finished with the second-best record in the Northeast League to advance to the best-of-5 championship series.
Burch was part of a near combined no-hitter here Friday against the Altoona Curve, a farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched one hitless inning, the sixth, in a game the Baysox won 3-1 as the Curve didn't get a hit until the eighth.
But Bowie didn't clinch its playoff spot until the final day of the season Sunday with a 7-5 win.
The top seed is Akron, Ohio, an affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, which won 5-1 on Tuesday in Game 1. Burch threw an inning and allowed a walk in Wednesday's Game 2, but the Rubber Ducks prevailed 8-5 to take a 2-0 series lead.
Game 3 is set for 3:05 p.m. Pacific today in Akron. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, take place at 3:05 p.m. Pacific on Saturday and Sunday in Akron.
Burch was 5-3 with a 4.12 ERA with seven saves in 35 games this year for four minor league teams. In 43 innings, he had 64 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.17.
One of his Bowie teammates is Grayson Rodriguez, 21, a pitcher from Texas who is the eighth-best prospect in all of minor league baseball according to MLB.com.
“He is outstanding. There is a reason he is the No. 1 prospect in baseball,” Burch said of Rodriguez. “He definitely doesn’t act like he is 21; he acts a lot older than that. You just see it — he is really going to shine in the majors.”
“It’s a special group within this organization,” Bowie designated hitter Jordan Westburg said of the Baysox.
Burch definitely is grateful for the opportunity he is getting.
“It is awesome to be around all of these guys,” said Burch, who graduated from LCSC in 2019 with a degree in sports administration and helped the team last winter.
But he also knows he can get better.
“I wouldn’t say satisfied because there are always ways to improve,” he said of this season. “There are things I can build on.”
