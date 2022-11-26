LAS VEGAS — Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Philipp Grubauer celebrated his 31st birthday by making 20 saves in the Seattle Kraken’s 4-2 victory Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The battle between the Pacific Division’s top teams also happened to be a showdown of the NHL’s most recent expansion squads, and marked Seattle’s first win against the Golden Knights since it entered the league last season. The Kraken, who now are winless against only eight teams in the league, have won four in a row, including three straight against intradivision foes.

Tags

Recommended for you