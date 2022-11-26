Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle, left, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle, left, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS — Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Philipp Grubauer celebrated his 31st birthday by making 20 saves in the Seattle Kraken’s 4-2 victory Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The battle between the Pacific Division’s top teams also happened to be a showdown of the NHL’s most recent expansion squads, and marked Seattle’s first win against the Golden Knights since it entered the league last season. The Kraken, who now are winless against only eight teams in the league, have won four in a row, including three straight against intradivision foes.
Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle added goals for Seattle, which improved to 6-1-1 on the road.
Nic Roy and Phil Kessel scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24 shots.
Burakovsky, who came into the game with two career goals against Vegas, scored his two goals with vicious snipes on Hill, once in the first period to give the Kraken a two-goal lead and again in the second to put Seattle back on top after Vegas tied the game.
“It’s obviously a huge win,” said Burakovsky, who had his second straight multi-point game, and third of the season. “They’re ahead of us. We want to chase them down. It was an important game. We lost last time against them. So, we (were) hungry for the win today. It was good to get it done. Obviously, it’s always to help the team get on the board.”
The Kraken dominated early, outshooting the Golden Knights 8-2 and opening a two-goal lead in the first period.