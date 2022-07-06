PULLMAN — Skies were clear and breezes gentle Tuesday at Palouse Ridge Golf Club, but it was not all smooth sailing for local favorites in the opening round of the venue’s second American Junior Golf Association tournament.
On the girls side, Lauren Greeny of Pullman completed her first 18 holes with a 1-over-par 73 — a showing that left her tied for 17th place in the field.
Among the boys, Moscow’s Bryden Brown shot a 7-over 78 and is in 74th place, while Pullman’s Parker Legried finished with a 12-over 84 and he sits in 85th overall.
The leader on the boys side after the first round is Anson Cabello of Kahului, Hawaii, who had four birdies and an eagle in his final 10 holes to shoot a 4-under 67.
The girls are headed up by Angela Zhang, of Bellevue, Wash. She had six birdies in her final 14 holes of the day to finish at 5-under 67.
A fresh high school graduate who won the Class 2A district title and placed fourth in the Washington state tournament this spring, Greeny had a promising start to her day, birdieing her first hole of the day at No. 10. She narrowly missed a birdie on the challenging par-5 at No. 17, where a well-aimed putt on a slight uphill green ran out of momentum just shy of the hole and she had to settle for par. The soon-to-be Montana State player then secured her second birdie of the day on No. 18 to make the turn at 1 under.
Like the near-birdie putt on No. 17, Greeny’s momentum ultimately ebbed on her back nine, with a double bogey on No. 2 and bogeys on Nos. 3, 8 and 9. She had her best showing of the day with an eagle on No. 5.
Legried, who just finished his freshman year at Pullman, had just two birdies in his round, one on the front and the back, and mostly played bogey golf. Starting on the back nine, Legried was at 4 over through four holes when he registered his first birdie of the day at No. 14. He then bogeyed the next three holes and parred No. 18 to make the turn at 6 over.
Legried had a solid start to his final nine, with a birdie on No. 1 and a par on No. 2 to stand at 5 over after 11 holes. But bogeys on No. 3-5, a double bogey on No. 6 and bogeys on Nos. 7-9 finalized his score.
Brown, who finished up his own high school career with a district title and a 17th-place showing at the Idaho Class 4A state meet this year, has signed to continue golfing at Lewis-Clark State. He has been working the maintenance crew at Palouse Ridge during the summer and building a strong familiarity with the course, where a pocket of efficient play saw him score birdies on Nos. 6 and 7, but double bogeys on Nos. 9 and 17 ensured that he finished the first round in the red. He hopes for a substantially stronger second-round showing to have a shot at making the cut for the final round Thursday.
“I’ve just really been working on some stuff this week so it was kind of a trial for me in competition,” Brown said. “I feel like I’ve really improved in the last few days from where I was at tournament-wise. It’s such a great event; there’s lots of great players, it’s a big stage, and it’s fun to play at that level.”
Greeny tees off at 7:40 a.m., Legried at 8:50 a.m., and Brown at 12:30 p.m., all on hole No. 1, in today’s second round. The field will be cut in half on the boys and girls side after the conclusion of today’s play.
