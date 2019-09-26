The Chicago Bulls signed former Idaho guard Perrion Callandret (2013-18) on Tuesday, according to a report from Yahoo NBA reporter Keith Smith.
The contract details are still to be announced.
Callandret, who averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and three assists per game in 2017-18, will begin training camp with the Bulls on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard was a key component in Idaho’s “Senior Six” team of 2017-18, but suffered an injury on Feb. 22 to end his career. It was Callandret’s second consecutive season ended early by an injury.
Callandret, an explosive, defensive-minded player, attended Bothell High School in Washington with current Bulls standout Zach LaVine, who according to a Spokesman-Review article, implored Chicago to give his close friend a shot with the organization in the summer league.
He averaged eight minutes per game in the summer league. On July 5, he recorded four points, two rebounds and an assist in 11 minutes. The next day, he logged two assists, a board and a steal in three minutes.