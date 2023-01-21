Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
JANUARY 21
FREEZE YOUR FANNY RUN — The Lewis-Clark State cross country coaching staff will conduct the Freeze Your Fanny run at 9 a.m. today at Community Park near the new water tower. It is an approximately 3-mile run using the pathway that circles the park. Team gear raffle and snacks will be available. Entry on race day is welcomed. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 16 and under. You can register at raceentry.com or on Facebook. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
JANUARY 24
ACADEMIC AWARDS LUNCH — The annual Warrior Athletic Association’s Academic Lunch will be from 12:05 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel’s Seaport Ballroom. Student-athletes who achieve grade-point averages of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester are honored along with a member of the faculty or staff who has gone above and beyond to help student-athletes achieve academic success. This year, director and professor of justice studies Dr. Gene Straughan will be receiving the faculty/staff award for helping LCSC student-athletes find success in the classroom. Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased online at lcwarriors.com. For more information, contact Samantha Malinich (208) 792-2275 or at sfmalinich@lcsc.edu.
FEBRUARY 10
GROUND HOG TOURNAMENT — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its annual Ground Hog golf tournament at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. Cost is $25. Deadline to enter is Feb. 10. For more information, call (509) 758-7911.
FEBRUARY 11
BIG GAME SCRAMBLE — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its annual Big Game scramble with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start Feb. 12. Cost is $60 per team. Deadline to enter is Feb. 11. For more information, call (509) 758-7911.
FEBRUARY 20
PALMER VOLLEYBALL YOUTH ALL SKILLS CLINIC — The Palmer Volleyball youth all skills clinic for players ages 6-12 will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at Fenton Gym at 1203 8th Ave., Lewiston. Players will learn the fundamentals of volleyball from experienced coaches. Cost is $15. Email palmervolleyballcamps@gmail.com for questions. To register, go to palmervolleyballcamps.com.
PALMER VOLLEYBALL COMPETITIVE DRILLS CLINIC — The Palmer Volleyball competitive drills clinics for players ages 13-18 will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Fenton Gym at 1203 8th Ave., Lewiston. Players will warm up serving and attacking, the finish the session with high competitive drills in 2-on-2, 3-on-3 and 6-on-6 formats. Cost is $20. Email palmervolleyballcamps@gmail.com for questions. To register, go to palmervolleyballcamps.com.
MARCH 1
AAU SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be hosting the AAU Snake River Shootout for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 1-8 on four different weekends this winter. The tournaments take place Jan. 27-29, Feb. 10-12 and March 3-5. Cost is $300 per team, with a four-game guarantee. For more information or to register for any of the tournaments, email Dante Frattini at dgfrattini@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 10
WSU SPRING ID CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its spring ID camp for girls in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 11 at the school. Cost is $175 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information, email Nick Stevens at nick.stevens@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-22 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $160, and full-day camp costs $275. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 9
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT