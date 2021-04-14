Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
APRIL 19
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 20
FAMILY NIGHT LEAGUE — Red Wolf Golf Club will be starting a family night league that takes place bi-weekly on Tuesdays beginning April 20 through July 13. Cost is $50 per team. For more information or to sign up, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
APRIL 23
ANDREWS SOFTBALL CLINIC — The registration deadline is April 23 for the 27th Jill Andrews Memorial Softball Clinic for girls ages 5 to 10. The clinic is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 8 at Airport Park in Lewiston. Cost is $15 and registration is being accepted at the Lewiston Parks and Recreation office, 1424 Main St.
APRIL 29
LADIES ROCKCHUCK GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Lewiston Golf and Country Club will be conducting a two-person, two-day Rockchuck golf tournament May 1-2. Cost is $125 for members and $135 for nonmembers. The first day is best ball and the second day is Chapman. For more information, call the course at (208) 743-2801.
MAY 30
JUST FOR THE HILL OF IT BIKE RIDE — The Just For The Hill of It bike ride, a benefit for Hospice at Syringe Hospital will take place at 9 a.m. June 5 at Hammer Creek in Whitebird. It’s a 13-mile gradual hill climb of around 2,200 feet up Old Highway 95 and will switch back to a summit of 3,800 feet. There will be a no-charge lunch at the conclusion of the event. There also will be water stops and snacks. Cost is $25 before May 30, with a T-shirt. Cost is $30 after. For more information or to pre-register, call Cindy or Tara at (208) 983-8550. Registration forms also are available at 35 bike shops in the area.