All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
AUGUST 4
KYRO YOUTH FALL SIGNUPS — The Kooskia Youth Recreation Organization will conduct its youth football and cheerleading signups from 5-7 p.m. today at the Clearwater Valley High School library. Programs offered is tackle football for grades 3-4, 5-6 and cheerleading for those in grades 3-6. Cost is $50 for cheerleading and includes pom-poms, and $75 for football. For more information or to volunteer to help, go to facebook.com/gokyro
AUGUST 5
LC VALLEY DOWN AND DIRTY MUD RUN — The LC Valley Down and Dirty Mud Run will take place at 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. The event is part cross country run, part obstacle course for all ages. Runners can test their skills on 14 obstacles on a 2.8-mile or 4-mile course. There also is a mini-mudder course for children. Cost is $49 for the two longer course, and $24 for the mini-mudder. The proceeds will benefit local charities. To guarantee a T-shirt, medal and other items, participants must register by Thursday. You still can register after that, up to the day of the race. For more information, go to lcvdownanddirty.com.
NI-MII-PUU FUND GOLD SCRAMBLE — The Red Wolf Glf Club will be conducting its Ni-Mii-Puu Fund Gold scramble at 8 a.m. Friday. Cost is $125 per player. Deadline to enter is Thursday. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
AUGUST 6
LCSC MEN’S BASKETBALL DOLLAR AUCTION — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will conduct its annual Dollar Auction fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. During the dollar auction, a person with his or her back to the audience will set a pre-determined amount of time that an auction item is up for bid. The time, which will be accompanied by music, will range from 20 to 90 seconds. Each table will have a runner who will have a table number sign in his or her hands. When an item goes up for bid, anyone at the table wanting to bid on the item will hold up a dollar bill. A runner will then hold up the table number, which the auctioneer will call out. When the number is called, the runner will take a dollar bill from a bidder and then quickly move to the next bidder at the table. The auctioneer will call off numbers quickly to allow dollar bills to be gathered. When the music stops, the person who held up the last dollar bill collected by a runner when time expires wins the item up for bid. Cost is $45 and includes dinner and complimentary beer, wine or soda. Tickets can be purchased at events.handbid.com/auctions/lc-state-mens-basketball-dollar-auction
BENEFIT RUN — The Seaport Striders will conduct its Benefit Run at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Asotin High School’s track and football field. The 3-mile event costs $10 and will benefit the cross country programs at Asotin, Clarkston and Lewiston high schools. For more information, email rd@romneyh.com.
AUGUST 7
BALD MOUNTAIN TRIATHLON — The second Bald Mountain Triathlon will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday. Because of the recent wildfires, the organization has changed the course. The event will take place at Deyo Reservoir outside of Weippe, and begins with a 300-yard swim at the reservoir, then a 13-mile bike ride and a 2.2-mile run around the reservoir. Cost is $20, with an option of a team of two to three participants of any age and gender for $50. Participants will receive a T-shirt and a goody bag. Deadline to enter is 6 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call Ann Lima at (612) 360-4122 or Chris Allen at (208) 827-0845. To register, go to active.com/pierce-id/triathlon/races/bald-mountain-triathlon-2021
AUGUST 12
PALOUSE OPEN HORSESHOE PITCHING TOURNAMENT — The Palouse Open, a National Horseshoe Pitching Association sanctioned event, will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 14 at East City Park. Participants must be current members of the NHPA and have a current NATSTATS ringer average. Cost is $5 and the event is limited to eight pitchers. The deadline to register is 9 p.m. Aug. 12. For more information or to register, call Kay Keskinen, tournament director, at (208) 882-0737.
AUGUST 13
LENTIL FESTIVAL 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The Pullman Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its Lentil Festival 3-on-3 basketball tournament for players entering grades 3-8 on Aug. 21. Cost is $75 per team, and the deadline to enter is Aug. 13. To register, go to pullmanparksandrec.com. For more information, call (509) 338-3227.
AUGUST 17
LENTIL FESTIVAL CO-ED SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT — The Pullman Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its Lentil Festival Co-ed Softball Tournament on Aug. 21. Teams are guaranteed three games. Cost is $175. For more information or to register, contact Kurt Dahmen at (509) 338-3225 or Kurt.Dahmen@Pullman-Wa.gov.
AUGUST 20
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS HOT AUGUST HOOPS TOURNEY — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Lewis Clark Valley will be conducting its Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament, for teams in third grade through adult, on Aug. 28. Registration for the event begins Tuesday. Cost is $150 per team, with the deadline to enter Aug. 20. Teams in grades 3-12 must register at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave., from 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Adult teams can register online at poweroftheclub.org/athletcs. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
AUGUST 25
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS FALL SPORTS REGISTRATION — Registration for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley flag football and fall soccer league begins Tuesday. League games begin Sept. 18 and continue through Oct. 30. Cost is $60 for soccer and $80 for flag football. All registration fees include a $25 annual Club membership, which runs August-May. Registation for fall sports closes Aug. 25, but there will be a one-week late registration period from Aug. 25-Sept. 1 and will include a $15 late fee. Registrations can be submitted online at poweroftheclub.org/athletics or at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Discounted-fee registrations must be completed at the club. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
SEPTEMBER 10
CLARKSTON, LEWISTON ALUMNI GIRLS’ SOCCER GAME — An alumni game between former players for the Clarkston and Lewiston girls’ soccer teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Clarkston High School, after the scheduled high school game between the two teams. A social event will take place after the alumni game. For more information or to sign up to play, email Richard Gayler at bootsnrods@gmail.com.