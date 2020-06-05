Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
JUNE 8
TRI-STATE CHIP SHOT SCRAMBLE — The 21st Tri-State Chip Shot golf scramble, to benefit the Tri-State Hospital Foundation, will take place June 27 at Clarkston Golf and Country Club. The event will have an online auction in place of a raffle. Cost is $100 per person or $400 per team, which includes greens fees, breakfast, snacks and a course gift certificate. Deadline to enter is Monday. For more information, contact (509) 758-4902 or foundation@tsmh.org, or visit TriStateChipShot.org.
JUNE 29
LCSC HIGH POTENTIAL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will be conducting a high potential camp, for boys entering grades 6-12, from June 29-July 2. There is no deadline to register, but there is a cap of 45 campers. Cost is 125. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/6/28/mbbcamps-general.aspx?id=93. For more information, call (208) 792-2271.
JULY 6
LCSC YOUTH SKILL AND DEVELOPMENT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will be conducting a skill and development camp, for boys entering grades 1-5, from July 6-9. There is no deadline to register, but there is a cap of 45 campers. Cost is 125. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/6/28/mbbcamps-general.aspx?id=93. For more information, call (208) 792-2271.