MARCH 12
WAKE UP WITH THE WARRIORS — The ninth annual Warrior Athletic Association’s Wake Up with the Warriors scholarship fundraising breakfast will be at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Activity Center. The breakfast serves as the fundraiser for the school’s student-athletes. Student-athletes and coaches from the school’s 12 athletics teams will attend. Phil and Marilyn Stonebraker will be honored with the Lifetime Warrior award during the event. The program also will fearture a video presentation on Seth and Brittaney (Niebergall Brown), baseball and basketball alums, respectively. For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact Kristina Keener at (208) 792-2471 or kkkeener@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 13
BATTLE BASKETBALL TOURNEY — The Battle Basketball Tourney, for boys and girls in grades 4-12, will take place March 20-22. Cost is $220 with a four-game minimum. Deadline to regisrter is Friday. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-11556 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
MARCH 20
2-DAY, 4-WAY GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Clarkston Golf and Country Club will conduct its annual 2-day, 4-way tournament March 21-22 for two-person same-sex teams. The format Saturday will be best ball and Chapman, while Sunday it is a scramble and alternate shot format. Cost is $60 per person, includes greens fees. Deadline to enter is 1 p.m. March 20. For more information, call the Golf Shop at (509) 758-7911.
MARCH 21
ST. PATRICK’S DAY RUN — The Seaport Striders will conduct its annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K and 10K run at 10 a.m. March 21. The even starts and finishes at Granite Lake Park in Clarkston. A free 1K run from children ages 12 and under also will take place. For more information or to register, go to seaportstriders.com.
MARCH 23
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis lessons six days per week from Jan. 21 through the end of April. Schedule is beginning juniors on Mondays, adults on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, intermediate and high school junior varsity players on Thursdays, serving techniques on Fridays and all high school players on Saturdays. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. For more information, contact Jeanne at (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 27
SNAKE RIVER TRIATHLON — This two-day triathlon will begin March 27 with a 500-yard swim at the Asotin County Aquatic Center. The bike and running portions will take place the next day at Hells Gate State Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 31
LCSC ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS – The deadline for nominations for the 2021 Lewis-Clark State College Athletic Hall of Fame is March 31. The nominee categories are athlete, coach, team, athletic staff member, and special contributor. To see the nomination requirements and the form, go to lcwarriors.com/sb_output.aspx?form=5. The form can be filled out and submitted online or printed, filled out and returned to the LC Athletic Department located inside the Activity Center. For more information on the nominations contact Allison Beck at (208) 792-2492 or ambeck@lcsc.edu. The 2021 Hall of Fame induction will be April 24 at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Event Center.
APRIL 17
TWILIGHT 5K — The Twilight 5K will take place at 7 p.m. April 17 at Kiwanis Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 25
NORTH IDAHO ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME BANQUET — The North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame banquet will take place at 6 p.m. April 25 at Coeur d’Alene Resort. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased online at .nihof.org and clicking on “Tickets Here” button in the lower left area. Former UI and Green Bay Packer legend Jerry Kramer is scheduled to be the featured speaker. For more information, contact Rick Rasmussen at (208) 699-7495 Rick.Rasmussen@surgerypartners.com.