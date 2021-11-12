Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
NOVEMBER 12
NIGHTHAWK MADNESS — Nezperce High School is conducting its Nighthawk Madness night to benefit the basketball teams from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at Bradley Gymnasium. The two basketball teams will be mixed to play each other in a Blue and Gold Game, the band will be there, and fans will be taught new cheers for this season since the school changed its mascot. There will be a luau dinner and clothing sale. Cost is $7 and tickets can be purchased through any player or coach Callie Zenner. For more information, call Jacky at (208) 937-2551.
NOVEMBER 21
PALOUSE DIVIDE NORDIC SKI CLUB MEETING — The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will conduct its first meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Hunga Dunga, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow, in their outside tent. Several items will be up for discussion, and the club will be supplying lunch. For more information, email palousedividenordic@gmail.com.
JANUARY 22
MOSCOW ELKS HOOP SHOOT — The Moscow Elks Lodge will conduct its annual Hoop Shoot for boys and girls ages 8-13 at 9 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center. Winners in each age division (8-9, 10-11, 12-13) will advance to the district final Jan. 29, which will be conducted by the Lewiston Lodge. There is no cost to participate. For more information, go to elks.org/hoopshoot.
FEBUARY 11
SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — Lewis-Clark State College is hosting four different Snake River Shootout AAU basketball tournaments from Dec. 17-19, Jan. 7-9, Jan. 21-23 and Feb. 11-13. These AAU events are open to boys and girls teams in grades 3-8. Entry fee for each tournament $350 and each team is guaranteed at least four games. Deadline to enter is 10 days before the start of each event. To register, go to lcwarriors.com. For questions, contact Drew Choules at dchoules@lcsc.edu or (208) 861-6987.