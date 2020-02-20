Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
FEBRUARY 22
EDGE OF HELL 4 MI/11K TRAIL RUN — The Seaport Striders’ annual Edge of Hell 4 mile/11 kilometer trail run will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Jack O’Connor Hunting Hertiage & Education Center at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. Check-in and same-day registration begins at 9 a.m. For more information, go to seaportstriders.com.
FEBRUARY 23
LCSC TRACK CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff has announced its annual relay clinic will take place at Vollmer Bowl from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for athletes 10 and older. Cost is $20. For more information, go to lcwarriors.com and click on the youth camps and events tab, or contact Cyrus Hall at (208) 792-2520 or cbhall@lcsc.edu.
FEBRUARY 24
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis lessons six days per week from Jan. 21 through the end of April. Schedule is beginning juniors on Mondays, adults on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, intermediate and high school junior varsity players on Thursdays, serving techniques on Fridays and all high school players on Saturdays. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. For more information, contact Jeanne at (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
FEBRUARY 25
LECTURE AT WSU — A public lecture called “Tropic of Football: The long and perilous journey of Samoans to the NFL” will take place at 4 p.m. Feb. 25 in Todd Hall 216 at Washington State University. Author and University of Pittsburgh professor Rob Ruck will be the guest lecturer.
FEBRUARY 26
GRANGEVILLE YOUTH TOURNAMENT — The Grangeville boys’ basketball youth tournament will take place March 6-7 for players in grades 4-8. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26. For more information, contact Pat Sullivan at sullivanp@sd244.org.
FEBRUARY 29
POLAR BEAR OPEN — This year’s Polar Bear Open will take place with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Entry fee is $40, or $30 for Bryden Canyon Gold Association members. For more information, call (208) 746-0683 or stop by the Pro Shop.
MARCH 6
ASOTIN HARDWOOD DEADLINE — The fifth annual Asotin Hardwood Classic, for boys’ and girls’ basketball players in grades 4-8, will take place March 13-15. Cost is $200 and the deadline to enter is March 6. For more information, contact Jennifer Nicholas via text at (509) 254-3323 or wesandjenfamily@hotmail.com.
MARCH 13
BATTLE BASKETBALL TOURNEY — The Battle Basketball Tourney, for boys and girls in grades 4-12, will take place March 20-22. Cost is $220 with a four-game minimum. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-11556 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
MARCH 27
SNAKE RIVER TRIATHLON — This two-day triathlon will begin March 27 with a 500-yard swim at the Asotin County Aquatic Center. The bike and running portions will take place the next day at Hells Gate State Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 17
TWILIGHT 5K — The Twilight 5K will take place at 7 p.m. April 17 at Kiwanis Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.