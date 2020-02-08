FEBRUARY 8
SWEETHEART’S RUN — The 38th annual Sweetheart’s Run will take place at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston on Saturday. The 2-mile walk and 4-mile race begins at 10:30 a.m., with same-day registration from 9 to 10 a.m. Registration forms can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/sweetheartrun/home. For more information, contact Wayne Bunce at (208) 791-1010 or webunce@cableone.net.
FEBRUARY 9
LCSC TRACK CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff has announced its annual winter clinics that will take place at Vollmer Bowl. The clincs are: hurdles clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Sunday), high jump and pole vault clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16) and a relays clinic (2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23). The clinics are for athletes 10 and older and cost is $20 per clinic. For more information, go to lcwarriors.com and click on the youth camps and events tab, or contact Cyrus Hall at (208) 792-2520 or cbhall@lcsc.edu.
FEBRUARY 10
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will be offering tennis lessons six days per week from Jan. 21 through the end of April. Schedule is beginning juniors on Mondays, adults on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, intermediate and high school junior varsity players on Thursdays, serving techniques on Fridays and all high school players on Saturdays. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. For more information, contact Jeanne at (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
FEBRUARY 16
O-STARS CHEERLEADING CAMP — O-Stars Cheerleading is conducting a mini cheer clinic in Orofino for participants ages 3 and up, with three practices and then a performance at the Taco Dinner, Auction and Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29. The dinner is from 5 to 7 p.m. with a silent auction, then the showcase takes place at 7:30 p.m. with a live dessert auction. Cost is $35 for the camp, which includes a T-shirt. For more information, call Michelle Knapp at (208) 827-0640 or Kayliah Knapp at (208) 827-0664.
FEBRUARY 18
ADULTS TO SWIM LESSONS — The Moscow Chinooks Masters will offer an adults learn to swim program at two different times on Mondays and Wednesdays from February 18 to March 11 at the University of Idaho swim center. The cost of the eight-lesson session is $25. Times are 1 to 1:45 p.m. and 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. For more information or to register, email Deborah Bell at alts@gnorth.net.
FEBRUARY 26
GRANGEVILLE YOUTH TOURNAMENT — The Grangeville boys’ basketball youth tournament will take place March 6-7 for players in grades 4-8. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26. For more information, contact Pat Sullivan at sullivanp@sd244.org.
FEBRUARY 29
POLAR BEAR OPEN — This year’s Polar Bear Open will take place with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Format will be the modified Stableford system. There will be gross and cash payouts as well as side games and hole prizes. Entry fee is $40, $30 for Bryden Canyon Gold Association members and includes lunch after the round and a tee prize. $20 greens fees for non-passholders also apllies. For more information, call (208) 746-0683 or stop by the Pro Shop.
MARCH 6
ASOTIN HARDWOOD CLASSIC — The fifth annual Asotin Hardwood Classic, for boys and girls basketball players in grades 4-8, will take place March 13-15. Cost is $200 and the deadline to enter is March 6. For more information, contact Jennifer Nicholas via text at (509) 254-3323 or wesandjenfamily@hotmail.com.
MARCH 13
BATTLE BASKETBALL TOURNEY — The Battle Basketball Tourney, for boys and girls in grades 4-12, will take place March 20-22. Cost is $220 with a four-game minimum. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-11556 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
MARCH 27
SNAKE RIVER TRIATHLON — This two-day triathlon will begin March 27 with a 500-yard swim at the Asotin County Aquatic Center. The bike and running portions will take place the next day at Hells Gate State Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 17
TWILIGHT 5K — The Twilight 5K will take place at 7 p.m. April 17 at Kiwanis Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.