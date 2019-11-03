NOVEMBER 3
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering tennis lessons daily, except for Sundays, in November and the first two weeks of December. All lessons will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. They are for all levels, from beginning juniors to adults. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. For more information, contact Jeanne at (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 4
CLARKSTON HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’, GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PLAYER, PARENTS MEETING — A meeting for prospective student-athletes and parents/guardians of those players interesting in trying out for the Clarkston High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Kramer Gym. Coaches’ introductions, the tryout process and mandatory paperwork (now available on Skyward) will be covered. For more information, call coach Justin Jones at (509) 552-9006 or coach Debbie Sobotta at (208) 790-1524.
NOVEMBER 8
17TH BATTLE BASKETBALL JAMBOREE — The 17th annual Battle Basketball Jamboree, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Nov. 16. Cost is $150 with a minimum of three shortened games. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
DECEMBER 23
SOUTHERN IDAHO BASEBALL CAMP — The 36th Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will take place Dec. 27-29 at the College of Southern Idaho for players ages 10-18. There is expert coaching in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching. Cost is $225 for a returning camper or $250 for a new camper. Group rates also are available. Deadline to register is Dec. 23. For more information, contact Boomer Walker at (208) 308-4024 or Bwalker@csi.edu, or Jim Walker at (208) 308-4025 or walkman@pmt.org. You also can find out more information on the camp at www.csi.edu./athletics/baseball.htm.